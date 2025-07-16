I’ve noticed a curious pattern: Zionist influencers are remarkably desperate for the Epstein files to disappear. They insist there’s “nothing to see here,” dismiss it all as “fake news,” and scoff that “no one’s interested” anyway. Well, if it’s such a non-story, why are they so busy telling you not to look? Why do they care so much?

If you’re at all interested in psyops, propaganda machines, or the covert manipulation of public perception, pay extra special attention to what’s unfolding right now. Whatever the exact truth about the “Epstein Files,” one thing is clear: powerful people — people with deep influence over our political systems — very much want this story buried. And just like during the scamdemic, this is an opportunity to study, in real time, how they do it — how the narrative is managed, how our attention is steered, and how inconvenient truths are buried alive.

Let’s do an analysis of a typical interview to get an idea of what I’m talking about, and how this works.

The setup:

NewsNation — a network watched by a largely MAGA-leaning audience, which positions itself as “centrist” but is increasingly aligned with Neocon talking points — invites Batya Ungar-Sargon, a columnist for The Free Press (a Zionist-funded narrative management outlet — see notes below), and schooled in Israel, to debate Cenk Uygur, a radical leftist whom the typical NewsNation audience will almost certainly despise, you might think.

Notice how the stage is set: Cenk is cast as the voice of “extremism,” insisting that “Trump is compromised”—a position practically designed to antagonise the MAGA audience and, by default, nudge them toward Batya’s dismissals. It’s a textbook example of how so-called “centrist” panels are engineered to channel sympathies in a particular direction, especially when there’s an underlying agenda to shepherd the populist right away from uncomfortable truths. And watch closely for the poll: NewsNation can’t plausibly deny its numbers, but Batya will do her best to downplay or deflect them.

Let’s pick out a few of Batya’s rhetorical tricks:

1. “I just kind of don’t buy any of this narrative.”

Trick:

Dismissal. She doesn’t engage with facts; she waves away the whole frame as “just a narrative.”

Effect:

Signals to the audience: “Don’t get emotionally invested—this is hype, not reality.”

2. “As a very famous American writer once said, ‘Reports of the demise of the MAGA coalition are greatly exaggerated.’”

Trick:

Appeal to authority & wit. She borrows Mark Twain’s line to sound clever and sceptical.

Effect:

Casts the moment as overblown media drama, making her look composed and wise.

3. “I don’t think MAGA cares about this.”

Trick:

Asserting apathy. She claims the target audience doesn’t care at all.

Effect:

Implies anyone who does care is out of step—a social pressure tactic.

4. “I think the MAGA influencers care about this, because for years they created content and made money off of stoking this conspiracy theory.”

Trick:

Delegitimisation by motive. She paints those who keep the story alive as grifters and con artists.

Effect:

Frames the whole scandal as a business model, not a real political crisis.

5. “But I’ve been polling just, you know, normie MAGA voters, supporters of the president, for a week now — nobody cares about this.”

Trick:

Unverifiable authority. She claims secret “polling” of regular folks, with no data or method. Ignores the professional polling that shows the opposite of what she wants the viewers to believe.

Effect:

Strengthens the social shaming: “Normal people aren’t buying it, why are you?”

6. “It’s just not a political live wire.”

Trick:

Minimization. She says the story simply isn’t important.

Effect:

Discourages outrage, normalises disengagement.

7. “And even with the MAGA influencer set, you have really substantive and vigorous but respectful debate, like Ben Shapiro and Megyn Kelly had last night.”

Trick:

Civility anchoring. She invokes “respectable” right-wing names, suggesting the only legitimate way to discuss this is calmly, in measured tones, among trusted voices.

Effect:

Sets up a contrast: “Be like Ben and Megyn, not like the unhinged conspiracy theorists.”

Just don’t ask questions about Ben’s connections, obviously.

8. “People are talking about it, but even amongst the MAGA set that is allegedly so exercised about this, you just aren’t seeing people saying, ‘I’m now going to vote for the Democrats because Donald Trump didn’t release the Epstein files.’”

Trick:

False criteria. She frames the only possible impact as electoral (“Will it flip votes?”), not justice, truth, or public interest.

Effect:

Dismisses the core issue as unimportant since it’s not changing the polls.

9. “So I just think this is kind of a tempest in a teacup.”

Trick:

Dismissal by cliché. Uses a British idiom to trivialise the whole affair.

Signals: “Time to move on—nothing to see here.”

10. “But look, when you see the Epstein files, there is like tons and tons of footage of Epstein himself raping children, having sex with underage people. I don’t want that released.”

Trick:

Lone wolf framing and emotional deterrent. Focuses only on Epstein as perpetrator, and weaponises the horror to argue for non-release (“protect the children,” conveniently shielding powerful clients).

Effect:

Deflects attention from the network of co-conspirators and justifies secrecy on “moral” grounds.

11. “When you talk about the Epstein files, there are many different aspects to that.”

Trick:

Obfuscation. Makes the issue sound too big and complicated to resolve clearly.

Effect:

Creates fog—to make public lose focus or urgency.

12. “There are certainly aspects of it that I think every good human being would not want released — like footage with children. We don’t want that released.”

Trick:

Moral shielding. Invokes universal decency as a reason to limit transparency.

Effect:

Makes it seem callous or immoral to demand the truth.

13. “But there are also lots of files that Maxwell helped organize — his Rolodex, his list of people that he had business relations with.”

Trick:

Business-only framing. Treats Maxwell’s files as mere contact lists, not evidence of a blackmail or trafficking network.

Effect:

Minimizes risk to the powerful, reframes it as “business as usual.”

14. “Now, the problem is if some of those people did not commit any crimes and you are releasing documents in which their names appear as his associates, that is going to be unbelievably damaging to people who did absolutely nothing.”

Trick:

Moral hazard appeal. Focuses on hypothetical innocents to discourage full disclosure.

Effect:

Paints transparency activists as reckless, potential villains.

15. “These people do not understand the Trump voter.”

Trick:

Audience flattery and in-group signalling. Sides with the majority audience (“the Trump voter”) in an attempt to get them on her side, asserting unique insight and subtly mocking outsiders/critics.

Effect:

Attempts to strengthen her position as the voice of the “reasonable” mainstream.

I think this kind of rhetorical sleight-of-hand probably would have worked in the pre-2020 era—in fact, history suggests it did. But if there’s one silver lining to the Great Reset scamdemic and the elites’ brazen overreach, it’s that a critical mass of people have finally learned to recognise propaganda and psyops for what they are. There’s no putting that genie back in the bottle. Just glance at the comments under that video: their tricks aren’t working anymore. The audience is awake, and the old playbook is losing its magic.

Notes on The Free Press (context for Batya Ungar-Sargon’s role):

The Free Press is Bari Weiss’s independent media project, launched with significant funding from wealthy, openly pro‑Zionist backers and Silicon Valley billionaires who share her hawkish pro‑Israel worldview.

Early investors include David Sacks and Marc Andreessen (tech oligarchs with clear pro-Israel positions), and it has ties to the wider network of old‑guard Zionist philanthropies that bankroll so‑called “anti-woke” media with strong Hasbara leanings.

Bari Weiss herself proudly calls herself a “Zionist fanatic”. So the outlet’s editorial line consistently treats anti‑Zionism as a form of antisemitism, deflects harsh scrutiny of Israeli state power, and channels “centrist” audiences into safe, controlled criticisms that never threaten core Zionist interests.

In short: The Free Press is not “just” an independent newsletter; it’s part of a well-funded, narrative-shaping machine. Batya, as a high-profile columnist there, carries that line into debates like this one.

