The Ironic Consent Manufacturer

Genus: Hypocriticus Institutionalus

Subspecies: Lefticus Fossilensis

Common Names:

The Consent Necromancer

The Red Light Philosopher

Professor Pandemic Panic

Field Description

Size:

Massive in intellectual legacy, after running with Ed Herman’s idea. Now mostly head and echo.

Speed:

Glacial, funereal. Long pauses give weight to talking points lifted from CDC press kits.

Audio Signature:

Gravel-pitched monotone that once dismantled empire and the MIC now used to enforce restaurant mask policy.

Markings:

Moth-eaten jacket of dissent

Dusty annotations of declassified files

Vaccine mandate defence notes tucked into Hegemony or Survival

Calls:

“If you want to feel free to kill others, go somewhere else.”

“No one ever questioned vaccines.”

“Stopping at red lights = forced injections. Basically.”

“The community has a right to protect itself… from you.”

“The hospitals are overflowing—trust MSNBC.”

Behavioral Traits

Self-Contradictory Oracularism:

“Invented the framework for recognizing propaganda” (see Ed Herman). Now reenacts it in slow motion while frowning.

Analogical Gaslighting:

Masks and injections become moral traffic laws. Freedom and bodily autonomy become a childish objection.

Scapegoat Alchemy:

Transforms noncompliance into violence. Turns skepticism into pathology.

Dogma Repackaging:

Recycles state talking points as if they've emerged from deep moral calculus—rather than Pfizer's boardroom.

Diet:

Institutional inertia

Aging activist goodwill

Selective memory

Emergency broadcast emotional logic

Known Predators:

Readers of Manufacturing Consent, ironically.

Logical consistency

Conservation Status:

Relic-class. Sheltered in faculty lounges, Wikipedia citations, and liberal nostalgia. Still invited to panels for reasons unclear.

Field Note Addendum:

When the machine needed a respected voice to lend gravitas to coercion, The Ironic Consent Manufacturer complied. He taught a generation to question authority—then scolded them for doing it. The final chapter of his career is not a critique of empire, but a confused defence of its mandates.

