Build Back Better

Build Back Better

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
whiskeys's avatar
whiskeys
2h

Candace is annoying. So is Jordan. So are much of the SW folk.

Can't they just ignore each other? I have no desire to hear about what snit they have with each other or what either of them say about anything.

But I'm sure it'll be everywhere.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Mathew Aldred
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture