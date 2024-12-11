Part Two in a five-part series reporting on the groundbreaking new study “The Midwitocracy Paradigm”

The Midwit Priesthood

“Midwits form the precious grey sludge that keeps the leaky hull of civilization afloat, and every bureaucratic crevice filled,” says the co-author of the new study The Midwitocracy Paradigm, Dr. Yesman, who identifies as a “Midwit Whisperer” and whose doctoral thesis consisted entirely of looping near identical PowerPoint slides on “Reinforcing Hierarchies Through Rote Affirmation.”

His claim: Midwits neither spark nor sabotage; they implement, they coordinate, they fill out forms, and then file those forms in triplicate. Their genius? An unwavering loyalty to official decrees no matter how tyrannical. And who wouldn’t want to entrust the fate of civilization to such obedient custodians of mediocrity?

To these tyrannical mental foot soldiers of the Midwit Priesthood, an insane directive is never “wrong”—it’s simply awaiting a PDF instruction manual. Faced with obvious ethical horror, Midwits react not by questioning the premise of authoritarian mandates but by adjusting the font in their public relations presentation slides or seeking the nearest Big Brother committee-approved FAQ for procedural reassurance.

By converting top-down decrees into an infinite sub-order matrix, Midwits serve as the clerical lever-pullers who keep the colossal machine chugging along—churning out meaningless paperwork and endless re-education modules—aka HR Maoist Struggle Sessions—disguised as "Team-Building Retreats" to maintain the Midwitocracy.

Instead of wondering if a blueprint is a fever dream scrawled by a coked-up hedge fund manager or ideologically possessed moron, Midwits obediently build the nightmare, maintain it, and file quarterly reports praising it.

The Midwit Magicians conjure endless motivational slogans in HR workshops, furnishing the New Normal with compliance handbooks so dense they could crush a philosopher’s skull. This new priesthood knows that a universally tranquillized populace can’t rebel if it can’t think.

The Creed of Midwitocracy

“Would you trust a genius who might suggest unplugging the entire financial doomsday engine?” asks Dr. Yesman, stroking his credentialed chin. “Or a fool who might whack at it with a spoon, inadvertently freeing the peasants from their digital indentureship? No, it is far better to have Midwit drones whose creed is to never lift the lid on Pandora’s Box until, for example, they are sure they have a half-baked “solution” to their manufactured crises ready to go, such as pseudo-tested pharmaceuticals pumped out at warp speed by the billion doses or Holy Land Ethnic Cleanser Drones™.

In the Midwit Utopia, the intellectual landscape flattens into a single grey plain of obedience. Everyone keeps busy—ever so busy—producing compliance documents and reciting mission statements. Bureaucracy becomes a kind of secular liturgy; nothing is questioned, only catalogued. It’s a machine that recycles its own excrement and calls it fertilizer, feeding new generations of HR-approved drones.

When everyone agrees to the same mediocrity, isn’t that the true essence of peace? Unfortunately, in terms of peace, Midwitocracy also leads to forever wars and the deaths of millions; however, on the bright side, there are great economic opportunities in the aftermath of the ethnic cleansing bloodbaths, and how else can we expect to keep population growth in check (besides pushing the products of Big pHarma and Big Food, obviously)?

Midwitocracy in Action: Enshrining Mediocrity as Policy

The report's exhibits read like sacred scripture to synthetic complexity worshipers. Take global finance, an ecosystem so labyrinthine that even its architects have lost track of what’s happening (although they somehow always manage to come out ahead of those they are supposed to serve). Midwits thrive here, generating layers of incomprehensible jargon, ensuring no one ever dares ask, “Is this system moral or sane?” Instead, everyone toils to meet next quarter’s compliance targets—an Ouroboros of pointless busywork rebranded as “progress.”

In the Midwitocratic Justice System, those who dare to make mean tweets, for example, are quickly arrested by the official Uniformed Psycho Nanny Yesmen and charged with Orwellian Non-crime Hate Incidents; those who persist are exchanged with real criminals at the local prison. It’s a win-win plan from the Midwitocracy: those with non-State sanctioned thoughts are removed from polite society, whilst physically violent career criminals are given another opportunity to create mayhem and distractions from the white-collar crimes, social engineering, and civilizational ending schemes of the elites.

Tomorrow, Part Three: “The Perfect Level of Stupidity”, “Cognitive Terrorism”, and “The Midwitocratic Five-Year Plan”.

