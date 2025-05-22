The MAHA Report
From the White House:
TL;DR:
Key Findings and Figures
1. Childhood Chronic Disease Crisis
Over 40% of American children (approximately 29 million) suffer from chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, allergies, autoimmune conditions, and mental disorders.
Over 75% of young Americans (aged 17–24) are ineligible for military service primarily due to obesity, physical unfitness, or mental health issues.
2. Childhood Obesity
Obesity affects more than 1 in 5 children over age six (a 270% increase since the 1970s).
Severe childhood obesity has risen by over 500% since the 1970s.
Approximately 80% of obese teens become obese adults.
70% of obese youth already exhibit heart disease risk factors.
3. Diabetes Epidemic
Over 350,000 children currently have diabetes.
Type 2 diabetes among children is projected to rise by more than 600% by 2060 if current trends continue.
Pre-diabetes now affects over 25% of teens.
4. Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Autism affects 1 in 31 children by age eight, up from fewer than 1 in 10,000 in 1960.
ADHD diagnoses increased by 1 million children between 2016 and 2022.
Over 7.5 million children require special education services.
5. Rising Childhood Cancer
Childhood cancer incidence has increased by over 40% since 1975.
6. Mental Health Crisis
Teenage depression rates doubled from 2009–2019.
More than 1 in 4 teenage girls reported major depression in 2022.
Suicide deaths among ages 10–24 increased 62% from 2007–2021, now the second leading cause of death among teens.
7. Autoimmune Disorders and Allergies
Over 25% of American children suffer from allergies (seasonal, eczema, food).
Childhood food allergy prevalence rose 88% between 1997–2018.
Celiac disease rates in children increased fivefold since the 1980s.
Drivers of the Crisis
Ultra-Processed Foods (UPFs)
Nearly 70% of children’s calories come from UPFs, up from zero a century ago.
UPFs contribute to obesity, diabetes, heart disease, nutrient depletion, and exposure to harmful additives.
Ultra-processed grains, sugars, and fats dominate American diets and drive chronic disease.
Chemical Exposures
Over 40,000 synthetic chemicals are registered for use, many found at alarming levels in children's blood and urine.
Exposure occurs during critical development periods, potentially exacerbating chronic health issues.
Digital Age Behavior Crisis
American teens spend nearly 9 hours daily on screens outside school.
Over 70% fail to meet recommended physical activity guidelines.
80% of high school students sleep less than 8 hours per night, increasing stress and mental health issues.
Overmedicalization of Children
Stimulant prescriptions for ADHD rose 250% (2006–2016).
Antidepressant prescriptions for teens increased 1,400% (1987–2014).
Over 35% of childhood antibiotic prescriptions are unnecessary, linked to increased chronic conditions.
Institutional Issues and Recommendations
Corporate Influence and Revolving Door
Food, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries heavily fund health research, biasing results toward industry-favorable outcomes.
Over 95% of 2020 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee members had industry financial ties.
Pharmaceutical companies spent $4.7 billion on lobbying (1999–2018), more than any other industry.
Government Policy and Programs
SNAP recipients disproportionately consume UPFs and sugary drinks, increasing chronic disease risks.
Federal school meal programs often fail to adequately limit UPFs.
Effective models (like WIC) demonstrate improved health outcomes when whole, nutritious foods are emphasized.
Proposed Strategy and Policy Recommendations
Shift dietary guidelines to prioritize whole foods over UPFs.
Revise SNAP and other nutrition assistance programs to incentivize healthier, nutrient-dense foods.
Address regulatory and research bias caused by industry funding.
Innovate methods to assess cumulative chemical exposure impacts on children's health.