Act I: The Boardroom of Eternal Synergy

(SCENE: Inside the "Centre for Proactive Stability," a think tank funded by Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, and 'Freedom Eagle Holdings LLC' – registered to a PO Box in Wilmington, Delaware, shared with three online casinos and a defunct dog-walking service. The mahogany table gleams under spotlights designed for interrogations. Around it sit the Neocon War Council.)

NIKKI "ARMAGEDDON IS MY BRAND" HAYLEY: (Adjusting her pearl necklace, which subtly spells 'BOMB' in Morse code) He’s doing it again. That… talking. With the Mullahs. It makes my skin crawl.

MARK "SANCTIONS ARE SELF-CARE" DUMBOWITZ: (Gently polishing a surprisingly soft mustache on a life-sized bust of John Bolton) We had him. Operation Maximum Pressure was polling beautifully in the key 75+ demographic! We laminated the talking points! We even replaced his Diet Coke button with one that just buzzed my direct line!

BILLY KRISTOL: (Whose soul, cryogenically preserved in Aspen since 1998, occasionally glitches, causing him to mutter "It's morning again in America...") Distraction protocols, people! Activate Project Golf! Leak another Hunter Biden laptop story! Did anyone save the nuclear football codes from Mike Pence's prayer breakfast napkin? Anything to disrupt the peace trajectory!

(A PowerPoint slide titled: "Operation Persian Pancake: Flattening the Curve of Existence" flickers, showing a graph where a red line labelled 'Iran' plummets vertically after encountering a large boot labelled 'Democracy (TM)'.)

TREMBLING INTERN: (Clutching a termination notice printed on Raytheon letterhead) Uh... Ms. Hayley... Mr. Dumbowitz... Mr. Kristol...? The President... he just tweeted...

(The Intern holds up a phone. The tweet reads: "Iran talks going GREAT! Big league progress. Might build a HUGE beautiful TRUMP TOWER TEHRAN right next to the biggest mosque - they'll LOVE it! Ayatollah called me 'very handsome,' unlike Sleepy Joe! #DealMaker #NoMoreWarsMaybe?")

(Silence. Then, a collective gasp. Kristol begins vibrating faintly. Dumbowitz drops the Bolton bust, chipping its granite chin. Somewhere outside, a bald eagle spontaneously combusts. Hayley faints dramatically onto a velvet cushion embroidered "Lean In... To Bombing Runs", narrowly missing a complementary bowl of artisanal depleted uranium mints.)

Act II: Mar-a-Lago

(SCENE: Trump lounges beneath a gold-leaf ceiling fresco depicting himself, bare-chested, wrestling a grizzly bear labelled 'Deep State' while Reagan offers a bottle of ketchup. A former Navy SEAL, now butler, delivers a Diet Coke on a silver platter.)

TRUMP: Look, nobody loves bombing more than me. I have the best bombs. Ask the generals, they'll tell you. But peace... it polls tremendously. Think of the ratings! The Nobel Prize – which Obama got for basically existing, very unfair! Me and Kim? Total lovefest. He sends me beautiful letters. Does Bibi send beautiful letters? No. He sends invoices. Sad!

Enter MARK LEVANT: (His face crimson, voice already at the shrill frequency only dogs and Fox News viewers can fully appreciate) MR. PRESIDENT! TREASON! APPEASEMENT! IRAN! THEY CHANT 'DEATH TO AMERICA' – IT'S THEIR NATIONAL ANTHEM, PROBABLY! OBAMA CODIFIED THEIR EXISTENCE! YOU MUST UN-CODIFY IT!

TRUMP: Mark, relax. Have a Diet Coke. We un-codified the toilets, remember? Ten flushes! Now that was weakness. Low flow! Terrible! This deal? High flow. The best pressure. We're gonna have Ivanka design the prayer rugs for the Trump Tower Tehran. Made from her unsold scarf line. Sustainable luxury, the Ayatollah will appreciate that. Very classy guy, deep down. Misunderstood.

LEVANT: (Eyes rolling back, clutching his chest) But... Obama...! The pallets of cash...! Benghazi...! His voice dissolves into static feedback as he stumbles backward, presumably beaming directly to the Fox News green room.

Act III: The Opinion Pages

(SCENE: The New York Times Op-Ed page online. Headline: "The Compelling, Urgent, and Definitely Final Case for Benevolent Intervention in Iran" by 'A Concerned Bipartisan Consensus' (ft. David Fruming dusting off his 'Axis of Evil' speech template, Liz Chains practising her 'Gravely Disappointed Yet Resolute' face in a compact mirror, and 'Senior Defence Officials Who Wish To Remain Anonymous Because Peace Is Bad For Q3 Profits').)

The Op-Ed Argues:

Iran is days away from a nuclear weapon, capable of vaporising Cleveland. Iran's economy is in tatters, its military is using rusty scimitars, and its people yearn for Taylor Swift concerts. Therefore, a swift, decisive invasion is the only logical step to prevent... checks notes... Iran from collapsing on its own or becoming too powerful. Whichever is scarier this week.

(Back at Mar-a-Lago, TRUMP signs the "Totally Tremendous Tehran Tranquility Treaty" with a Sharpie on the back of a Denny's placemat featuring the Grand Slamwich®. The Iranian envoy, equally confused but sensing an opportunity for sanctions relief, signs with a flourish, adding a small doodle of a flower.)

(The world collectively holds its breath)

(BILLY KRISTOL types furiously on his phone):

Tweet: "Why Trump's Accidental, Unprincipled, Transactional Appeasement of the Tehran Tyrants Actually Represents a Neo-Anti-Semitic Betrayal of Western Civilization: A Thread (1/78)"

Epilogue:

(A digital billboard on Wall Street flashes:)

"BOEING: Engineering Peace... Through Superior Firepower."

(But somewhere near Palm Beach, a lone seagull wearing a tiny, discarded red tie squawks what sounds suspiciously like:)

SEAGULL: "We're gonna make peace so beautiful, believe me! The best peace! Everyone agrees! Maybe peace with extra shrimp! Covfefe!"

Share

Further reading: