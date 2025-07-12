When the CBC news alert flashed across his screen, Gordon McKibben knew it was time. He’d weathered the earlier headlines with a grim stoicism honed by a lifetime of Nova Scotia winters.

“Prime Minister Pledges Peacekeepers to Police Microaggressions in Eastern Europe”…

“Ministry of Education Mandates ‘Emotional Justice Seminars’ for All Students”…

“New Tax on Homegrown Vegetables to Combat ‘Nutritional Nationalism’”…

“RCMP to Deploy Drone Swarms for Unconscious Bias Audits”…

“Parliament Passes Consensual Communication Act, Criminalizing Unsolicited Opinions”…

“BREAKING: Meat Rations Halved; Cricket Flour Subsidy Quadrupled to ‘Decolonize Protein’”…

“Canadian Officials: ‘The Word Freedom Now Officially Designated a Hate Term”

But the last one hit home. “New Federal Law Requires All Firewood to Be Certified Carbon-Neutral and Equity-Inclusive.”

Gordon, a retired fisherman who heated his homestead with wood he cut himself, stared at his axe. The idea of an auditor from Ottawa inspecting his woodpile for its inclusivity was the final, perfect absurdity. He did what any sane prepper would do: sold his truck and bought a one-way ticket to the end of the world. Patagonia—the mythical refuge where the winds scoured the world’s filth clean away.

His first clue that the brochure had lied came when the minibus from the airport pulled into the Refugio San Karlito. A quaint alpine lodge: log beams, smoked lamb, tourists in Arc'teryx shells. Gordon’s eyes widened at the guest registry, cheerfully posted behind the reception desk:

Suite 4A: Erich Müller — Holistic Beekeeper & Race Realist.

Suite 6B: Saar Hirshoren — Ex-IDF Special Gaza Projects, current "Eco-Security Consultant."

Gordon dragged his duffel to the bar. It was lively. A leathery German in a Tyrolean hat, introduced as Erich from 4A, leaned in. "Ach! You are from Canada, ja? You too are escaping the cultural poison?"

Beside him, a wiry man with an Israeli flag patch on his parka nursed a mate tea. "The globalists are weak," Saar from 6B hissed. "They let the orcs in. Here, we build strong fences. You need a bunker? I know a guy. The funding is… private."

By the fireplace, a Swiss kid with a Thor's Hammer tattoo peeking from his collar complained that the latest wave of refugees was "ruining the ethno-vibe." He was building a sustainable off-grid fortress on stolen Mapuche land.

Gordon ordered a beer. "I came here to get away from all of you," he muttered into his glass.

The barkeep, a weathered Chilean, just shrugged. "Señor, Patagonia is full. You should have picked Mars."

At dawn, Gordon trudged out to see his new home. A thousand windmills spun on the plain, powering the crypto mines, the surveillance systems, and the electrified fences. Sheep grazed between sandbagged bunkers. A hand-painted sign marked the entrance to Kibbutz Zion del Sur, right across the dirt track from Freikorps Frei-Ranch.

In the distance, someone was test-firing a variety of silenced rifles. A small group of sunburnt American libertarians waved hello, then pointed him toward the local barter market. It sold freeze-dried lamb, 3D-printed gun parts, and vintage Nazi memorabilia side-by-side with Hebrew survivalist manuals.

At sunset, Gordon sat on a stump, staring at the endless, wind-whipped steppe. He hadn't escaped the madness.

Saar wandered over, still in his IDF parka. He put a hand on Gordon's shoulder.

"It's good land," he said, his voice low and confident. "Good fences, good neighbors. As long as you're on the right side of the fence, you'll see. We'll be safe here. Together."

A lone gust of wind ripped Gordon’s hat from his head, sending it tumbling across the barren ground. He didn’t bother to chase it.

Share