Every week, your humble correspondent, T.W. Burrows, will present a small field report on the latest achievements of human civilization. The intent is simple: to record, with the calm curiosity of a rabbit who has seen rather too much, the steady march of what humans like to call progress.

This week, the focus is on the U.S.A., where past presidents are magically brought to life to give their blessing to foreign wars:

Alternatively, you can read Washington’s actual words:

“The great rule of conduct for us, in regard to foreign nations, is in extending our commercial relations, to have with them as little political connection as possible… It is our true policy to steer clear of permanent alliances with any portion of the foreign world.”

Meanwhile, at the White House, the President is being endowed with magical powers by the magical touch of people claiming to represent that well-known war lord, Jesus Christ:

I also have another video of the holy woman in red:

No doubt the magic inspired the President to produce this informational film (yes, it’s from the White House):

And this one about touchdowns (yes, really):

And this one:

Now, you might think the average American would be troubled by the prospect of killing thousands more innocent children in a foreign land, but apparently not. Americans appear to be loving the spectacle of the bombing, the literal Hollywood propaganda, and taking it all as proof of the President’s “magic touch” so long as no one asks who now controls the entire U.S. legacy media:

So there you have it: the President’s magic touch. A little necromancy from dead presidents, a little holy anointing from self-appointed emissaries of the Prince of Peace, a little Hollywood propaganda, and a few hundred dead children, with more surely on the way, in a foreign land, all converted into a spectacle of strength for the home audience. One must concede that the spell is powerful. Until next week, this has been your humble correspondent, T.W. Burrows, filing another field report from the collapsing edge of human progress.

