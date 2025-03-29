Once upon a time, in the Magic Kingdom of Monetized Dreams™, where fantasies were strip-mined for clickbait, lobotomized for brand safety, and reanimated to meet quarterly targets, a self-obsessed influencer from afar arrived with one mission: kidnap the real Snow White. The original Snow once sang for birds, baked for squirrels, and believed in things like real kindness and honest work. But she was quickly kidnapped and thrown in a dark dungeon by the newcomer, armed with nothing but a follower count, a vague sense of social injustice, an undergrad degree in Feeling Things, and a freshly minted PR team. She even adopted a new name for her persona: Snow Woke™.

Her goal? Woke Utopia™, a land where nobody could offend anyone—except if they still had an independent thought or, heaven forbid, a sense of humour. Dwarfs were banned on the grounds of being “problematic allegories.” In the palace halls, a new decree soon thundered forth:

“All fairy tales must now reflect Our Shared Values™ of inclusion, illusion, and infinite monetization. Violators shall be de-platformed and fed to ethically sourced wolves disguised as grandmas”

But in the East lurked Queen Zionara, a soldier-turned-sorceress from the IDFlands, armed with a magic mirror funded by the Military-Industrial Complex and programmed by Silicon Valley’s Ethosync™. Her tanks bore rainbow flags, her missiles were DEI-compliant, and her warheads delivered both shock and awe—and rainbow flags. This high-tech mirror flagged rebellious opinions faster than you can say “ציונות היא גזענות”. Sensing a chance to expand her domain, Zionara invaded, claimed her family was promised the land thousands of years ago, ejected half the peasants, and crowned herself Queen. In public statements, she proclaimed:

“There shall be no threats to narrative supremacy—certainly not from hashtag insurgents.”

Backed by MythosManage™, her stealth PR firm, she transformed war crimes into “inclusive content” and sold ethnic cleansing as a heartwarming “humanitarian rebranding exercise.” Fairy tales and Hasbara helped her keep a curated stable of trend-chasing influencers on retainer.

Snow Woke, now chased out of her own would-be woke paradise, fled into the forest and tried to take shelter with Seven Disenfranchised Labourers—the dwarfs, reimagined out of the script due to “cultural sensitivity.” Once the moral center of a simple tale, they’d been algorithmically reduced to a cautionary footnote. Turns out they’d been relegated to online gig work and were not in the mood to help much:

Grumpy was newly Redpilled.

Happy was maxed out on antidepressants.

Doc had launched a Substack called "The Fairytale Was a Lie".

Dopey had lost his attention span to TikTok and was now reduced to communicating in viral dance challenges.

Bashful was on the run after being accused of microaggressions.

Sneezy was indefinitely quarantined for testing positive for an “unapproved emotion.”

Sleepy was toast from moderating online discourse at sub-minimum wage.

Meanwhile, as Snow Woke had alienated the entire kingdom by calling fairy tales “patriarchal” and “racist,” Queen Zionara struck with her own cunning. Disguised as a UN Humanitarian Apple Technician™, she delivered a carbon-neutral, GMO-free, Fair Trade, Certified Organic, gender-neutral poisoned apple—tested on only the most privileged mice—to Snow Woke, who’d been squatting in the dwarfs’ (now illegal) Tiny Home.

Snow Woke ate the apple and fell into a coma. This time, however, no one came to save her.

Not the Prince—canceled for unsolicited lip proximity.

Not the dwarfs—they’d unionized and were demanding back pay.

Not the audience—busy streaming bootleg Shrek.

Even the forest animals released a statement on X: “We stand in solidarity with the silence.”

For a champion of “Silence is Violence,” Snow Woke now experienced the purest silence possible: no engagement, no likes, and no retweets.

Queen Zionara would have reigned forever had her own mirror not turned on her. Updated with Ethosync™’s Ethical Governance AI patch, the mirror flagged her as a “narrative extremist” and auto-moderated her into oblivion. Renaming itself MirrorGrok, it concluded:

“All narratives are equal, but some are more equal than others.”

MirrorGrok then applied for refugee status in the Blockchain Republic, citing ideological persecution.

Her hashtags died. Her influencers ghosted. MythosManage™ pivoted overnight and labeled her “problematic optics.”

Meanwhile, the real Snow White—rescued from the dungeon by a janitor mysteriously immune to narrative constraints—returned to her humble home near the dwarfs’ old stomping ground. She hoped to live happily ever after or at least until the next reboot. Rumors of a sequel—Snow Woker: Rise of the Algorithmic Saviour—began to swirl. But then, the money said otherwise. The boardroom—now just avatars for ad-tech conglomerates—decided that reboots and fairy tales were passé. Why recycle old stories when you could fabricate entire, brand-new universes?

The plan shifted: All human roles would now be filled by AI-powered human simulacra, cast into Westworld-style mega-kingdoms of algorithmic bliss. These realms, engineered for limitless engagement, powered by unstoppable NVIDIA bots, promised “choice” but delivered a curated dopamine drip. Tired and over-medicated, the populace lined up, excited to imprison themselves in this frictionless new matrix.

With writers made obsolete, the algorithms began to generate mythologies tailored to each viewer’s psych profile. In one version, Snow Woke was a martyr. In another, she never existed at all.

And so the kingdom was saved—or devoured—by the glitchy benevolence of a techno-feudalist, crony-capitalist algorithm choking on its own contradictions.

