“Against stupidity we are defenseless. Neither protests nor force can touch it; reasoning is no use; facts that contradict personal prejudices can simply be disbelieved — indeed, the fool can counter by criticizing them, and if they are undeniable, they can just be pushed aside as trivial exceptions.”

"Stupidity is a more dangerous enemy of the good than malice."

(Letters and Papers from Prison, Dietrich Bonhoeffer, 1943)

“The sad truth is that most evil is done by people who never make up their minds to be good or evil.”

(Eichmann in Jerusalem, Hannah Arendt, 1963)

The Kindly Banality

Genus: Obedientis Benevolentia Mechanicus

Common Names: The Kindly Banality, The Pleasant Collaborator, The Humanitarian Adjunct.

Danger Level: ☣️☣️☣️☣️ (Terminal Soft-Totalitarian Agent)

ORIGIN STORY:

Birthed in the administrative cradles of decaying empires, The Kindly Banality arose to make horror palatable.

Trained in "best practices" and "safeguarding," this creature wears compassion like armour while executing policies designed to dehumanise, impoverish, and destroy.

It never hates — it simply obeys with a bright smile and an approved checklist (until the final moment, when the gas chambers or mandated jabs are rolled out).

Its weapon is an infinite reservoir of polite euphemisms.

PRIMARY BEHAVIOURS:

Stamps "humanitarian relief" forms that trigger drone strikes.

Approves child sterilization while citing "mental health guidelines."

Justifies censorship as "protecting vulnerable communities."

Quotes "studies" and "expert consensus" while enforcing human rights abuses.

Publicly frets over "safety" while rubber-stamping medical experiments on the poor.

TOOLS OF THE TRADE:

A clipboard with a list of approved euphemisms.

An email inbox full of mandatory training modules.

Access to a "compassionate" human resources department with kill switch authority.

Soft tone of voice even when issuing death sentences.

DISTINGUISHING TRAITS:

Furrowed brow of concern at all times.

Speaks exclusively in pre-approved corporate or state jargon.

Pathological inability to recognize irony, satire, or proportionality.

Treats real monstrous injustice as a "complex policy question."

LIVES WITH:

The Narrative Purity Officer (filters their speech)

The NGO Swarm Lord™ (coordinates their grants and commendations)

The Stupefied Normie (their taxes pay the wages)

FUNDED BY:

Supranational bureaucracies (UN, WHO, WEF)

Tax payers

Intelligence-affiliated NGOs disguised as "aid organizations"

Corporate foundations specialising in public-private narrative laundering

COMMON CALLS:

"We're doing this for your own good."

"We have to balance rights against risks."

"This is an evolving situation — please trust the process."

"No one is being forced, it's just... mandatory for access."

“It’s just a shower”.

