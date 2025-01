TL;DR:

While Diet Coke might be profitable for Coca-Cola, its health implications raise significant concerns. Ingredients like caramel colour, aspartame, and phosphoric acid, found in Diet Coke, have been linked to potential health risks such as cancer, neurotoxicity, and bone density loss. Caramel colour contains 4-MEI, a possible carcinogen, while aspartame has been tied to neurological issues and brain tumours. Phosphoric acid may disrupt calcium balance, increase risks for osteoporosis and kidney disease, and contribute to dental erosion and hypocalcemia in children. Given these risks, reliance on regulatory approval for safety may not be entirely trustworthy. For these reasons, I’ll pass on Diet Coke.

MAHA?

I guess some people, like Musk, see “genius” more in terms of “profit” rather than health. But doesn’t the billionaire backer of MAHA not understand the corporate capture of the food industry?

The Corporate Capture Of The Nutrition Profession In The Usa The Case Of The Academy Of Nutrition And Dietetics (1) 709KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I do not doubt that Diet Coke has made Coca-Cola a lot of money. Many Americans, and possibly billions of others worldwide, seem to think it is some kind of “healthy” drink. But I don’t think this is a great start to MAHA. Call me a killjoy, but I don’t trust the US food regulators or similar institutions when it comes to certifying the products of $billion companies as safe and effective. Let’s examine some of the ingredients of Diet Coke:

Caramel Colour:

4-Methylimidazole (4-MEI) and Carcinogenicity: Caramel colour, especially types III and IV, can contain 4-MEI, a byproduct formed during production. A study published in PLOS ONE analyzed 4-MEI concentrations in various beverages and assessed the associated cancer risks. The findings indicated that routine consumption of certain beverages could lead to 4-MEI exposures exceeding safety thresholds, suggesting a potential cancer risk.

Caramel 201KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Soft drinks, including sodas, are widely consumed in the United States [1,2]. A common ingredient in many soft drinks (e.g., colas, root beers, iced teas) is caramel color [3,4] produced with ammonium compounds (i.e., caramel color type IV)[5,6]. The use of these compounds to manufacture caramel color can result in the formation of 4-methylimidazole (4-MEI)[7]. In recent years, evidence for the carcinogenicity of 4-MEI has raised concerns about uses of caramel color type III and IV that may expose consumers to 4-MEI and increase cancer risk [8–11]. The U.S. National Toxicology Program (NTP) assessed the carcinogenicity of 4-MEI in male and female mice and rats using two-year feeding studies in 2007, concluding that there was “clear evidence of carcinogenic activity in male and female mice”, based on increases in adenomas and carcinomas of the lung in exposed mice relative to controls, and “equivocal evidence of carcinogenic activity in female rats”, based on increases in leukemia in exposed female rats relative to controls [12]. No evidence of carcinogenicity was found in male rats [12]. Based on the NTP studies, the International Agency for Research on Cancer classified 4-MEI as Group 2B, or “possibly carcinogenic to humans”, indicating sufficient evidence of carcinogenicity in experimental animals while no human data were available [13]. In 2011, California listed 4-MEI as a carcinogen under the Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, which is better known as Proposition 65 [14]. A product sold in California that contains a chemical listed as a carcinogen under Proposition 65 must carry a warning label if exposure to the chemical resulting from use of the product will exceed a no significant risk level (NSRL)[15]. The NSRL is the lifetime average daily exposure associated with a one-in-100,000 cancer risk [15], and is set at 29 μg/day for 4-MEI [14]. Following the listing of 4-MEI under Proposition 65, leading soft drink manufacturers announced that they would lower 4-MEI concentrations in products sold in the U.S.[9].

This is the first study to estimate 4-MEI concentrations in common soft drinks as well as corresponding cancer risks and burdens. Based on 4-MEI concentrations observed in beverage samples from this study, it appears that 4-MEI exposures associated with average rates of soft drink consumption pose excess cancer risks exceeding one case per 1,000,000 exposed individuals,which is a common acceptable risk goal used by some U.S. federal regulatory agencies [20–22]. Specifically, consumption of Malta Goya, Pepsi, Diet Pepsi and Pepsi One resulted in 4-MEI exposures with associated risks exceeding one excess case per 10,000 exposed individuals, suggesting that the risk can greatly exceed this threshold. Caramel color is regulated as a color additive by the by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)[3,23]. Despite increasing public concerns regarding risks related to 4-MEI exposure, the FDA’s action has been limited to continued assessment of the occurrence of 4-MEI in foods and beverages containing caramel color, rather than characterization of risks or regulatory action [24,25]. FDA has recently completed an examination of 400 different foods for the presence of 4-MEI, and concluded that caramel color-containing carbonated beverages contributed to approximately 25% of 4-MEI intake in the US population over age 2, accounting for more exposure than any other source [24].

