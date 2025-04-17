The Irony-Coated Bootlicker

Genus: Sarcasticus Suppressor

Common Name: The Satirical Enabler

Representative Specimens: John Oliverus, Noah Trevorus, Bee Samanthae

Habitat: Late-night studios, streaming platforms, corporate-funded satire channels

Call: “The system is totally insane—but also, trust Fauci and Pfizer.”

Description

The Irony-Coated Bootlicker is a brightly plumed media mammal that uses laughter to conceal its mating display of loyalty to power. Evolved during the post-9/11 cable boom, it once hunted sacred cows but was gradually domesticated by streaming executives and philanthropic foundations.

Its primary camouflage is irony. By mocking absurdities on the surface—wars, lobbyists, some pharmaceutical ads—it earns trust. But its undercoat is pure compliance. The punchlines always curve gently back toward establishment approval.

Behaviour

Mimicry: Feigns anti-authoritarianism using selective ridicule. Criticizes the military-industrial complex one week, then endorses regime change in Syria the next—with quirky graphics.

Inversion Reflex: Critique is flipped into narrative reinforcement. “It’s crazy that Big Pharma makes billions! So let’s mandate their product and shame anyone who hesitates.”

Gatekeeping Dance: Discredits dissenters with exaggerated strawmen, usually involving tinfoil hats or YouTube fonts.

Diet

Feeds on:

PR scripts and political party talking-points disguised as investigative comedy

Think tank memes

Pfizer underwriting

New York Times headlines, pre-digested by interns with theatre degrees

Genetic Traits

Possesses Laugh-to-Obedience Conversion Glands , allowing it to extract submission from an audience while they believe they’re rebelling.

Lacks a Critical Feedback Lobe, rendering it blind to institutional contradiction unless it’s safely out of power.

Migration Patterns

Flocks to:

Award shows (Emmyus Maximus)

“Live tapings” during election seasons

Reddit AMAs where every top comment is “He speaks truth to power!”

Moral Hygiene Practices

Regularly sanitizes content with “we’re just comedians” disclaimers.

May break from script briefly—but only to reassert narrative boundaries.

Field Identification Tips

Signature hand gesture: mock exasperation + "Can you believe this?" + sponsored ad for HBO Max

Reflexively uses British or smug urban accent to appear intellectually above criticism.

Subspecies

Sarcasticus Canadianus: Found in CBC ecosystems; less venom, more moist apology

Sarcasticus Wokius: Specializes in punching down on the non-compliant while pretending to punch up

