THE JABBERWOCK™

Genus: Pharmem Logopherics

Common Name: The Jabberwock™

Danger Level: ☣️☣️☣️☣️☣️

Narrator of Institutional Nightmares

Origin Story:

Spawned in a laboratory steeped in patents, Malthusian dread, and legacy software. Its form is always sweatered; its influence, hard-coded into global bureaucracies. Though not elected, it is deeply embedded—through foundation funding, media tentacles, and multilateral partnerships that no one voted for.

Primary Behaviours:

Technocratic Evangelism™:

Promotes synthetic solutions for manufactured crises—whether you want them or not.

“If it can’t be measured, modelled, or patented, it doesn’t exist.”

Predictive Pathogen Profit™:

Hosts pandemic simulations, then appears prophetically post-crisis.

“I don’t make the virus—I just anticipate its arrival… and sell the cure.”

Global Compliance Engineering™/Philanthrocolonialism™:

Funds every health body, then insists he's not involved in decisions.

“I merely provide guidance… and grants… and metrics.”

Food Sovereignty Subversion™:

Acquires farmland and seeds, then lectures farmers on equity and yield.

“Let them eat bugs. My steak is lab-certified.”

Soft Censorship Sponsorship™/Moral Trojan-Horsing™:

Funds the fact-checkers who decide he’s beyond reproach.

“It’s misinformation to question the philanthropist.”

Soft Authoritarianism™:

Merges charity, biotech, and Big Tech to bypass public governance

“You didn’t vote for me, but I funded your minister’s lunch.”

Calls:

“The next pandemic… will get your attention.”

“You will eat synthetic meat, and you will like it.”

“Public health is too important to be left to the public.”

Feeding Habits:

Media credibility laundering

UN access tokens

GAVI influence loops

Gene-edited agriculture grants

Posthumous reputational insurance

Affiliations:

The Reset Compliance Initiative™

WHO (boardroom, not waiting room)

Every third “nonprofit” in a radius of 10km from Davos

Once seen dining (repeatedly) with Jeffrey Epstein for philanthropic reasons™

Role:

Monopolist software mogul turned global health tsar, agriculture czar, pandemic prophet, media stakeholder, and synthetic meat messiah. Specialises in “saving the world” from problems he profits from—at a planetary scale.

Known Aliases:

The Syringe Whisperer™

Lord of the Jabs

The Techno-Plowman

Emperor of Soft Censorship

The Windows-to-Wheat Pipeline™ Operator

Vax Daddy

The New Malthus

Dr. Dose

The Depopulator

The Jabberlord

The Syringe King

The Reset Engineer

Captain Eugenics

Mr. Event 201

Habitat:

WHO strategy rooms

GAVI funding pyramids

Monsanto prayer tents

AI summits where “ethics” is a Microsoft font

Any think tank where you’re not allowed to ask how he got there