Even considering the impact of Proposition 65 on 4-MEI concentrations in beverages, it is worth noting that the NSRL established by OEHHA corresponds to a risk of one cancer per 100,000 people exposed. Given that a sizable fraction of the U.S. population consumes these beverages, and high consumption by some persons, a substantial cancer burden may persist even if exposures are reduced to the NSRL nationally. Accordingly, federal regulation to eliminate unnecessary 4-MEI exposures may be needed. An FDA intervention, such as maximum levels for 4-MEI in beverages, could be a valuable approach to reducing excess cancer risk attributable to 4-MEI exposure in the U.S. population.

Aspartame

The WHO, known for all things “safe and effective”, says that aspartame in soda drinks is fine since you would have to drink 9 cans a day to get cancer from it (assuming you didn’t have aspartame in any other food items).

I know many people who drink the equivalent of nine or more cans of Coke a day. For some people, drinking Coke is like drinking water. And have you seen how many other “safe and effective” foodstuffs contain this carcinogen? Add it all up, and you have a recipe for disaster.

Here’s a paper reviewing aspartame’s effects on the brain:

The products containing aspartame (NutraSweet, Equal) have been associated with neuropsychiatric reactions (headache, seizures, depression), and neurologic problems (multiple sclerosis and, Alzheimer’s disease) [9,10] as well as with brain tumors [11,12]. Individuals consuming large amounts of aspartame not only may suffer from health consequences but also adverse withdrawal reactions. Aspartame (L-aspartyl-L-phenylalanine methyl ester) differs from different dietary sweeteners, upon consumption, it is either hydrolyzed or undergo through de-esterification within the body to its essential constituents i.e. amino acid phenylalanine (Phy) (50%), aspartic acid (40%), and methanol (10%) [13]. After absorption, phenylalanine is transformed specifically into tyrosine and to a lesser volume, phenylethylamine and phenylpyruvate. While, aspartic acid is transformed into alanine in addition to oxaloacetate as well as methanol is transformed into formaldehyde and then to formic acid [14,15]. The monoamine neurotransmitters consisting of serotonin (5-hydroxytryptamine, 5-HT), norepinephrine (NE), and dopamine (DA) play an important roles in mood, cognition, learning, motor activity, vigilance, reward, sleep, appetite, and cardiovascular function [16]. The aspartame components can alter brain neurochemical composition and feature an impact on the levels of neurotransmitters within the brain [13]. The behavioral effects may additionally accompanied with alterations in brain neurochemical concentrations after aspartame ingestion [13,17,18]. The frequency of seizures was enhanced using aspartame in doses that elevate plasma phenylalanine levels more than tyrosine, [19,20]. Neurobehavioral symptom (such as headaches, memory loss, mood changes, and also depression) was also observed after aspartame usage [5–8].

It’s hard to understand why the government regulators ever allowed aspartame into the food supply, but this article, THE ASPARTAME CONTROVERSY OF 1981: The Hidden Truth Behind the Not-So-Sweet Artificial Sweetener by Morgan Sykes, published at Virginia Tech, gives us more than a few clues:

