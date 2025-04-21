The Narrative Purity Officer
From The Field Guide to Cultural Compliance Fauna
The Narrative Purity Officer
Genus: Cogitatio Invigilator
Common Name: The Narrative Purity Officer
Danger Level: ☣️☣️☣️☣️☣️ (2-year+ prison sentences issued when working in collaboration with the PC Virtue Guard crew and The Thought Compliance Magistrate™)
Role:
Maintains the ideological hygiene of public thought. Makes you feel dirty for asking questions.
Known Aliases:
The Shame Dispenser™
Commissar of Correctness
The Tone Purifier
High Priest of Approved Feelings
Hall Monitor of Historical Harm™
Habitat:
Editorial meetings at The Atlantic
HR/PR/CDC/EU/UN/IMF/CIA, etc., seminar breakouts with name tags, Maoist struggle sessions, and confession booths
Conference panels titled “Recalibrating Cognitive Trust in the Post-Truth Epoch”
Appearance:
Sometimes, wears cardigans woven from trigger warnings and moral superiority
Smells faintly of NPR and Febreze™
Eyebrows always arched in preemptive disappointment
Carries a satchel of apology forms and soft-touch re-education brochures
Always just returning from a "harm-mitigation session"
Primary Behaviours:
Guilt-Spraying™:
Applies a fine mist of collective shame to any question that deviates from doctrine
“Are you sure you want to platform that… idea?”
Belief Filtration™:
Screens all discourse through an ideological HEPA filter
“This isn’t censorship. It’s cleansing.”
Consensus Correction:
Scrubs archives, rewrites narratives, and recontextualizes dissenters into villains
“That’s not what happened. That’s what you felt happened—and your feelings are problematic.”
Moral Pantomime™:
Performs outrage on behalf of others who haven’t yet been harmed but might be
Sanitized Sympathy™:
Feigns compassion while filing the paperwork to deplatform you
“We value your voice. We just don’t think it’s safe right now.”
Calls:
“That framing is violent.”
“I’m not offended, but others might be.”
“This conversation is perpetuating epistemic harm.”
“You need to sit with your discomfort and not centre yourself.”
Feeding Habits:
Institutional cowardice
Intersectional jargon
Applause from compliance consultants
Crisis-driven policy memos
The tears of cancelled professors
Affiliations:
The Department of Emotional Cleanliness
Institute for Intersectional Sanitation
Global Coalition for Safetyized Speech
UNESCO's Cognitive Hygiene Bureau
The United Front for Affirming Harm™
Further reading: