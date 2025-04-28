The Narrative Necromancer

Genus: Resurrectus Propagandalis Putrificus

Common Names: The Narrative Necromancer, The Slogan Reanimator, The Dead Credo Whisperer

Danger Level: ☣️☣️☣️☣️☣️ (Class S — Strategic Memory Suppression)

ORIGIN STORY:

Summoned from the rotting archives of collapsed propaganda campaigns, The Narrative Necromancer is a master of reanimating dead slogans.

When a lie collapses under its own weight, when a narrative lies twitching on the floor of history, this creature lurches forth to breathe synthetic life back into it, cloaking decay in new euphemisms and emotional framing.

Its power lies not in persuasion, but in the relentless repetition of the already exposed lies—weaponised nostalgia for safe illusions.

PRIMARY BEHAVIOURS:

Chanting dead mantras like "Safe and Effective™," "Build Back Better™," and "Flatten the Curve™" in a ritualistic loop.

Rebranding failed campaigns with minor cosmetic changes: "2.0," "NextGen," or "FutureReady™."

Shaming populations for noticing contradictions by invoking "The Science™" or "Community Trust™."

Retroactively sanitising the historical record: memory-holing official lies while reciting them as moral victories.

Summoning "expert panels" to re-bless rotting narratives.

TOOLS OF THE TRADE:

An enchanted Rolodex of pre-cleared slogans.

A Ministry of Truth™ Style Guide, bound in synthetic leather.

A graveyard of expired hashtags, ready for resurrection.

Echo chamber amplification spells (performed daily via media syndication).

DISTINGUISHING TRAITS:

Pale, clammy complexion from decades spent animating cognitive corpses.

Always wears a heavy amulet engraved with "Trust the Science™."

Habitual, glassy-eyed smile — locked permanently at Public Relations Level 7.

Incapable of original thought: only able to remix sanctioned narratives.

LIVES WITH:

The Kindly Banality™ (handles euphemistic logistics)

The Compliance Bard™ (sings the resuscitated lies into soft compliance hymns)

The Fact-Check Ferret™ (gnaws sceptics into submission)

FUNDED BY:

Ministry of Cognitive Hygiene departments

NGO grants for "Narrative Resilience Initiatives"

Corporate "Trust & Safety" departments, sponsored by Big pHarma and Big Tech

SPECIAL CERTIFICATION:

Certified Repetition Specialist™ (5000 hours logged)

Holder of the Platinum Gaslighting Award™ (awarded for rebranding mass failure as "necessary progress")

COMMON CALLS:

"Still safe, still effective, still your best choice!"

"New variant, same great trust!"

"You might have questions, but don't worry, the answers are the same!"

"If you notice a contradiction, it means you're misinformed!"