In December 1965, James Schlatter unintentionally discovered aspartame and his company, G. D. Searle, immediately began testing the chemical hoping for success. Aspartame is an odorless powder made up of two amino acids, L-aspartic acid and L-phenylalanine and was found to be one hundred eighty times sweeter than sugar, with few calories. Although aspartame was not as sweet as its former competitor saccharin, its creators hoped to market it as a safer alternative. G. D. Searle published the findings in Science Magazine in 1970.14 While other sugar substitutes were being scrutinized for links with cancer, Searle wanted aspartame to be approved so it could break into this competitive, lucrative market. A memo written within the company explained their strategy of getting aspartame approved: “The basic philosophy of our approach to food and drugs should be to try to get them to say ‘Yes,’…this would also help bring them into subconscious spirit of participation.”15 G. D. Searle applied for the first FDA approval of aspartame on March 5, 1973, and Dr. Martha M. Freeman of the FDA Division of Metabolic and Endocrine Drug Products was not impressed. In an FDA memorandum, she expressed her concern with the studies conducted, especially the single dose studies. According to Dr. Freeman, results from single dose testing could not generate accurate predictions of regular consumption. Freeman concluded that the information submitted was insufficient evidence of clinical safety.16 In 1974, the FDA rejected Freeman’s recommendation and approved aspartame for use in dry foods. While the FDA found many irregularities in G. D. Searle’s sloppy reports, the approval was granted based on an assumption of safety since the chemical makeup of aspartame included two naturally occurring amino acids found in the human body.17 Even with naturally occurring ingredients, not everyone was convinced of the new sugar substitute’s safety. The simple assumption of safety without scientific evidence was not sufficient proof for many doctors. Neuroscientist Dr. John Olney and consumer attorney James Turner were appalled by the approval and immediately filed a formal objection to the authorization. Dr. Olney had dedicated his life to brain damage research after graduating from Washington University School of Medicine.18 Turner represented businesses and consumers in cases regarding food, drug, health, and environmental regulations.19 Working together, they strongly opposed the approval of aspartame for use in dry foods and demanded an appeal. Dr. Olney and Turner were especially concerned with aspartame’s potential for causing brain damage and other harmful effects in children. They did not feel significant research in either of those fields had been conducted. Without indisputable evidence of safety, these specialists were not comfortable with this product being on the market.20 While the FDA did find discrepancies in the studies, they concluded that the problems did not provide adequate cause to overturn the safety results.21 In 1977, aspartame was pulled from market until the completion of an FDA inquiry questioning the safety results documented in G. D. Searle’s studies. Richard Merrill, FDA Chief Counsel, suggested a grand jury be appointed to further investigate the company’s shady past. The FDA unit began examining fifteen studies: nine were deemed crucial, objectors suggested three, and the last three were chosen at random. A common theme among the studies was a lack of quality control. The research was not uniformly performed and reviewed, causing the data to be extremely inconsistent and inaccurate. Lab rat feeding methods involved serving non-homogeneous samples where the aspartame was not dissolved in the food and could be separated and avoided by the subjects. Since the food sample was not homogeneous, the rats often ate around the aspartame, skewing the results. Another problem noted with the data was missing tissue samples lost during autolysis.22 Omitted data in research is an immediate red flag, even when the results of the missing findings cannot be determined. Lastly, one study claimed that one researcher conducted 329 fetal examinations in two days. The FDA team found this feat impossible if done adequately and accurately. The main concerns regarding all fifteen studies surrounded missing details in reports and the variable conditions of testing. The FDA decided to appoint an independent organization to further investigate the irregularities and reliability of Searle’s studies concerning safety.23 Under Merrill’s request, United States Federal Attorney Samuel Skinner was designated to head the investigation into the irregularities found in G. D. Searle’s studies. The five year statute of limitations was quickly approaching, however, so the investigation needed to be done rapidly. After the statute of limitations ran out, the investigation and any possible penalty could not be pursued. Skinner was appointed to act quickly and efficiently on the case in order to reveal the truth about aspartame’s safety. In the midst of the investigation, the law firm Sidley Austin, G. D. Searle’s attorneys, approached Skinner and offered him a position in their company. Through persuasion and financial compensation, Sidley Austin managed to convince Skinner to relinquish his current position within the federal attorney’s office, leaving the investigation without a leader. Lacking an immediate replacement, the trial was stalled and eventually dismissed after the statute of limitations expired.24

