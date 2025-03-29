TL;DR: This piece from Billionaire Bloomberg is a performative panic attack by people who can’t handle a world where ideas are no longer managed by elite intermediaries. They wrap their discomfort in “fact-checking” and “public safety,” but what they really fear is a free-thinking populace — people choosing who and what to trust without them, you know, actual democracy.

The Karen Class* at Work:

It’s a horrible piece of journalism but a great example of the Karen Class at work, those cringey products of the rotting Woke University Complex. I won’t inflict any of this journalist’s extended propaganda on you here, but here’s a link if you are a masochist who loves being berated by minions of the Psycho Nanny Surveillance State. Suffice to say, these are the same people who cheered as dissenting scientists, independent journalists, and ordinary citizens were deplatformed during COVID for asking basic questions — and now they're afraid of you having a voice. The tone is condescending: “People might believe the wrong things if we don’t manage their access to ideas!” And what's their solution? More editorial discretion — i.e., curated, approved thought by legacy media types who brought us WMD lies, Russiagate hysteria, and lockdown orthodoxy.

These Karens have no capacity for self-reflection. They completely ignore why millions are fleeing to Substack and podcasts in the first place. Trust in legacy media is broken — and not because of Joe Rogan or measles but because major outlets have actively buried and twisted truth. Think Hunter Biden’s laptop, lab leak suppression, or the coordinated censorship-industrial complex exposed via Twitter Files. They built the bonfire — now they're whining that it's spreading.

They invoke “democracy” while simultaneously calling for pre-emptive moderation, human curation, and editorial filtering of individual creators. That’s not democracy — that’s oligarchy over ideas. Substack’s model is supposed to be democratic — readers vote with their subscriptions. What threatens the Karen Class and their bosses isn’t “misinformation”; it’s the potential for a level playing field, where institutional voices can’t win by default.

“Substack made $2.5M from anti-vax content.” Okay — and Pfizer made $100 billion selling rushed mRNA products under EUA. Let’s talk about who really profits from misinformation. The claim is that Substack enables hate and danger because it allows uncurated publishing — but by that logic, Gutenberg should’ve been banned too. They sneer at Substack for “hiding behind” Section 230, not because they care about truth, but because they crave total narrative control.

The modern Karen isn’t just complaining to the manager—she wants to be the manager of your speech, your thoughts, and your subscriptions.

*Glossary

Karen Class (noun)

[ˈker-ən klas]

A self-appointed caste of ideological enforcers who believe democracy means they decide what you're allowed to read, think, or say. Functionaries of the Psycho-Nanny Surveillance State, trained in Woke University finishing schools to conflate censorship with compassion and narrative control with public safety. Perpetually panicked by independent platforms where ideas spread without their permission. Addicted to power, allergic to dissent, and incapable of self-reflection.

Behavioral traits include: policing speech, demanding “safety” from dangerous ideas, and crying “misinformation” whenever the truth gets inconvenient.

See also: Censorship Industrial Complex, Psycho Nanny Superstate, Psycho Nanny, Karens for Kamala, The Midwitocracy

