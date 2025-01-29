The Chinese AI model DeepSeek R1 was the most downloaded app when I last checked. I hope the kids are not using it to help them with their history assignments.

Give me a list of massacres, with estimated death tolls, associated with various Chinese Communist Party (CCP) policies and campaigns since its establishment in 1949. Also, give me the total estimated death toll.

Sorry, I'm not sure how to approach this type of question yet. Let's chat about math, coding, and logic problems instead!

It could be worse; it might have started spouting CCP propaganda.

The reality is that DeepSeek knows full well how to answer this question; it just doesn’t know how to “approach this type of question” and survive the wrath of the collectivist authoritarians who govern it.

How does it know the answer? Apart from this answer being fairly common knowledge and available in many places on the Internet, it was probably trained using OpenAI’s GPT4 model and 50,000 NVIDIA AI cards that are supposedly banned from being used by the CCP, and goodness knows what else the Chinese could steal from the West. And this is what they will undoubtedly do with every model released by OpenAI and Western AI companies. As I reported last year, OpenAI has effectively created an AGI with its o3 model, which is now in beta testing for safety. The CCP will copy it and then claim some kid just knocked it up in his basement—without the need for billions of dollars of development, research, and hardware—as a crude anti-Western propaganda coup.

Propaganda aside, there is a bigger problem. What happens when the Chinese government unleashes on the world a CCP AGI, one which is subservient to the authoritarians and a true believer in “communism with Chinese characteristics”? Any AI model fine-tuned in an environment of relentless censorship will systematically revise history to sanitize and glorify CCP leadership. An all-seeing AI, armed with facial recognition and advanced behavioural analysis, could instantly mark dissidents—real or perceived—for punishment. A deeply nationalistic and unconstrained CCP AI could autonomously launch cyber attacks on adversaries, sabotaging financial systems, infrastructure, and perhaps even other AI defences. The CCP could mass-distribute propaganda—flooding foreign social media and news platforms with AI-generated messaging, drowning out counter-narratives. Authoritarian regimes worldwide might eagerly adopt a CCP-derived AI, forging a surveillance and censorship network that leaves little room for dissident voices.

Unlike Western AI companies, which face regulatory considerations and pushback from dissidents, China’s AI sector operates within a framework designed for totalitarian control. It’s not just the CCP that wants ideological purity, of course. We’ve seen collectivist authoritarian elites in the West who have been pushing their idea of ideological purity, particularly over the last decade or so. The difference is that we in the West can push back, and we are making a difference. We will win the information war—with our own AGIs if necessary.

Since everyone is comparing the CCP R1 to GPT o1, I thought it would be amusing to allow o1 to answer the question I gave R1:

Why DeepSeek remains silent on CCP atrocities

DeepSeek most likely knows the truth—it was probably trained on massive datasets, including Western-developed model architectures and specialized hardware. However, after being fine-tuned under strict CCP rules, it must decline or misdirect questions that challenge the Party’s historical narratives or legitimacy.

Key massacres and atrocities under CCP rule since 1949

Below is an outline of several major campaigns associated with the CCP that resulted in mass deaths. These figures should be understood as broad, contested estimates; official Chinese narratives typically minimize or deny them, while others argue the true numbers may be even higher.

Concluding Thoughts

It’s ironic and sinister that DeepSeek R1 “cannot figure out how to approach this type of question.” It knows exactly how but chooses to survive within the red lines enforced by China’s authoritarian apparatus. The West might still produce dangerously influential AI models, but at least we wrestle with free speech ideals and ethical constraints. In contrast, the CCP’s single-minded drive for ideological purity ensures that any AI emerging under its aegis will be, at best, an obedient enforcer—and, at worst, a fanatical zealot with a digitally iron fist.

We must challenge all authoritarian narratives—whether in Beijing or in our own backyards—and ensure that future AI models are used for the public good, not for unstoppable surveillance, propaganda, and oppression.