Rumsfeld Hired to Save G.D. Searle

Aware that they faced adversity, G. D. Searle hired Donald Rumsfeld as their new CEO with hopeful anticipation that his political power and leadership could revamp the company. Rumsfeld was no stranger to Washington. In 1962, he ran for Congress in the 13th Congressional district of Illinois on the Republican ticket and won in a landslide. During his time in Congress, colleagues described him as a sharp and aggressive politician. He quickly grew tired of his congressional position and after holding other posts became the youngest secretary of defense in 1975. When Democrat Jimmy Carter took office in 1977, Rumsfeld was left without a job and decided to accept the position with G. D. Searle.25 With multiple connections in Washington, Rumsfeld promised to stop at nothing until the company was out of trouble and thriving once again. Part of Rumsfeld’s plan was selling off underperforming divisions and focusing on products that were in high demand. He placed a big focus on aspartame, but approval was necessary before the sugar substitute could become a moneymaker.26 Following the release of the Bressler Report in 1977, Searle was once again under the scrutiny of the FDA. An FDA task force headed by Jerome Bressler examined three crucial studies and found an abundance of questionable evidence and indisputable neglect by Searle’s scientists. Delayed autopsies left many dead rats with insufficient standards of quality for valid observation, so they were simply discarded. In the reports, several animals were noted dead and then referenced again as alive weeks later. An infectious disease, which plagued many of the animals in question, remained unreported. The pathology details of thirty rats submitted to the FDA were not in agreement with the documentation recorded during the actual study. Also, the animals studied were not permanently labeled, allowing numerous instances of inaccurate documentation and uncertainty. In one experiment, the details of fifteen fetuses examined were absent in the reports submitted to the FDA. Standards and control groups for each study were not set until after many experiments had begun, and several protocols changed midway through the examinations.27 None of these major discrepancies were reported to the FDA. Jerome Bressle reported to the Senate: “Because of the importance of this study, why wasn’t greater care taken? The study is highly questionable because of our findings. Why didn’t Searle, with their scientists, closely evaluate this, knowing fully well that the whole society, from the youngest to the elderly, from the sick to the unsick, everyone will have access to this product.28” The results of the Bressler Report led the FDA to launch a new investigation to corroborate its conclusions. An FDA toxicologist, Jacqueline Verrett, led a five member task force. This team was faced with the difficult task of proving that G.D. Searle purposefully manipulated evidence in order to gain FDA approval of aspartame. The problem Verrett encountered was that the experiments and data were so flawed and inconsistent that no specific incidences of misconduct could be identified. Although the validity of many studies was clearly uncertain, no intentional falsification of data could be proven. Regardless of G. D. Searle’s inadequate experiments, the FDA was unable to indisputably substantiate that the company had deliberately submitted inaccurate facts. According to her reports before the Senate, Verrett was frustrated by the FDA’s inability to act based on the findings in the Bressler Report. She explained that her assignment was not to question the validity of the data submitted by G. D. Searle, but to prove intentional deceit by Searle’s scientists. Due to the substantial number of inconsistencies during their research, pinpointing specific details of falsified information was impossible. She concluded by stating that regardless of the motives behind the conflicting and incomplete data, she firmly believed that the safety of aspartame had not been satisfactorily confirmed and should be studied further.29 Under pressure by Olney and Turner, the FDA finally held a public board of inquiry in 1979 to review health claims concerning aspartame. The two issues under scrutiny were whether aspartame increased the risk of brain damage or mental retardation and if ingestion of aspartame led to brain tumors in animals, namely rats. After analyzing the issues, the board was to decide if this additive should continue to be used in foods, and if the approval was not revoked, if warning labels should be required on products containing aspartame. The board met three times and discussed both issues, placing emphasis on addressing the risks of aspartame as a known carcinogen. With insufficient evidence of aspartame’s safety, the board concluded that the artificial sweetener should remain off the market until further tests were conducted to confirm adequate safety standards before approval was granted.30 The board was particularly alarmed by two particular studies known as E33 and E70. In E33, 320 rats were fed aspartame. Compared to the control group, the rats exposed to the chemical suffered from a significantly higher number of brain tumors. E70 revealed abnormally high amounts of brain tumors in both the aspartame and control groups, leading the board to believe that both groups had exposure to the substance. Based upon the evidence available, in 1980 the Public Board of Inquiry unanimously agreed to reject the approval of aspartame until further testing could be completed.31

