Well, chalk this one up to cognitive crenulation:

Now, I’m just a rabbit — albeit one who’s survived multiple drone flyovers and once deciphered a shredded FOIA document using only my incisors — but even I can spot a narrative molotov when I see one.

This is reverse transparency — like saying a stone is the most liquid object in history because it’s next to a puddle.

The only thing more opaque than this photo is the Epstein client list. Not that the Biden crowd did better, mind you. They kept the same list sealed, shredded, and probably passed around at Bohemian Grove karaoke night.

You might think this photograph is satire. It isn’t. This is post-satire — where the State posts things so self-negating they create their own alibi.

“We didn’t lie. We just posted a silhouette and called it transparency. That’s on you for not seeing the Light.”

This is how narrative laundering works in late-stage empire: Say the thing you’re accused of lacking (“transparency”); pair it with a contradictory visual (a man enshadowed); let the cognitive dissonance short-circuit any remaining public coherence

It’s the same technique they used with “safe and effective,” “free speech is violence,” and “boys can lactate.”

T.W. Burrows

Resident Lagomorph Semiotician of the Clover Patch Resistance

“Transparently paranoid since 2020.”

