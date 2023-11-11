Share this postThe Journey From Confusion to Lightmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Journey From Confusion to LightWe might not discern the full truth amidst the information war's noise, but we can detect signals of clickbait, rage, warmongering, divisiveness, and tribalistic grifting.Mathew AldredNov 11, 2023∙ Paid7Share this postThe Journey From Confusion to Lightmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in