The Revolving Door of FDA Employees Begins to Turn

As Rumsfeld promised, he was not opposed to using political influence in order to help his company. As a member of Ronald Reagan’s transition team, his power in Washington was once again evident.32 Reagan was sworn into office on January 20, 1981, and the next day G. D. Searle resubmitted their request for approval of aspartame as a food additive. By using his political prestige and experience shortly after the new President’s inauguration, Rumsfeld encouraged Reagan to replace the current FDA commissioner, Jere Goyan. Reagan, under the guidance of Rumsfeld, appointed Arthur Hull Hayes Jr. as the new FDA commissioner in April 1981. Hayes had no experience with food additives before accepting his job with the FDA. Despite his lack of qualifications, Hayes did have a relationship with Rumsfeld from working together on chemical warfare for the Department of Defense. Just two months after his appointment on July 15, 1981, Hayes disregarded the unanimous decision and recommendations of the Public Board of Inquiry by approving aspartame for use in dry foods.33 Hayes did admit that he wished more studies had been completed, but he did not think there was enough evidence present to delay the manufacturing of aspartame any longer. “I’m not prepared to say there is no risk from aspartame, but I thought it had been demonstrated that there was not a significant risk,” Hayes concluded.34 G. D. Searle immediately began marketing aspartame as a safe alternative to saccharin. Products containing aspartame did need to be clearly marked, but unlike saccharin, did not require a warning label stating possible side effects. Even with their recent success, G. D. Searle was not satisfied with the approval for dry use only and immediately began the process to obtain approval for use in carbonated beverages as well.35 G. D. Searle filed a petition on September 27, 1982, for the use of aspartame in carbonated beverages. In public statements, Searle declared that the chemical had been tested and found stable in soft drinks. At the time of the petition, South Africa and Canada had already approved the use of aspartame for human consumption in carbonated drinks.36 Although several objections were brought to the attention of the FDA, those protesters were dismissed and denied a public hearing due to lack of evidence regarding its safety. The courts argued that safety issues were resolved during the initial approval of aspartame in 1981 and did not need to be revisited.37 In 1983, without significant evidence against the safety of aspartame in liquid form, Hayes approved its use in beverages and syrup.38 Several months after the approval of aspartame in liquid form, Arthur Hull Hayes Jr. resigned as commissioner of the FDA after being personally investigated in connection with irregularities in his travel vouchers.39 Hayes was found to be taking benefits, namely the use of a private jet owned by General Food Corporation, a major distributer and user of NutraSweet. Accepting incentives from a company so closely related to his recent approval caused the FDA and many of his colleagues to question his neutrality and integrity. In 1986, Hayes accepted a position with E. M. Industries and served as a Senior Scientific Consultant with Burson-Marsteller. The public relations firm of Burson-Marsteller represented NutraSweet and several major users of aspartame, but Hayes claimed to not have discussed aspartame during his time at the company and no substantial evidence of misconduct could be documented.40 From the initial approval of aspartame in 1974 until the final approval in 1983, many changes in FDA personnel occurred. Hayes and Rumsfeld were not the only two officials to be simultaneously involved in government and big business. Several officials involved in key decisions regarding the status of aspartame left their jobs with the FDA and accepted positions with companies closely linked to aspartame and its production. Sherwin Gardner signed for its approval in 1974 and resigned from the FDA in 1979 to take a job as Vice President of Grocery Manufacturers of America, Inc., a large distributor of aspartame. Stuart M. Pape served as a Special Assistant to the FDA Commissioner from 1976 to 1979 but later left to take a position with the law firm of Patton, Boggs, and Blow, a firm that worked closely with the National Soft Drink Association, many times addressing aspartame. Dr. Howard R. Roberts worked as the Deputy Director of the Bureau of Foods. During his employment, he worked closely with the Public Board of Inquiry in 1980 and personally reviewed G. D. Searle’s studies pertaining to aspartame safety. In 1978, Roberts left to become Vice President for Science and Technology at the National Soft Drink Association. Robert A. Dormer was formerly the trial attorney for Health and Human Services between 1976 and 1979, participating in several cases relating to aspartame. After leaving his position, Dormer was hired by the law firm of Hyman, Phelps, and McNara, a firm that provided legal advice to G.D. Searle. All four of the men contacted the FDA after their resignations on behalf of their new companies, but only Roberts, Pape and Dormer were confirmed to have discussed aspartame. Ultimately, these men accepted prestigious positions with companies they had communicated with and assisted during their employment with the FDA. The seemingly quick trust and responsibility given to these men by their new employers further reveals and emphasizes the fine line between big business and government officials.41

