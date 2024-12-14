Synthetic Pandemics

At the final press briefing—brought to you by Big pHarma and the MIC—the Midwit High Priests presented immaculate charts proving that uniform mediocrity is the apex of human governance. Charts glowed on huge screens during the briefing, showing skyrocketing profits for the military-industrial complex's absolutely essential industries, the beauty of infinite fiat money creation, and the successful marketing of synthetic pandemics and other crises, as opportunities for moral enhancement - all enabled by Midwitocracy.

In the new paradigm, public health emergencies will be rolled out like seasonal fashion lines to keep fear fresh and minds pliable. Any correlation between these emergencies and obscene profiteering by corporate pillars of virtue will be dismissed as “conspiracy thinking,” the cardinal sin in Midwitopia.

The Subjugation Serenade

One can almost hear the lullaby: muffled corporate anthems waft through the Overton Padded Room, where collective intellect drowns in a sea of managerial buzzwords. It’s warm, suffocating, and oh-so safe.

The Midwits need not justify themselves. Their existence is the justification: a living testament to the triumph of weaponized mediocrity. Every time you question, a Midwit shrugs, produces an FAQ, and logs your “uncooperative thought” for future correction. There’s a procedure for everything—except dangerous liberation.

The endless horizon of compliance beckons, decorated with recycled HR slogans and corporate emojis. True creativity? An invitation to chaos. Authentic moral courage? A liability. The Midwit priests promise a future without nightmares—by outlawing dreams. Anyone who dares to glimpse the world beyond these sanctioned illusions is swiftly reconditioned until their eyes glaze like polished tombstones.

The conclusion is mercifully blunt: Dream smaller, think slower, and accept your Midwit overlords as moral shepherds guiding you through a cardboard labyrinth. Embrace the sedation of the intellect. Let the masters of mediocrity steer the ship while you hum corporate anthems in your cubicle, never peeking behind the curtain.

“Just Trust Us™”

“When we surrender to Midwit values,” Dr Yesman intones, “we secure a future where nobody yearns, nobody questions, and nobody disrupts the careful balance of managed decline. True progress might be risky, after all, and it’s so much safer to just trust us.”

The future belongs to those who nod, agree, and never read the fine print. Citizens who publicly recite “Just Trust Us™—Safer Not to Ask” before performing their morning exercises in front of the National Compliance Mural earn extra loyalty credits (redeemable for a ten-percent discount on official Midwit Merch from the Psycho Nanny Approved™ social media influencers).

The study assures us that surrendering to the gentle hum of compliance is the bravest choice anyone can make - stunning and brave. After all, why strain your brain cells when “Just Trust Us™” is available at zero cognitive cost and yields endless rewards—like never having to wonder what’s actually going on?

“We’re all in this together!”

In the final tally, what remains? A planet ruled by dull-witted functionaries who measure success in how efficiently they can purge originality from the human genome. What’s not to like about that?

Any attempt to resist must be ridiculed, censored, or treated. This is the peace of the graveyard, the silence of a species that surrendered its soul efficiently without firing a shot. It’s all so much easier when nobody yearns, nobody learns, and nobody dares to ask what might lie beyond the heavy drapes of authorized reality. In the darkness behind that curtain, a thousand banished truths scream silently.

Thus, the machine grinds on, consuming minds like fuel and excreting perfectly compliant husks. The future is sealed, the horizon is blank, and the soul is collateral damage. And the people cheer, half-asleep, grateful for the soothing numbness that spares them the burden of genuine consciousness.

As the last neuron of doubt fizzles, the Midwit chorus intones its final, comforting mantra: “We’re all in this together—safely, effectively, and without a single disruptive thought.”

