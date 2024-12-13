Mandatory Censorship for Emotional Safety™

The groundbreaking new study, The Midwitocracy Paradigm, endorses “Just Trust Us™” as the prime directive. Citizens are gently reminded that thinking too hard and doing their own research only leads to socially awkward truths that might threaten stock prices, disrupt supply chains of corporate logos, or keep them alive too long.

The good citizen learns not to resist but to nestle comfortably inside the Overton Padded Room. If a neighbour whispers a subversive thought like, “Why do we need a trillion-dollar pharmaceutical bonanza for mild sniffles or overeating?” the correct response is a blank stare followed by a reflexive call to Psycho Nanny HR’s Cognitive Hygiene Hotline™.

Censorship is to be rebranded as Compassionate Mind-Guarding™. The authors of this final solution for human thought wrap themselves in the virtue-draped mantles of “public health,” “community standards,” and “safety.” Don’t ask if they are protecting you or imprisoning you—asking is “unproductive.”

In the land of the Midwit, truth is contraband, and free thought is treason. Big Tech “fact-checkers” double as morality police, and "public health" officials function as compliance auditors. In the Midwitocracy, Your Safety™ justifies endless surveillance, and Our Health™ rationalizes total censorship. Because questioning the doomsday machine is, of course, “dangerous misinformation, and maybe even “Russian Disinformation”.

The Cultural Shrine of Mediocrity: Worshipping the Algorithm

In the age of the Midwit, nothing speaks to the triumph of the perfect level of sanctioned stupidity like our blind veneration of The Algorithm™. Once a tool for efficiency, it’s now an omnipotent deity, presiding over everything from who gets hired to who gets banned from polite society. Because truly, nothing inspires human greatness like the worship of an unthinking algorithm.

Take, for example, the sacred ritual of job applications: a maze of keyword-optimized resumes filtered through AI systems designed to weed out the overqualified (potential troublemakers) and the underqualified (obvious dead weight), leaving only the tepid middle ground of perfect Midwits. “Your resume didn’t have enough synergy,” says the recruiter bot, as the genius with groundbreaking ideas is discarded in favour of someone with five years of experience writing reports nobody reads or, better still, someone fresh out of Woke Central University, and on their 99th Safe and Effective Compliance Booster™.

Then there’s the “data-driven” governance of social media platforms, where algorithms hunt down heretical memes while Nudging™ users toward officially approved narratives. An innocuous joke about inflation, illegal immigration, or Big pHarma corruption gets flagged for “harmful content,” but a 12-part docuseries on the virtues of digital enslavement trends on the front page. Remember: The Algorithm knows best—it’s not censorship; it’s content moderation for your emotional safety.

Midwitocracy's Safe Space: Performative Diversity and the End of Inquiry

Let’s not forget the great Midwitocratic corporate pilgrimage to “diversity,” a phrase stripped of any real meaning for the HR checkbox. This sanitized utopia ensures that everyone in the room looks different but thinks exactly the same. If you disagree with this utopia, you will be branded a “toxic disruptor” and swiftly escorted out by a smiling HR professional armed with a Safe & Effective Termination Script™.

Academia—the supposed bastion of critical thought—has been transformed into a factory for Midwitocracy. Professors now spend more time crafting “land acknowledgement statements” and avoiding microaggressions than engaging with actual ideas. Taxpayer-funded research grants flow like wine, but only for projects that don’t challenge the status quo. A study on the effects of "toxic masculinity in amphibian mating patterns"? Funded. A study questioning the efficacy and safety of a rushed pseudo-trialled modRNA gene therapy? Career suicide.