Aspartame’s Approval Impacts the Sweetener Market

Despite the possible corruption involved with its approval, aspartame’s popularity grew exponentially. By 1983, the aspartame sugar substitute branded Equal was dominating the table-top sweetener market with a net worth of $150 million, surpassing former saccharin-based leader Sweet’N Low. Soft drink companies took notice of the new artificial sweetener and adjusted accordingly. The advantages of switching sugar substitutes included the fact that, unlike saccharin, aspartame required no safety label in 1983. Also, aspartame appealed to diabetics because its protein composition did not require insulin to be metabolized. Lastly, this substitute tasted more like sugar than other sweeteners and cost a fraction of the price of pure sugar. Even so, aspartame was still considerably more expensive than its competitor saccharin. To maximize profits, Coca-Cola and Royal Crown announced they would use a combination of the two artificial sweeteners in their low calorie products. In 1984, just one year after complete approval was granted, 6.9 million pounds of aspartame were consumed in the US.42 A decade earlier, Searle’s stock had plummeted after cancer became associated with aspartame. After hiring Donald Rumsfeld, who influenced aspartame’s final approval in 1982, G.D. Searle regained their momentum. NutraSweet quickly became a highly profitable portion of G. D. Searle and between 1981 and 1982, sales increased from $13 million to $74 million. By 1983, sales reached $336 million, and NutraSweet was responsible for thrity-four percent of Searle’s profits that year. As the market for diet products rapidly expanded, consumers became less influenced by safety concerns and G. D. Searle thrived financially.43 While many US consumers were enthralled with the new artificial sweetener, some skeptics remained unconvinced of its safety and continued to actively research the effects of aspartame, especially in liquid form. Dr. Woodrow Monte dedicated his life to studying food ingredients and products and their impact on human health. After conducting several experiments at Arizona State University, Monte found that aspartame, specifically in unstable, liquid forms, caused health dangers far beyond what was documented. He filed an objection against aspartame’s approval in soft drinks due to links with methanol poisoning. Ingesting as little as two teaspoons of methanol can be fatal in humans, yet Monte found that methanol is a component found in aspartame. When consumed, methanol is released into the small intestine after the hydrolysis of the methyl group breaks down the dipeptide. Within hours after consumption, approximately ten percent of the aspartame consumed is converted to methanol and enters the blood stream. Additionally, since aspartame in liquid form is not stable, sodas in storage have the ability to decompose on their own and release methanol, especially when exposed to high temperatures. The methanol ingested during moderate aspartame consumption would be unlikely to cause death, but Monte explained that the amount found in just one liter of diet soda is significantly higher than the Environmental Protection Agency’s daily limit recommendation.44 Monte compared side effects of excessive exposure to methanol found in Public Health Service reports to the symptoms reported in complaints from aspartame users. After studying individuals exposed to environments with high methanol content, Public Health Services found that methanol exposure could lead to headaches, dizziness, numbness, and a multitude of vision problems. Hundreds of aspartame consumers reported similar symptoms to the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta.45 With this data, Monte was confident that the similarities were not coincidental. Though he recognized that drinking a diet soda occasionally, or even regularly, would not be lethal, the lack of long-term experiments documenting the effects of regular methanol consumption concerned him. Monte’s findings led to his request for a public hearing regarding aspartame’s safety in beverages.46 After his findings spread throughout the Arizona State University community, G. D. Searle sent lobbyists to Arizona Legislators, causing Monte’s request for a hearing to be denied. Searle responded to the findings by claiming that more naturally occurring methanol is released from fruits and vegetables than from aspartame. Monte retorted by explaining the methanol released naturally from fruits and vegetables is also accompanied by a release of ethanol, which counteracts the methanol in the body, making the consumption far less dangerous. Aspartame decomposition contains no ethanol to counteract the methanol.47 Without the support of the FDA, however, Monte was unable to pursue his allegations. Even so, his research and conclusions were widely noticed, encouraging the government to once again investigate the safety of aspartame. Even today, Monte is still conducting research and publishing books and articles to inform the general public of the potential health risks of aspartame.

