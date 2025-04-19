The Malinformation Mangler

Genus: Inconvenientia Denuntiatrix

Common Name: The Malinformation Specialist™

Danger Level: High (factually correct, but very misleading)

Inspired By: The smiling cyber-censor who wants to make “pre-bunking” your new moral compass.

Habitat:

CISA’s Misinformation, Disinformation, and Malinformation (MDM) Subcommittee

Public-private trust summits hosted by Google, MITRE, and a suspiciously generous NGO

National security roundtables where memes are discussed like munitions

Aspen, Davos, and DEFCON, depending on the dress code

Appearance:

A polished bureaucratic sheen with high-performance eyewear and a Homeland Security badge.

Often seen mid-panel discussion, flanked by laptops and nervous interns, explaining why true stories can be just as dangerous as fake ones.

Carries a “Fact Context Risk Matrix™” and an emergency framing re-evaluation kit.

Calls:

“It’s technically true, yes—but dangerously misleading.”

“Facts without context are the biggest threat to democracy.”

“This isn’t censorship. It’s cognitive infrastructure protection.”

Primary Behaviours:

Malinformation Reclassification:

Converts true-but-awkward data into “malinformation” with a simple shrug and a slide deck.

“We’re not erasing facts. We’re quarantining them for public safety.”

Contextual Framing Enforcement:

Decides what “counts” as truth based on timing, tone, and whether it might make Pfizer or Raytheon look bad.

Narrative Biosecurity:

Views uncontrolled information flow as a national biohazard. Promotes inoculation campaigns to “pre-bunk” facts before you encounter them.

Reality Sanitation Diplomacy™:

Offers “narrative integrity consultations” to allies and “cognitive containment guidance” to adversaries. Believes perception is the highest form of truth .

Institutional Gaslighting:

Uses the phrase “we’re not saying you can’t share that—just that it’s problematic to do so without our nuance.”

Feeding Habits:

DHS funding

Public-private partnerships with tech firms who love democracy (and government contracts)

Applause from NATO panels on “Hybrid Threats to Epistemic Security”

Retweets from The Atlantic, Brookings, and the newly formed Department of Thoughtful Thought™

Known Affiliations:

CISA’s MDM Division

Aspen Institute’s InfoTrust Forum

MITRE's Behavioural Threat Architecture Lab

NATO’s PsyOps Karaoke Retreat (unofficial but recurring guest)

