The Narrative Sculptor
From The Field Guide to Cultural Compliance Fauna
Genus: Homo Curatoris Manipulatus
Common Name: The Narrative Sculptor
Latin: Fabulator Affectus
Habitat:
Think tanks, media consulting firms, Netflix writers’ rooms, UN roundtables on “Cultural Cohesion through Storytelling,” and occasionally your child’s school drama department. Often seen hovering near focus groups like a conductor tuning a propaganda symphony.
Visual Markings:
Silk scarf with meaningful pattern
Glasses with blue-light filters “for compassion fatigue”
Wears black to match the mood of the times
Usually holds a MacBook and a grant application
Tattoos may include the phrase "Stories Heal" or "Empathy is a Weapon"
Call:
“We’re shaping hearts, not just ratings.”
“How do we humanize the compliance journey?”
“Can we arc this character into climate grief?”
Behavioral Traits:
Transforms state directives into "relatable arcs"
Measures impact in “tears per minute”
Thinks of censorship as “curatorial integrity”
Believes a well-placed crying scene can defuse any uprising
Doesn’t write scripts—sculpts emotional journeys toward consensus
Diet:
Commissioned white papers
Foundation funding
Residuals from co-productions with various arms of the state
Post-screening wine and performative solidarity
Danger Assessment:
Emotionally Disarming
Funded by Three Governments
Believes Storytelling Should Replace Politics
Known Associates:
The Policy Empath
The Content Curator
The Safeguarding Strategist
The Algorithm Whisperer
Field Notes:
The Narrative Sculptor doesn’t lie—they “curate emotional reality.” Their stories always include the correct villains (typically white men with British accents and independent thought patterns) and the correct heroes (intersectional, compliant, and fond of state-sponsored healing practices). All conflict is resolved not through truth but through catharsis. If you feel moved, you’ve already lost.
Further reading: