The Ironic Consent Manufacturer
From The Field Guide to Cultural Compliance Fauna
The Ironic Consent Manufacturer
Genus: Hypocriticus Institutionalus
Subspecies: Lefticus Fossilensis
Common Names:
The Consent Necromancer
The Red Light Philosopher
Professor Pandemic Panic
Field Description
Size:
Massive in intellectual legacy, after running with Ed Herman’s idea. Now mostly head and echo.
Speed:
Glacial, funereal. Long pauses give weight to talking points lifted from CDC press kits.
Audio Signature:
Gravel-pitched monotone that once dismantled empire and the MIC now used to enforce restaurant mask policy.
Markings:
Moth-eaten jacket of dissent
Dusty annotations of declassified files
Vaccine mandate defence notes tucked into Hegemony or Survival
Calls:
“If you want to feel free to kill others, go somewhere else.”
“No one ever questioned vaccines.”
“Stopping at red lights = forced injections. Basically.”
“The community has a right to protect itself… from you.”
“The hospitals are overflowing—trust MSNBC.”
Behavioral Traits
Self-Contradictory Oracularism:
“Invented the framework for recognizing propaganda” (see Ed Herman). Now reenacts it in slow motion while frowning.
Analogical Gaslighting:
Masks and injections become moral traffic laws. Freedom and bodily autonomy become a childish objection.
Scapegoat Alchemy:
Transforms noncompliance into violence. Turns skepticism into pathology.
Dogma Repackaging:
Recycles state talking points as if they've emerged from deep moral calculus—rather than Pfizer's boardroom.
Diet:
Institutional inertia
Aging activist goodwill
Selective memory
Emergency broadcast emotional logic
Known Predators:
Readers of Manufacturing Consent, ironically.
Logical consistency
Conservation Status:
Relic-class. Sheltered in faculty lounges, Wikipedia citations, and liberal nostalgia. Still invited to panels for reasons unclear.
Field Note Addendum:
When the machine needed a respected voice to lend gravitas to coercion, The Ironic Consent Manufacturer complied. He taught a generation to question authority—then scolded them for doing it. The final chapter of his career is not a critique of empire, but a confused defence of its mandates.
Further reading: