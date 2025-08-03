Last week, five former Hockey Canada players were found not guilty of sexual assault, as reported by one reporter at the CBC:

On Thursday, defence lawyers called the ruling a "vindication" and "exoneration," but not after their clients endured a one-sided trial in the court of public opinion for the better part of a decade. Daniel Brown, who represented Formenton, said "there could be little doubt that an untold number of people out there believed he was guilty simply because he was accused of a crime, long before any evidence was presented in court."

But who engineered this “one-sided trial in the court of public opinion for the better part of a decade”? You guessed it—Canada’s legacy media, including the taxpayer-funded CBC. Even after a full acquittal in a judge-alone trial, the CBC and its allies in politics and punditry appear to have refused to accept the outcome. Instead of reporting on the “exoneration” of five young men, they doubled down—framing the verdict not as vindication or exoneration, but as further evidence of “toxic hockey culture”. On its flagship radio program The Current, the CBC aired a segment titled “Unpacking the not-guilty decisions in the Hockey Canada sex-assault trials,” where listeners were told that “not guilty is not the same as innocent”—a refrain echoed by invited “experts” who insisted the ruling simply proves how far Canadian hockey still has to go on issues of consent. Throughout the broadcast, little attention was given to the damage done to the accused men or the extraordinary burden of proof they overcame. The presumption of innocence, once a bedrock of legal journalism, was barely mentioned.

In theory, as my readers may recall, courtrooms are where guilt or innocence is meant to be determined—based on rules of evidence, the presumption of innocence, and the burden of proof. In a functioning liberal democracy, the justice system exists to shield individuals from mob judgment, political pressure, and emotionally charged narratives. Once a judge or jury delivers a “not guilty” verdict, society is expected to respect it—even if it’s uncomfortable. We don’t all have to personally agree with a ruling, but our institutions must uphold it; otherwise, we slip into a soft dictatorship, where elites steer public opinion through their dominant cultural narratives that override centuries—if not millennia—of hard-won legal principles.

Of course, no legal system is perfect, and societies can and do evolve their laws to reflect new understandings of justice. But that process must be reasoned, principled, and codified—not driven by viral outrage or ideological fashion. Central to any just system is the presumption of innocence. Guilt must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt—not assumed because an accusation feels politically or emotionally correct.

Yet in today’s degenerate* culture, exoneration in law is no longer enough. You must now survive the story they tell about you afterwards.

So, how, you might ask, did these hockey players endure “a one-sided trial in the court of public opinion for the better part of a decade”? What was the evidence that “convicted” them in the eyes of the elites and the mobs who follow them that was so clear, so damning? Despite the endless media noise, the actual court record is what matters. So let’s start there:

Here’s the 94-page Justice Carroccia’s ruling (and note that this judge was appointed by the same Liberal political elites who run the CBC and the Canadian establishment).

I’m not going to rehash the explicit details; read the judgment if you must (warning: sexually explicit). Suffice it to say, the defence produced video and text messages that left the judge little doubt—evidence most cases never have, which is a sobering thought in itself.

Here’s another sobering reality: if, according to the court, there was no crime, then there was no victim. That’s what it means to be found not guilty. And yet, the accuser remains protected by law, her identity concealed, while the accused remain in the public stocks—their names forever tied to a crime that, according to the court, didn’t happen.

Is that justice? To put it very mildly, that’s an asymmetry in reputational risk. When the costs of a false accusation are borne only by the accused, while the accuser remains protected regardless of the outcome, do you think we’ll see more or fewer genuine reports?

Apparently, E.M. had filed a civil lawsuit in April 2022, demanding millions in damages. Hockey Canada and the Canadian Hockey League tapped their “National Equity Fund”—money that comes from every minor-hockey registration fee—to settle the woman’s civil claim (undisclosed sum). The payout was made before any criminal charge was ever laid. Think about that.

In March 2023, Hockey Canada formally declared every 2018 World-Junior player under investigation “ineligible for international competition,” effectively black-listing them from future national teams.

When police finally laid charges in February 2024, each player’s NHL club placed him on an immediate leave of absence.

Minutes after Justice Carroccia’s decision, the NHL issued a statement calling the conduct “very disturbing” and announced that the five men “are ineligible to play in the League while we review the judge’s findings.”

There’s no denying that degeneracy* is on the rise in Canada—mirroring a global trend. The narrative peddled by certain ideological elites, blaming everything on “toxic masculinity,” is a cynical misdirection. The truth is, degeneracy runs through every level of society, including, and perhaps notably, the very liberal elites who are so quick to point fingers. They’ve helped cultivate a culture of moral decay and now want to scapegoat a single group for problems they perpetuate and arguably created. Responsibility is not a one-way street—men and women alike must own their choices.

Canadian society is reaping what it has sown for decades. Young people are being taught by public health officials (who are subsequently awarded “The Order of Canada”) that “glory holes” are a good thing (don’t Google it, if you don’t know). Many schools are teaching sexually degenerate acts that I will not describe here, but you can read about here, which I previously reported on here. Predators are marching the streets and openly showing their genitalia, and 14-year-olds are being encouraged to get naked with older men in public swimming pools. Male performers in “adult entertainment” now demand access to children’s spaces, reading to toddlers in public libraries while dressed in hypersexualised caricature. People march, openly chanting “we are queer and coming for your children”. Academics attempt to normalise incest, “drawing on the intersections of crip/queer theory”, and courts allow fathers to rape their daughters because of “systemic racism”. I could go on, but you get the idea.

Open your eyes. This isn’t liberation or cause for pride—it’s a celebration of cultural collapse.

My advice: walk away from it. Reject hookup culture and the lies of “empowerment” through degradation. Look for a trusted life partner—not a disposable sexual conquest. Seek meaning. Commit to one person for life. Use The Great Marriage Mate Filter—not just as satire, but as a mirror. And then do something better.

*By “degeneracy,” I mean the decline or corruption of moral, social, or cultural standards—the erosion of basic boundaries and the normalisation of behaviours once recognised as destructive to the fabric of society. This process extends beyond questions of personal morality; it represents a broader slide from order and coherence into chaos and vice, as the standards and structures that once held a civilisation together begin to fragment and lose their organising force. Degeneracy describes the cultural embrace—and even celebration—of behaviours that undermine the long-term well-being of individuals, families, and communities. A degenerate society, if not checked, will often weaken to the point of being supplanted by external forces—conquered by cultures that do not share its values or respect its liberties at all. Indeed, such a society may even stupidly welcome the very forces that ultimately destroy it.