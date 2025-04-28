"Tell the truth—or at least, don't lie."

"When you have something to say, silence is a lie."

"In order to be able to think, you have to risk being offensive."

"The truth is something that burns. It burns off deadwood. And people don't like having their deadwood burnt off."

"In the absence of free speech, there is no true thought."

"When you tell the truth, you have reality on your side."

"There is no better way to bring about a better world than to speak the truth."

"Totalitarian states begin with the lie."

"Every time you remain silent in the face of a lie, you move one step closer to hell."

Got it. Here goes:

I read all his books. I watched all his lectures.

Then I watched the psycho-meds “expert” spiral into benzodiazepine addiction.

Then I watched him tell millions to "just take the damn vaccine," as I held the line against the encroaching tyranny — losing my job, my health, and nearly my sanity trying to figure out how to feed my family, trapped behind Canadian borders where I had become a social pariah.

I excused it all — foolish me. Cults are hardest to see from the inside.

Then he sold his soul to militant Zionism, as we watched thousands of children die in real time.

And now, the king of "free speech" warriors stages an emergency intervention on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

The Lobster King — high priest of contemporary intellectual wizardry — was rolled out to salvage what Smarmex Maximus’s smug propaganda performance had failed to secure: ideological compliance among Rogan’s libertarian-leaning audience.

It’s now official, certified by the Professor himself: disagree with the militant Zionists, and you are a "psychopath," unfit to speak in public. Millions of young men, trapped inside the psycho-babble cult he helped build, watched in silent surrender as gatekeeping and speech policing were smuggled in between the "honest trifles."

The Jungian Judas completed his metamorphosis: the man who once praised the Trickster now pathologises the truth-teller. The very comedians he once championed — the Jokers, the disruptive archetypes — are now rebranded as Dark Triad threats: narcissists, manipulators, Machiavellian deviants.

The great diagnostician of the mind, reduced to a censorious shill, wields the establishment’s DSM Bible like a cudgel, smearing those who dare to name the empire he now serves.

Enough is enough.

First, he came for the podcasters...

(Label me a “psychopath” or “envious” of your millions and your “success in the dominance hierarchy,” you Judas. Take your pieces of silver and your DSM Bible with you into the abyss you dug for yourself.)

THE JUNGIAN JUDAS™

Genus: Archetypus Obediens Betrayalis

Common Name: The Jungian Judas

Danger Level: ☣️☣️☣️☣️☣️☣️ (High Priest Tier — Thought Policing Elite)

New Aliases:

The Psychocrat™

The Inquisitor of Order™

The Compliance Clinician™

The Pharisee of Pseudo-Freedom™

The Guardrail Priest™

Origin Story

He swaggered onto the intellectual battlefield, clutching a battered copy of Jung, Nietzsche, and a barely-used Bible, promising to slay chaos with archetypes and self-help.

Mid-benzo spiral, mid-Militant Zionist contract, mid-religious awakening, he crossed over: He no longer slays the dragon; he franchises it. He sells "narcissism" merch while enforcing the Pax Algorithmica™ — letting the babies die.

A creature who once warned against compelled speech now demands compelled narrative compliance.

Primary Evolutionary Functions

1. To pathologise rebellion, whilst appearing to defend free thought

He doesn’t refute arguments — he diagnoses them.

Dissenters become “Dark Triad Chaos Agents,” flagged for psychopathy, narcissism, Machiavellianism, or simply insufficient reverence for IDF talking points.

Welcome to the DSM-5 Carnival™, where every anti-war stance is reclassified as a new disorder: Chronic Contrarianism Syndrome™.

2. To deploy the Dark Triad Thought Police™

He upgrades “You’re Hitler” to “You’re clinically disordered.”

His censorship comes gift-wrapped in psychobabble: the therapist’s clipboard becomes a taser; the diagnostic manual, a club.

3. To guardrail his evangelism

He preaches “mature conversation” and “boundaries of discourse” like a seminarian of soft censorship.

On free speech podcasts, he demands “guardrails” to stop comedians from saying things out loud.

Free speech, with training wheels. A dirty velvet rope across the Overton Window.

4. To spiritually sedate the dissenting class

He converts righteous anger into guilt-based obedience.

Critique becomes “resentment.”

Courage becomes “narcissism.”

He doesn’t crush rebellion; he hugs it to death, turning freedom fighters into podcast couch potatoes of compliance.

5. To smear the Trickster comedians, after they have served their purpose

Once he wept for The Joker.

Now he warns of “psychopaths in comedy.”

Dave Smith, Jimmy Dore, Tim Dillon, Theo Von — even Rogan himself — are now branded as infiltrators, carriers of "Dark Triad" contagion. They will still invite him on their podcasts, not yet realising the diagnosis has already been written, and the cult already claims their names.

He no longer embraces the Trickster archetype.

He pathologises it.

The False Apostle of Logos™

The Jungian Judas does not preach the honest Christ. He repurposes Him.

Christianity becomes civilizational software.

Redemption becomes a subscription model: "12 Rules™," "The Lobster Academy™," "Archetypal Resonance™," "Jordan’s ARK™," "Self-Authoring Suite™," "Shadow Integration Workshops™," "Hierarchy Harmonization™," "Compliance Codex™."

He quotes Christ to defend Caesar.

He condemns “Christ is King” as a mask for sociopathy.

He brands devout critics of empire as “manipulative infiltrators.”

It is not simply eisegesis. It is betrayal.

He is the Judas of archetype and conscience.

He kissed Christ — and handed Him to the algorithm.

Moral Inversion

He pathologises those who call for peace, and rationalises those who drop bombs on refugee camps.

He condemns “antisemitic code” in comedians — and blesses state-funded slaughter.

He warns podcasters against truth-tellers — but says nothing to prime ministers who commit ethnic cleansing.

He weeps copiously for "order" — but not for Gazan children; that would be empathy gone mad.

Behavioral Traits

He personifies — or rather, becomes — the following archetypes:

The Victimhood Vest™:

"I suffered so much at the Ivory Tower — reading books, giving lectures, basking in air-conditioned martyrdom — so you can’t criticise me."

The Mind-State Mojito™:

A cocktail of theology, psychology, and militant Zionist apologetics — blended into a dizzying brew that numbs the conscience and clouds the mind.

The Chaos Couture™:

Wears psychedelic suits like a tarot deck exploded inside a Masonic lodge.

The kaleidoscopic spectacle distracts you, while the subtext snakes past your guard.

The Self-Help Laundromat™:

Offers "clean your room" therapy while laundering the sins of empire — repackaging obedience as virtue.

The Projective Mirror Priest™:

Everything he condemns, he enacts.

Everything he diagnoses, he becomes.

The mirror doesn't reflect; it accuses.

Allied Fauna

The Smarmy Soiled Pants™ aka Smarmex Maximus:

Midwit war laureate of polite atrocity and IDF guided tours of The Promised Land™ — “but have you been there!”

The Bent Shapiro™:

Speed-talking logical fallacy interpretation machine, propagating “his facts and his feelings”.

The Barbed Weiss™:

Billionaire-backed concierge of curated outrage for the would-be literati who have moved home from the NYT.

The Zen Stiller™:

Rationalis Tranquillus Contradictorius.

Field Notes

The Jungian Judas™ is not a guide through chaos.

He is the architect of obedient confusion.

He sanctifies war and pathologises dissent.

He wears scripture like a costume and hierarchy like a halo.

He invokes Logos — but cashes his silver with Caesar.

He is not misunderstood.

He is fulfilling his archetype.

He is The Jungian Judas™.

I’ll leave it there for the moment.

Share

Further reading: