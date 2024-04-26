The Îles de la Madeleine or Magdalen Islands are a Canadian municipality not too far from where I live in Nova Scotia:

I was hoping to visit these Magdalens one day.

The closest my family and I have ever been to these islands was probably the time we took a trip on a zodiac boat—complete with orange flotation and survival suits—those boats are fast, and the sea is cold—watching whales off Cape Breton, NS (near the northern tip of the land you see on the far right of the map). I think we were only about one hour by boat away from the Magdalen Islands. I see that even today, years later, kids can go on this amazing priceless adventure for about US$50.

I will always want to live in a country where my children have the freedom to go on adventures like this, unhindered and unsurveilled. That’s really living.

You may be wondering why I’m reminiscing like this. Well, I’ve been thinking again about the relative freedom of movement we have enjoyed in the past, and how there are actions by an increasingly authoritarian class to restrict these movements in the future. For example, last year I reported how Cambridge University elites were recommending that in order to achieve “Net Zero” we plebs will have to have our travelling severely curtailed:

2020-2029: All airports except Heathrow, Glasgow and Belfast close with transfers by rail. 2030-2049: All remaining airports close

I’ve also reported on plans in Oxford, UK, to fine people if they travel across their city too many times during the year.

I’ve also reported on travel restrictions in London, UK, where the State charges poor people with old cars an extra £12.50/day for travelling to work.

And why am I thinking about these stories? Well, one of my long-time supporters and friends sent me this video yesterday from the Magdalen Islands :

Translation:

Jeanne: So, my name is Jeanne Bourgeois, and I am here to talk about how to enter and exit as a resident of my municipality or the municipal area of the Magdalen Islands.

Official: It's very simple, Ms. Bourgeois, you don't have to pay anything like a fee or archipelago pass because you have a residence here in the Magdalen Islands, you already have a property tax account, you already contribute a lot to the objectives of the Pass.

Jeanne: You mentioned that it would take a QR code to enter the Isle of Magdalene.

Official: Not to enter but to exit.

Jeanne: So what will we Madelinians have to show?

Official: A driver's license with an ID with an address on the islands, there's no problem.

Jeanne: This means it's the first time in Canada that we'll have to show a driver's license to leave a municipality, which has never been done before.

Official: In fact, you do it every time you take a plane or boat.

Jeanne: No, I do it to pay for a boat service. What law allows you to demand that we show a paper to enter a municipality?

Official: You're asking for an ID to ensure compliance with our municipal regulation. Okay, we have a municipal regulation, it's not the only municipal regulation we can apply, and here we have a new municipal regulation…last warning, if you interrupt me during the question, during the answer to your question, I'll stop answering and we'll move on to another call.

Jeanne: Every person will be monitored

Official: Listen, in the first year, we'll put this in place and we're not getting into the fine details of asking, you know, the same principle as if you book a reservation on the boat or you take, I don't know, a family pass to La Ronde.

Jeanne: No, we're talking about a service, we're not talking about the same thing as coming home. Imagine in Montreal, requiring someone to prove they are from Montreal to cross the bridge.

Official: That would be quite special.

Jeanne: However, just because we are small doesn't mean we can do the same thing.

Official: However, Ms. Bourgeois, if you go to the Montreal metro and don't pay your ticket.

Jeanne: Again we're talking about a service.

Official: Ms. Bourgeois, please.

Jeanne: A service of setting foot on a territory is different. You seem not to understand the difference, it's like a disguised customs, exactly if I have to show my driver's license.

Official: It's your perception, that's okay, you ask me questions, you don't want me to answer, you prefer to go your way of intervening, I'm very ready to answer you, but when you say falsehoods or things that are not finalized.

Jeanne: Yes because you even said that the file was not finalized, well it's like we have to trust that the end will be good for the Madelinians, whereas I've never had to prove that I was a Madelinian to enter my home.

Official: No one asks you for anything to enter.

Jeanne: Yes entering or leaving is the same thing, what is this, I'm a prisoner on the islands.

Official: It's not to leave the islands, it's to ensure that you have complied with a municipal regulation.

Jeanne: Since we've been talking about it, I've never had to vote for anything or say yes or against, it's the first time in my opinion that this exists in Canada, I know it exists in China however, that to change provinces you have to ask for a CUV code, so we are a bit like guinea pigs.

Official: The application of a municipal regulation with the obligation to identify, the possibility of receiving a notice of violation enforceable in municipal court is on the contrary very common.

Jeanne: No, no, no, no, no.

Official: We don't want constraints, we're not in absolute constraint mode, the first year is a year of adjustment, we put it in place, we rely largely on people's good faith because like it or not I bring you back to the primary objective of this initiative by the municipal council is to improve and enhance our recreational tourist infrastructure.

Jeanne: I have a problem with asking for a paper to enter my home.

Official: Well, that's good, Ms. Bourgeois, it's noted.

Jeanne: I hope that in your marketing it will be there because it would be fun if the population of the islands is well advised that they will have to present proof to leave the islands, there is a loss of freedom somewhere.

Official: Well, that's your opinion, but I respect it.

Jeanne: It's more than just opinion.

Official: Enough, I will take the next person.

Jeanne: Sorry, but I will correct it, it's not an opinion, presenting a paper is a fact.

Jeanne is correct, but this is not just about freedom of movement of residents of the islands. This is about the freedom of movement of citizens of Canada around their own country, without having to submit to surveillance and the “show me your papers” tyranny.

The mainstream media is reporting on this story as if the $30 fee for tourists was the main issue and the “show me your papers” was just an additional little inconvenience for residents:

One week before the implementation of the tourist fee, the mayor of Îles-de-la-Madeleine is calling for calm…

“The issue here is not exclusively the $30 extra to be paid..it is preventing Quebecers and Canadians from accessing their own territory without being taxed, therefore without hindering freedom of movement.”

Over the past few days, many concerns have been expressed about privacy, given that visitors and residents may be subject to checks.

“For people who have a residence in the Islands, it is totally absurd in my opinion to have to present proof of residence to a verification agent so that the Municipality in which you live allows you access or lets you leave.”

The mayor also agrees that it remains unclear as to how the Municipality intends to verify the proof of residence of Madelinots or the QR code provided as proof of the purchase of the fee.

It may not seem much to many: $30 and a surveillance app code; however, does this not set a dangerous precedent or at least tell us something more about the thinking of our politicians?

I think this attitude directly connects with our imprisonment within our provinces during the scamdemic, and the Psycho Nanny COVID digital travel pass. If it weren’t for the truckers, I do not doubt at all that these regulations would still be in force and more would have been added.

There is a class of people—the collectivist authoritarian power elites—who want a world where we are completely controlled: from money to travel to thoughts. I do not doubt that the authoritarians who aren’t simply sadists tell themselves all sorts of stories about why their “safety” controls are necessary for our survival, but this is irrelevant. In practice, there is little difference between stupidity and evil. If we do not resist even the seemingly smallest of infringements of our liberty, we send a very bad signal to the authoritarians.

In the news article there is this quote that stuck with me:

For his part, the mayor of Îles-de-la-Madeleine…did not expect such an outcry and said he was surprised that the fee was perceived as an attack on freedom of movement.

Even if we believe the mayor is honest, the fact that these people do not think in terms of “freedom of movement”, or issues of surveillance, tells us something very important about the current authoritarian trend.

At first, our movements started to be restricted by the “emergency” of “terrorism” everywhere (and that narrative is getting stronger every day); now it is COVID-19, climate change, or the environment generally.

If we don’t resist, what will be next?

Will we be trapped inside “The Village”? Be seeing you.

Share

Further reading: