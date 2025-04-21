The Narrative Purity Officer

Genus: Cogitatio Invigilator

Common Name: The Narrative Purity Officer

Danger Level: ☣️☣️☣️☣️☣️ (2-year+ prison sentences issued when working in collaboration with the PC Virtue Guard crew and The Thought Compliance Magistrate™)

Role:

Maintains the ideological hygiene of public thought. Makes you feel dirty for asking questions.

Known Aliases:

The Shame Dispenser™

Commissar of Correctness

The Tone Purifier

High Priest of Approved Feelings

Hall Monitor of Historical Harm™

Habitat:

Editorial meetings at The Atlantic

HR/PR/CDC/EU/UN/IMF/CIA, etc., seminar breakouts with name tags, Maoist struggle sessions, and confession booths

Conference panels titled “Recalibrating Cognitive Trust in the Post-Truth Epoch”

Appearance:

Sometimes, wears cardigans woven from trigger warnings and moral superiority

Smells faintly of NPR and Febreze™

Eyebrows always arched in preemptive disappointment

Carries a satchel of apology forms and soft-touch re-education brochures

Always just returning from a "harm-mitigation session"

Primary Behaviours:

Guilt-Spraying™:

Applies a fine mist of collective shame to any question that deviates from doctrine

“Are you sure you want to platform that… idea?”

Belief Filtration™:

Screens all discourse through an ideological HEPA filter

“This isn’t censorship. It’s cleansing.”

Consensus Correction:

Scrubs archives, rewrites narratives, and recontextualizes dissenters into villains

“That’s not what happened. That’s what you felt happened—and your feelings are problematic.”

Moral Pantomime™:

Performs outrage on behalf of others who haven’t yet been harmed but might be

Sanitized Sympathy™:

Feigns compassion while filing the paperwork to deplatform you

“We value your voice. We just don’t think it’s safe right now.”

Calls:

“That framing is violent.”

“I’m not offended, but others might be.”

“This conversation is perpetuating epistemic harm.”

“You need to sit with your discomfort and not centre yourself.”

Feeding Habits:

Institutional cowardice

Intersectional jargon

Applause from compliance consultants

Crisis-driven policy memos

The tears of cancelled professors

Affiliations:

The Department of Emotional Cleanliness

Institute for Intersectional Sanitation

Global Coalition for Safetyized Speech

UNESCO's Cognitive Hygiene Bureau

The United Front for Affirming Harm™

