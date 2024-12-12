The Perfect Level of Stupidity

Midwit stupidity is the faceless infiltrator of every institution, a silent force that needs no manifestos or conscious intent. It is the perfect accomplice to the New Normal Utopia: indifferent, persistent, and utterly immune to reason. It feels no pangs of conscience. It marches forward with unshakable confidence, fueled by a little knowledge—just enough to enable hubris—and fortified by unthinking certainty.

In the dystopia of the Midwitocracy, stupidity reigns supreme not as an error but as a carefully calibrated asset. The system thrives on a delicate balance: its functionaries must be just intelligent enough to execute commands precisely but not so thoughtful as to question their orders. This is the perfect level of stupidity—a state where a quasi-competence coexists with compliance, and limited neurons are harnessed solely to perpetuate the machinery of control.

Consider the behaviour of the perfect Midwit. When presented with contradictions, they do not investigate but rationalize. When faced with absurdity, they do not question but adapt. They live in a state of cognitive dissonance, insulated from doubt by a fortress of pre-approved narratives. Their stupidity is not born simply of ignorance but cultivated through relentless exposure to their own propaganda.

In this way, stupidity becomes a lubricant for tyranny. The stupid volunteer for their chains, marching into the jaws of autocracy while chanting the praises of their fellow authoritarians. They cheer as freedoms are sold for security and celebrate their own servitude as progress.

Plain old evil doesn’t hold a candle to Midwit stupidity.

Cognitive Terrorism

Not everyone is dazzled by Midwitocratic grandeur. A loose alliance of dissident scientists, whistleblowers, and conspiracy realists—dismissed as “cognitive terrorists”—dares to question this triumphant Midwitocracy and speak of moral bankruptcy, civilizational decay, and creeping totalitarianism. The report preemptively slaps them down as “brain plagues” infecting the body politic. Remember: too much skill or insight can destabilize a system that thrives on endless, supervised ignorance.

Sensible reasoning based on honest and reproducible experimental data is replaced by "Manufactured Evidence-Suggested Compliance," reviewed by their Midwit peers. This user-friendly cognitive setting ensures that all facts funnel neatly into pre-approved narratives.

As a further remedy for subversive thought, the authors prescribe more LinkedIn seminars, more TED Talk dosing, more HR Maoist struggle sessions, and more Leadership Webinars on Safe and Effective Thinking Protocols™. It’s all “for the greater good,” naturally.“

Genuine expertise and critical reasoning are slated for extinction—dangerous relics of a bygone era that must be eradicated to maintain a stable supply of corporate drones.

The Midwitocratic Five-Year Plan

The study proposes a “Midwitocratic Five-Year Plan” to re-sculpt public education into a compliance factory, enabling an endless supply of obedient Midwits.

Children will learn to revere pre-packaged narratives, reciting the Official Catechism of Obedience each morning, aka The Sacred Oath of Midwitocracy: “I shall never aim above the comfort zone nor poke the sleeping bear of consensus.”

To further guarantee a steady supply of docile and compliant New Normal Yes Men™, the report proposes that children also learn the following Thought Protocols by age six:

The Compliant Curiosity Limit: Encouraging children to ask mild clarifications only after consulting the official FAQ. The Obedience Gambit: A fun, mandatory group activity where children receive badges for refusing to doubt authority. The Vertical Blink Reflex: Practice staring straight ahead during televised briefings, never sideways at peers who might harbour subversive eyebrows.

In this brave New Normal Curriculum, scepticism becomes a treatable disorder. If a student wonders aloud about the actual purpose of The Midwitocratic Machine, alarm bells ring, and a smiling guidance counsellor leads them to a padded Wellness Pod. where they will be medicated with the latest Safe & Effective Cognitive Dampeners™. Soothing corporate slogans will play endlessly until the child’s rebellious neurons lie dormant.

To sustain the empire of sedation, mutilating medical and psychological interventions must always continue to intensify - like an Orwellian boot stamping on the brain, forever. For every subversive neuron that dares to fire, there’s a new pill, surgery, or mantra to wrestle it into submission.

