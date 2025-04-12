The Narrative Sculptor

Genus: Homo Curatoris Manipulatus

Common Name: The Narrative Sculptor

Latin: Fabulator Affectus

Habitat:

Think tanks, media consulting firms, Netflix writers’ rooms, UN roundtables on “Cultural Cohesion through Storytelling,” and occasionally your child’s school drama department. Often seen hovering near focus groups like a conductor tuning a propaganda symphony.

Visual Markings:

Silk scarf with meaningful pattern

Glasses with blue-light filters “for compassion fatigue”

Wears black to match the mood of the times

Usually holds a MacBook and a grant application

Tattoos may include the phrase "Stories Heal" or "Empathy is a Weapon"

Call:

“We’re shaping hearts, not just ratings.”

“How do we humanize the compliance journey?”

“Can we arc this character into climate grief?”

Behavioral Traits:

Transforms state directives into "relatable arcs"

Measures impact in “tears per minute”

Thinks of censorship as “curatorial integrity”

Believes a well-placed crying scene can defuse any uprising

Doesn’t write scripts—sculpts emotional journeys toward consensus

Diet:

Commissioned white papers

Foundation funding

Residuals from co-productions with various arms of the state

Post-screening wine and performative solidarity

Danger Assessment:

Emotionally Disarming

Funded by Three Governments

Believes Storytelling Should Replace Politics

Known Associates:

The Policy Empath

The Content Curator

The Safeguarding Strategist

The Algorithm Whisperer

Field Notes:

The Narrative Sculptor doesn’t lie—they “curate emotional reality.” Their stories always include the correct villains (typically white men with British accents and independent thought patterns) and the correct heroes (intersectional, compliant, and fond of state-sponsored healing practices). All conflict is resolved not through truth but through catharsis. If you feel moved, you’ve already lost.

Share

Further reading: