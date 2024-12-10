A groundbreaking new study proves beyond any doubt that establishing the New World Order Midwitocracy has been a resounding success. We will report on this monumental study in a five-part series. Part One:

In a globally televised ceremony at Davos, a syndicate of think tanks—staffed with impeccably LinkedIn-validated experts pulled from the finest HR databases and assembled under the watchful eye of their generous Bilderberger corporate and Deep State intelligence handlers—have declared that their social engineering experiment to fill all institutions with Midwits has managed to keep civilization “stable-ish” and will, barring WWIII, continue to do so until NSA-aligned AGI comes fully online in 2030 and finishes vacuuming out any last vestige of free will.

Their study, The Midwitocracy Paradigm, profusely praises the Midwits—those sharp enough to oppress but dull enough to mistake tyranny for progress–who will ensure that every moment of your life is drenched in safe, state-approved sedation. Because who needs messy autonomy when sedation is so delightfully soothing?

The Mockingbird Legacy Media —those neutered stenographers of elite power and gig workers for the CIA—have hailed the study with typical Pavlovian applause. Their audiences, lobotomized by algorithmically curated clickbait and dopamine-drip feeds, muttered “Huh?” as they dutifully retweeted the official slogans. Isn’t that the pinnacle of progress? A populace so tranquillized that “Why?” has been replaced with “Whatever you say.”

According to this new research, the experts who orchestrated this moral coup de grâce are as spiritually radiant as the HR-PR semi-human drones who quietly rewrite ethical codes and dictionary definitions to suit their Midwit ideology. The authors report that the world must now bow before this caste of tepid intellects, the Midwits—known by their jealous critics or victims as the “Nitwits”—who shall usher us into an age of glorious intellectual vegetation as a prelude to the AI singularity.

The Apotheosis of Midwitocracy

Corporate yes-men have heralded The Midwitocracy Paradigm as the intellectual masterstroke of the millennium, a New Magna Carta of Mediocrity—final proof that all official positions in the institutions and bureaucracies of the world must be entrusted to those too timid to question the neo-feudalist techno-fascist globalist puppet masters. The study shows that Midwits are the perfect custodians of modern mediocrity: predictable, obedient, and so insulated from self-awareness that they can rationalize any absurdity as “best practices.” From enforcing lockdowns for flu to rebranding Orwellian surveillance as “public health,” their creed is simple: Never ask why—only ask how.

Big thinkers would upset the apple cart; simpletons might accidentally blow up the cart. Midwits, though, will carefully catalogue each apple and file compliance memos about the cart’s paint job and never once entertain the heretical notion that the cart’s headed straight off a cliff.

Midwits strike the perfect balance: they're reliable, predictable, and endlessly susceptible to their own propaganda - from their colleagues in HR, PR, corporate media, and every three-letter agency of the Psycho Nanny State.

Gone are the days when intellectuals might question the meaning of the system. Instead, such dissenters are diagnosed by the faceless bureaucrats and political elites as cognitive disruptors and swiftly “treated” with a pharmacological orgy of Safe & Effective Brain-Bleach Jabs™, aka MK-Ultra 3.5. Isn’t it comforting to know that every dangerous idea can now be treated as a curable disorder?

Tomorrow, Part Two: “The Midwit Priesthood”, “The Creed of Midwitocracy”, and “Midwitocracy in Action: Enshrining Mediocrity as Policy”.