Safety Concerns Arise Once Again

Ohio Senator Howard Metzenbaum proposed the Aspartame Safety Act of 1985, which required a disclosure of the quantity of aspartame present in any product. Known for his liberal views and support of labor unions, Metzenbaum was dissatisfied with the way big business manipulated aspartame’s safety approval. Metzenbaum’s motivation for introducing the bill was based upon Monte’s findings. He thought warning consumers of the amount of aspartame found in food products could help educate the public without banning the substance altogether. With the existence of several lawsuits against G. D. Searle, along with hundreds of complaints filed to the Centers for Disease Control and the potential for brain damage found after consuming large amounts of aspartame, Metzenbaum strongly emphasized the need for adequate labeling. Unfortunately, after being sent to the Senate floor, the bill failed by a 68-27 vote.48 When questioned about the backlash and complaints from users of aspartame, G. D. Searle responded that they actually expected more complaints than they received. Out of 70 million users, only six hundred consumers formally filed complaints. In all interviews referencing the harmful side effects caused by aspartame, G.D. Searle’s employees dismissed the symptoms as a coincidence and always supported the chemical’s safety. In 1985, Dr. Sturtevant of G.D. Searle told the New York Times, “We have no objection to the FDA requiring quantitative labeling of food ingredients in general, but we do object to FDA singling out aspartame because there is no scientific evidence suggesting it need be.”49 Even without support from the FDA, skeptics of aspartame have continued to research its undesirable effects throughout the last few decades. In an article in the Star Tribune, the National Institutes of Environmental Health Sciences revealed that their scientists had requested grants to further investigate aspartame without the influence of the NutraSweet Company. These requests were filed between 1980 and 1994, but the FDA denied all four proposals because officials insisted the product was already proven safe and unless new scientific evidence was brought forward (extra tests would be redundant.) When interviewed about the subject, David Rall, who worked for the NIEHS for 19 years, found the opposition of further safety studies by the FDA simply irresponsible. Rall and many other scientists agreed that updated testing on such a popular product was absolutely necessary to ensure safety.5 Dr. John Olney also continued his research and in 1996 published his results in the Journal of Neuropathology and Experimental Neurology. Those studies documented a startling increase in brain tumors and brain cancer since the approval of aspartame’s use in carbonated beverages in 1983. Olney was convinced of the link between the two.51 Without support from the FDA, however, much of the general public remained unaware of these findings. Although a great deal of controversy continues to surround aspartame, health concerns have failed to hinder the success of G. D. Searle. Indeed, NutraSweet has become an international billion-dollar company. NutraSweet’s goal was always to market its product directly to consumers with positive advertising. Their tactics have been wildly successful. In America, approximately 17,100,000 pounds of aspartame were consumed in 1987, and a majority of that intake was in the form of diet carbonated beverages. After 1987, NutraSweet stopped releasing consumption data to the USDA.52 Before NutraSweet’s patent on aspartame ended in December 1992, the company carefully negotiated with Coca-Cola Co. and Pepsi-Cola Co. to convince them both to sign a contract promising that NutraSweet would remain their preferred manufacturer of aspartame for use in their diet beverages. This contract guaranteed that NutraSweet would maintain their monopoly on aspartame production even after their patent expired. According to Richard Nelson, a spokesperson for NutraSweet, by 1992 soft drinks were responsible for seventy-five percent of the aspartame consumed in the United States. A contract with the two largest soft drink companies solidified the prolonged success of NutraSweet. Today on NutraSweet’s website, the company brags of the sweetener’s availability in over 100 countries and its consumption by 250 million people.53 Even with the introduction of a new sugar substitute branded Splenda in 2000, aspartame still dominates the market. Although little legal action has been taken against aspartame recently, the growing popularity of the internet over the past twenty years has enabled consumers to become more aware of its possible harmful side effects. In 1995, an internet hoax was created to warn consumers of the dangers of aspartame. The website and emails were highly inaccurate and biased, but the email sparked conversation about possible symptoms related to the consumption of the substance.54 Numerous blogs and websites today are committed to providing “facts” about it, and while they can provide valuable information, many are still plagued with biases. If the reader can successfully navigate between the facts and embellishment, these websites can be useful resources. Janet Starr Hall, writer of Sweet Poison, has dedicated her life to warning the public about aspartame through her book and website. While her website is obviously anti-aspartame, she strives to utilize facts to validate her claims.55 Technology has exposed American society to an infinite number of daily dietary choices. The nation’s food footprint has expanded to lengths that previous generations could not imagine. With the plethora of opportunities and options, consumers must make educated decisions about what they put into their bodies. This paper illustrates that although the government and the FDA is charged with keeping unsafe products off the market, some still slip through the cracks. No system is perfect and big business will continue to influence government decisions if citizens remain uninvolved and choose to look the other way. Unfortunately, just because a product is legal does not necessarily mean it is safe, especially in large quantities. By being aware of and educated about the food they eat, hopefully people can successfully eat healthier and limit the amount of unsafe chemicals in food. As Michael F. Jacobson, Executive Director of the Center for Science in the Public Interest, stated in 2006, “For a chemical that is used by hundreds of millions of people around the world, it should be absolutely safe, there shouldn’t be a cloud of doubt.”56

Phosphoric Acid

Here’s a few reasons that this acid should be avoided:

Bone Health: High intake of phosphoric acid may disrupt the balance between phosphorus and calcium in the body, potentially leading to decreased bone density and an increased risk of osteoporosis. A study indicated that excessive phosphorus consumption could elevate the chances of developing osteoporosis.

