“Just a harmless little orb, folks. Please remain inside the Overton Window at all times.”

Well, well, well. The Hellfire bounced.

There it was — a glowing orb caught on military drone footage, calmly drifting off the coast of Yemen, minding its own interdimensional business, when Uncle Sam lobbed a multi-million-dollar missile at it. And what did this spherical mystery of unknown origin do in response to our righteous indignation and freedom-seeking firepower?

It shrugged.

Actually, it did less than shrug. It let the missile hit — full-on, dead-center — and then simply kept going, unbothered, possibly amused, carrying some debris along like it was out for a gentle Sunday harvest of shattered military hubris. No explosion. No deformation. No “object has been neutralized.” Just… bounce.

Now, you may hear from credentialed folk — the kind that wear ties and pronounce “epistemology” like they invented it — that this was a glitch, or a dud, or an optical illusion. That’s fine. Let them pretend. Let them polish the missile’s ego. But here in the warren, we know what we saw.

The orb didn’t absorb the strike. It rejected the premise.

We're talking about something that understands the rules of this realm and chooses which ones to obey.

Was it using a plasma envelope? A local gravitational distortion? A manipulable electromagnetic field? I don't know, and neither do the humans. But let’s be clear: if your technology allows a direct kinetic impact from a Hellfire to slide off like a wet noodle on a non-stick frying pan — you’re not from Raytheon.

Which brings us to the grand psyop, aka The Disclosure Drip™.

You see, dear reader, this video wasn't meant to shock you. It was meant to season you. Slowly. Carefully. Like basting a turkey in epistemological marinade. Today, it’s “Wow, that orb sure looked strange.” Tomorrow, it’s, “Yeah, my cousin works for Orb Traffic Control at Off-World Logistics Command. Great dental plan.”

The Yemen Orb is Disclosure Phase 4, Subsection B: “Munitions Ineffectual, Please Adjust Belief Systems Accordingly.”

Remember when orbs were tinfoil fantasy? Now they’re featured on NewsNation between inflation stats and celebrity divorces. Soon they’ll be in your kid’s school curriculum — Introduction to Non-Newtonian Aerospace Sociology. And Congress? Oh, they’ll hold more hearings. They’ll shake their fists. They’ll demand answers from “staff.” Not elected staff. Just… staff. Shadowy staff. Possibly orb-adjacent staff.

But they won’t get answers. That’s not the point. The point is to let you see just enough to begin questioning the wallpaper of your reality. Not too much. Just enough to make you think maybe, just maybe, you’ve been living in a Truman Show built by Lockheed, scripted by DARPA, and directed by Something Else entirely.

So where does this tech come from? Are they aliens? Interdimensional tourists? Time-travelling vegan Buddhists? A breakaway civilisation run by ascended Atlanteans with strong opinions on microwave frequencies?

Yes.

The important thing is: it’s not you. Not your species. Not your military. Not your budget. The orb’s indifference is the message.

You can throw fire at the sky, and the sky will bounce it back.

And still, the masses will scroll. They'll see the video and go, “Huh. That’s wild.” Then they’ll swipe to a dance video or an election meme or a new limited-edition soda flavour. Until next week, when the next “leaked” video arrives. A triangle this time. Or a portal. Or a craft with windows. Maybe one that waves.

Drip.

Drip.

Drip.

Until one day, you'll wake up and find the orbs have a TikTok account, a preferred pronoun, and a seat at the UN.

Burrows out.

Currently reinforcing the roof of my warren with anti-missile moss and quantum clay. No visitors, please.

