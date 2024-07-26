“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. History has stopped.”

“‘Who controls the past,’ ran the Party slogan, ‘controls the future: who controls the present controls the past.’”

“In the walls of the cubicle there were three orifices. To the right of the speakwrite, a small pneumatic tube for written messages, to the left, a larger one for newspapers; and in the side wall, within easy reach of Winston's arm, a large oblong slit protected by a wire grating. This last was for the disposal of waste paper. Similar slits existed in thousands or tens of thousands throughout the building, not only in every room but at short intervals in every corridor. For some reason they were nicknamed memory holes. When one knew that any document was due for destruction, or even when one saw a scrap of waste paper lying about, it was an automatic action to lift the flap of the nearest memory hole and drop it in, whereupon it would be whirled away on a current of warm air to the enormous furnaces which were hidden somewhere in the recesses of the building”

George Orwell, Nineteen Eighty-Four

Hmmm:

Have you noticed the Orwellian manoeuvres regarding Mammala from the US Democratic Party’s propaganda machine over the past few days?

Fortunately, this is not 1984 - we have receipts and the Internet:

“Not ‘Border Czar’”:

“Not DEI hire”:

To me, the values of diversity, equality, inclusion are literally — and this is not kidding — the core strengths of America. That’s why I’m proud to have the most diverse administration in history that taps into the full talents of our country. And it starts at the top with the Vice President.

“Not helping to bail out” potentially dangerous criminals

Let me know if you see any more Orwellian rewrites.

Will it fool the masses?

