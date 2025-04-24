THE JABBERWOCK™
From The Field Guide to Cultural Compliance Fauna
Genus: Pharmem Logopherics
Common Name: The Jabberwock™
Danger Level: ☣️☣️☣️☣️☣️
Narrator of Institutional Nightmares
Origin Story:
Spawned in a laboratory steeped in patents, Malthusian dread, and legacy software. Its form is always sweatered; its influence, hard-coded into global bureaucracies. Though not elected, it is deeply embedded—through foundation funding, media tentacles, and multilateral partnerships that no one voted for.
Primary Behaviours:
Technocratic Evangelism™:
Promotes synthetic solutions for manufactured crises—whether you want them or not.
“If it can’t be measured, modelled, or patented, it doesn’t exist.”
Predictive Pathogen Profit™:
Hosts pandemic simulations, then appears prophetically post-crisis.
“I don’t make the virus—I just anticipate its arrival… and sell the cure.”
Global Compliance Engineering™/Philanthrocolonialism™:
Funds every health body, then insists he's not involved in decisions.
“I merely provide guidance… and grants… and metrics.”
Food Sovereignty Subversion™:
Acquires farmland and seeds, then lectures farmers on equity and yield.
“Let them eat bugs. My steak is lab-certified.”
Soft Censorship Sponsorship™/Moral Trojan-Horsing™:
Funds the fact-checkers who decide he’s beyond reproach.
“It’s misinformation to question the philanthropist.”
Soft Authoritarianism™:
Merges charity, biotech, and Big Tech to bypass public governance
“You didn’t vote for me, but I funded your minister’s lunch.”
Calls:
“The next pandemic… will get your attention.”
“You will eat synthetic meat, and you will like it.”
“Public health is too important to be left to the public.”
Feeding Habits:
Media credibility laundering
UN access tokens
GAVI influence loops
Gene-edited agriculture grants
Posthumous reputational insurance
Affiliations:
The Reset Compliance Initiative™
WHO (boardroom, not waiting room)
Every third “nonprofit” in a radius of 10km from Davos
Once seen dining (repeatedly) with Jeffrey Epstein for philanthropic reasons™
Role:
Monopolist software mogul turned global health tsar, agriculture czar, pandemic prophet, media stakeholder, and synthetic meat messiah. Specialises in “saving the world” from problems he profits from—at a planetary scale.
Known Aliases:
The Syringe Whisperer™
Lord of the Jabs
The Techno-Plowman
Emperor of Soft Censorship
The Windows-to-Wheat Pipeline™ Operator
Vax Daddy
The New Malthus
Dr. Dose
The Depopulator
The Jabberlord
The Syringe King
The Reset Engineer
Captain Eugenics
Mr. Event 201
Habitat:
WHO strategy rooms
GAVI funding pyramids
Monsanto prayer tents
AI summits where “ethics” is a Microsoft font
Any think tank where you’re not allowed to ask how he got there
