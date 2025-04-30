Thy Name In Vain 2 5.82MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

A while back, the Jungian Judas collaborated with the NC Labs of Rutgers and the Social Perception Lab, institutions that sound impressively scientific. So naturally, I expected meaningful insights backed by rigorous research (I’m joking, of course; psychologists and social sciences are notorious for junk science—and later historic retractions, after damaging a generation or two). Instead, the study offers little beyond what everyone already knows: that figures like Nick Fuentes, an ultra-nationalist with explicitly antisemitic views, exist.

But upon closer inspection, this study doesn’t seem to be about exposing antisemitism at all—it appears to be a hit piece targeting Candace Owens. Owens, once a Daily Wire insider, fell out with Shapiro after she began questioning extremist militant Zionism (those currently in power in Israel) and its influence in America. Now, through the ever-convenient tactic of guilt by association, she’s been lumped in with white supremacists simply because, after converting to Catholicism, she frequently uses the phrase “Christ is King”—a phrase also used by some truly far-right figures.

And just like that, the study manufactures a narrative: Owens is dangerous, antisemitic, and aligned with extremists. Never mind intent, context, or nuance—just the “correct” associations are enough to justify condemnation.

As the Jungian Judas used AI to ‘connect the dots’ and frame Owens, I gave the study to another AI to give a neutral analysis of its methodologies:

The study’s methodology has several weaknesses and points of concern that make its conclusions about Candace Owens questionable. Here’s a critical assessment of their approach:

1. Guilt by Association

A major flaw in the study is its reliance on association rather than direct evidence of intent or belief. It claims that since Owens, along with figures like Nick Fuentes and Jake Shields, used “Christ is King” in their posts, she is part of an extremist network. However:

Correlation is not causation : Just because Owens and known extremists both used the phrase doesn’t mean she shares their ideology.

Lumping people together: The study places Owens in the same category as known white supremacists without differentiating between ideological motivations. Owens, a Black woman, has strongly rejected racism and white nationalism in the past. This weakens the argument that her use of the phrase has the same intent as Fuentes or Shields.

2. AI-Driven Hate Speech Detection: Lack of Context Awareness

The report relies on an AI language model (ToxiGen RoBERTa) to detect hate speech in posts using “Christ is King.” However:

AI models struggle with context and nuance . They often flag posts as “hateful” if they contain specific keywords, even when those words are not used with hostility.

The model’s training data is unclear : If the AI was trained on biased data (i.e., data that assumes certain phrases used by right-wing figures are inherently hateful), it could produce results that reinforce the researchers' assumptions rather than objectively analyze discourse.

Cherry-picking results : The report states that the percentage of hateful posts rose from 9% in 2021 to 13.4% in 2024, peaking at 17.3%. However: No baseline comparison is provided—how do these numbers compare to political discourse in general? It does not differentiate who was making hateful statements—were the antisemitic posts coming from Owens, or from others who responded to or engaged with her posts?



3. Semantic Drift and the "Weaponization" Claim

The report claims that “Christ is King” has changed meaning due to extremists using it. However:

The phrase has always had political and religious connotations , particularly in Catholicism.

The report fails to show how Owens specifically changed its meaning. If extremists use religious language, does that mean everyone using the phrase is now an extremist?

It treats growth in a phrase’s popularity as proof of ideological corruption, rather than acknowledging other explanations (e.g., more Christians publicly expressing faith).

4. Misrepresenting Owens’ Position

The study selectively frames Owens' statements to fit its argument:

Owens' Palm Sunday post —"Christ is King is trending worldwide. The media’s attempt to cross Him again has failed. Happy Sunday.”—is portrayed as antisemitic, but nothing in it explicitly targets Jewish people.

They argue that because she has criticized Jewish influence in media, she must therefore be antisemitic. However: Criticizing individuals or institutions that happen to be Jewish is not the same as hating all Jews . The study does not differentiate between anti-Zionism, criticism of media influence, and antisemitism —it conflates them. Owens had Jewish allies, including Ben Shapiro, whom she recently had public disagreements with. This does not equate to “hating Jews” as a group.



5. The "Digital Echo Chamber" Effect

The study heavily relies on social media engagement metrics to claim that Owens and others are amplifying antisemitic messages. However, engagement metrics can be misleading:

High engagement does not mean approval—controversial statements often get widely shared by both supporters and critics .

The study does not account for how the media or activists may have amplified her message, potentially driving the engagement spike.

By focusing on a specific time window (Easter 2024), the study cherry-picks data to support its claim of a surge in extremism.

6. No Direct Evidence of Hate

At no point does the report present a quote from Owens explicitly expressing hate for Jewish people. Instead, it relies on:

Inference (e.g., “She used ‘Christ is King’ → Extremists used ‘Christ is King’ → Therefore, she’s promoting hate”).

Aggregated trends (e.g., "Mentions of Jews and antisemitism rose around the same time she posted → Therefore, she caused this increase").

Speculative motives (e.g., "She was angry at The Daily Wire → She must have been directing this anger at Jews").