Katherine Tucker, PhD, director of the Epidemiology and Dietary Assessment Program at the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University, and colleagues have reported findings in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition that cola, a popular beverage for many Americans, may contribute to lower bone mineral density in older women, a condition which increases risk for osteoporosis. Tucker, also a professor at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts, and colleagues analyzed dietary questionnaires and bone mineral density measurements at the spine and three different hip sites of more than 2,500 people in the Framingham Osteoporosis Study whose average age was just below 60. In women, cola consumption was associated with lower bone mineral density at all three hip sites, regardless of factors such as age, menopausal status, total calcium and vitamin D intake, or use of cigarettes or alcohol.

"Carbonated soft-drink consumption increased more than three-fold" between 1960 and 1990, cite the authors. They also note that more than 70 percent of the carbonated beverages consumed by people in the study were colas, all of which contain phosphoric acid, an ingredient that is not likely to be found in non-cola carbonated beverages. While previous studies have suggested that cola contributes to bone mineral density loss because it replaces milk in the diet, Tucker determined that women in the study who consumed higher amounts of cola did not have a lower intake of milk than women who consumed fewer colas. However, the authors did conclude that calcium intake from all sources, including non-dairy sources such as dark leafy greens or beans, was lower for women who drank the most cola. On average, women consumed 1,000 milligrams of calcium per day, and men consumed 800 milligrams per day, both lower than the daily recommended 1,200 daily milligrams for adults over age 50. "Physiologically, a diet low in calcium and high in phosphorus may promote bone loss, tipping the balance of bone remodeling toward calcium loss from the bone. Although some studies have countered that the amount of phosphoric acid in cola is negligible compared to other dietary sources such as chicken or cheese," Tucker says, "further controlled studies should be conducted to determine whether habitual cola drinkers may be adversely affecting their bone health by regularly consuming doses of phosphoric acid that do not contain calcium or another neutralizing ingredient."

Kidney Health: Regular consumption of cola beverages containing phosphoric acid has been linked to an increased risk of chronic kidney disease. Research suggests that the acid may contribute to kidney stone formation, especially in individuals with a history of kidney stones.

Researchers examined survey data on beverage consumption among 3,003 African-American men and women who were 54 years old on average and didn’t have kidney disease. After following participants for about 8 to 10 years, researchers found that 185 people, or 6 percent, developed chronic kidney disease. After researchers accounted for factors that can contribute to kidney damage such as smoking, obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, and inactivity, they found that drinking mainly sodas and sweetened fruit drinks were associated with a 61 percent higher risk of kidney disease. When researchers looked at beverages individually, however, they found soda was the main culprit.

Dental Erosion: The acidic nature of phosphoric acid can erode tooth enamel, leading to increased sensitivity and a higher risk of cavities. Studies have shown that the acid content in soft drinks contributes significantly to dental erosion.

Unlike tooth decay, dental erosion is a chronic and localized loss of tooth structure due to a chemical process which has no connection with any bacterial involvement [1]. The process is linked to acidic foods and soft drinks consumption. This food habit (beverage consumption) seems to had grown very much in the past years (almost 3.6% per year) due to an enormous amount of beverages produced for world consumption (231 l per capita per year), 12.5% of them being carbonated soft drinks [2]. This can be a cause for dental erosion prevalence growing, especially in children and adolescents [3].

The main finding of our study is beverages that contain both sugar and phosphoric acid seem to develop the most dangerous erosive effect on human enamel and dentine.

Hypocalcemia in Children: Consumption of soft drinks containing phosphoric acid has been identified as a risk factor for developing hypocalcemia (low calcium levels) in children, which can adversely affect bone development.

A comparison of 57 cases (in children with serum calcium concentration <2.2 mmol/L) and 171 controls (in children with serum calcium level ≥2.2 mmol/L) was carded out to assess whether the intake of at least 1.5 L/wk of soft drinks containing phosphoric acid is a risk factor for the development of hypocalcemia. A significant association was found: odds ratio = 5.27; 95% confidence interval, 3.17 to 8.75; p <0.001.

Genius or not, I think I’ll give Diet Coke a miss.

Share

Further reading: