Trump: “Alright, gentlemen, here’s the deal. Elon, you’ve got the tech, Dana, you’ve got the fighters, and I’ve got the vision. Together, we’re going to annex Canada.”

Musk: “Wait… annex Canada? Why Canada?”

Trump: “Why not? Canada’s sitting there with all its syrup, hockey, and politeness, just begging for someone to make it great again. And who better than me?”

White: “What’s my role in this, exactly?”

Trump: “Simple. You hype the MAGA Maple Smackdown, sell it as a Pay-Per-View cage match: MAGA North versus the Woke Leaf Alliance. Canadians love drama. They’ll eat it up faster than they eat their poutine.”

Musk: “So this is all kayfabe, right? Like wrestling theatre?”

Trump: “Kayfabe, real, what’s the difference? It’s all about the headlines, Elon. I tweet about annexing Canada, everyone panics, and then I swoop in as the savior. Art of the Deal 101.”

White: “But what if the Canadians fight back?”

Trump: “Fight back? Please. Canadians are too polite for that. They’ll probably throw a hockey game, apologize for losing, and thank me for the infrastructure. If Trudeau complains, we just put him in a cage match with me. I win, Canadians get free Big Macs, everyone’s happy.”

Musk: “And you think this will work?”

Trump: “Of course, it’ll work. Imagine this: I walk into Parliament, call Trudeau ‘Justin Bieber Lite,’ declare Canada MAGA North, and rename Tim Hortons ‘Trump Hortons.’ Canadians will love it. Tremendous branding opportunity!”

White: “Okay, but why Canada first? Why not… I don’t know, Greenland?”

Trump: “Greenland’s on the list. But Canada’s easier. They’ve got gold, oil, syrup, and moose. Plus, I can rename the CN Tower the Trump Tower Great White North Edition. Huge win!”

Musk: “Alright, but what’s in it for me?”

Trump: “You get exclusive AI rights in MAGA North. We’ll start working on maple-flavored Neuralinks. Canadians love shiny, futuristic things. It’s a match made in heaven.”

White: “And me?”

Trump: “You get the hockey league and exclusive rights to the Mountie MMA division. Imagine Mounties in full gear, throwing punches on ice. Ratings gold!”

Musk: “And the Canadian public? What do they get?”

Trump: “They get me. Isn’t that enough? Fine, I’ll throw in free MAGA hats with maple leaves, call it Operation Maple Freedom. They’ll be begging to join the Trump empire in no time.”

White: “And if they don’t?”

Trump: “Then we live stream the takeover on X. Dana handles the fights, I handle the speeches, and Elon handles the tech. It’ll be the biggest event in history. Canadians won’t even know what hit them.”

Musk: “This sounds extreme.”

Trump: “Extreme equals headlines, Elon. And headlines equal votes. We’ll call it ‘The Great Maple Takeover,’ sell MAGA jerseys and boom—Canada is ours. The ratings will be tremendous!”

White: “Alright, but what happens after?”

Trump: “Simple. First, Canada, then Mars. MAGA in space, powered by Tesla rockets and Dana’s fighters. Together, we’ll make the universe great again!”