This kind of indirect reasoning is not solid evidence of hate speech or intent.

Conclusion: A Flawed and Politicized Study

This study appears to be more of a narrative-driven attempt to link Owens to antisemitism rather than an objective analysis. Its main flaws are:

Guilt by association – linking Owens to extremists simply because they use the same phrase. AI bias – relying on AI models that lack nuance in detecting hate speech. Cherry-picked data – focusing on specific events while ignoring broader trends. Lack of direct evidence – never showing explicit antisemitic statements from Owens.

While Owens is a controversial figure and has made inflammatory statements, this report does not convincingly demonstrate that she harbors hatred for Jewish people as a whole. Instead, it presents a selectively framed, data-driven smear that appears to serve a political agenda more than a rigorous academic inquiry.

Some of the Candace Owens associations from the study:

The top post, authored by Candace Owens, an antisemitic conspiracy theorist with a 6.1 million-strong following, appended #ChristIsKing to a conspiracy theory involving French Prime Minister Macron. Owens’s use of the phrase appeared to serve as both an engagement tactic and a veneer of religious justification for her conspiratorial claims. Jake Shields, a former MMA fighter and outspoken Nazi apologist, authored the second most-engaged “Christ is King” post in 2024. Like Candace Owens, Shields’s use of the phrase marks a stark departure from its original religious meaning. In his post, Shields weaponized “Christ is King” to promote an overtly antisemitic narrative, suggesting that Muslims “love and adore” Christ while portraying Jews as the shared enemies of both Christians and Muslims. This framing appears to be a calculated attempt to foster an alliance between extremist Muslim and Christian factions, using “Christ is King” as a unifying banner to demonize Jews. Shields’s rhetoric exemplifies how the phrase has been co-opted as a tool for ideological warfare, aligning disparate extremist movements under a common narrative of hate. By December 2024, Shields’s X (formerly Twitter) account was demonetized and stripped of verification, reinforcing the extreme nature of his messaging and its rejection by mainstream platforms.

2024: Holocaust Denial, Extremism, and Muslim Masculinity Dominate Analysis of 2024’s top ten roster shows that the space is dominated by figures advancing extremist, conspiratorial, or overtly antisemitic narratives. In fact, apart from user PrayTheRosary12—who appears to be a religious Catholic influencer—most of the top ten users in 2024 can be categorized as either political fringe influencers, extremists, or conspiracy mongers. Topping the list is trad_west_, an X profile based in Portugal that advances a meme-driven form of theocratic nationalism and nostalgic Crusader revivalism. Numbers two and three went to Candace Owens and Jake Shields, whose extremist affiliations and vitriolic antisemitism have been noted above.

Benny Johnson is a conservative political influencer who, in September 2024, was named, though not charged, in a Department of Justice indictment alleging he was an inadvertent victim of a covert Russian influence information operation targeting the American public.

Candace Owens used Easter to initiate the viral surge of “Christ is King” during this two-week peak in March 2024. On Palm Sunday (March 24, 2024), she posted on X: “Christ is King is trending worldwide. The media’s attempt to cross Him again has failed. Happy Sunday.” 12 The post received >110K engagements and may have been in response to her March 22 departure from conservative outlet The Daily Wire. In the weeks and months leading up to her inglorious break with the outlet, Owens had taken to promoting outlandish antisemitic conspiracy theories—like the age-old blood libel that Jews drink Christian blood—alongside October 7 atrocity denialism.

Later on March 25, Candace Owens took to X to expand on her decision to employ “Christ is King” in the aforementioned viral post. She argued that Jews “hold contempt for Christianity” while asserting they pretend “to be our friends and making us fearful of having the media project us as overzealous… It’s how mocking Christ has become commonplace in Hollywood.” 15 Herein, Owens manages to integrate several classic antisemitic tropes—Jewish deicide, contempt for Christians, and control of the media and Hollywood—into a single 135-word post. The rapidity by which it was amplified by extremist voices such as Sneako, Andrew Tate, and Lucas Gage 16 testifies to the digital interconnectivity of these extreme right fringe influencers alongside the intersectionality of other extremist ideologies: a shared embrace of antisemitism and the belief in covert Jewish influence.

In some cases, the target of these negative associations–Ben Shapiro, Shmuley [Boteach], Hindus–emerge as distinct subtopic nodes.

This inversion of purpose is not merely a cultural distortion; it is an ideological threat. By co-opting sacred language to foster antisemitism and build bridges between disparate extremist ideologies, these actors risk eroding the moral authority of religious participation in public life while sowing discord within American civic life.

Owen’s response to the “Christ Is King” attacks:

As for the Jungian Judas, he can read Owen’s mind and condemn her:

Candace Owens @RealCandaceO a true Pharasaical pretender. She vociferously proclaims her devotion to Christ for no other reason that to elevate her perceived status. Her outrage is designed not to shout the truth from the rooftops, build bridges or make peace, but to subvert Christianity itself--with its new force--to her own purposes. She is literally using God's name in vain. There are few more unforgivable sins.

