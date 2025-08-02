For over 80 years, extremist militant Zionism has operated behind a curtain of carefully curated narratives — protected by legacy media, sanitised history books, and the euphemisms of foreign policy “realism.” But that era is ending.

The Internet has shattered the monopoly on moral framing. No longer can atrocities be buried in cable news edits or diplomatic jargon. In real time, we see the homes being bombed, the journalists being silenced, the children being buried. The raw footage, often streamed live, bypasses the gatekeepers of empire.

Despite pouring hundreds of millions into influencer subsidies, think tank fellowships, and PR contracts with Substack pundits and YouTube “intellectuals,” the truth leaks out. First-hand accounts, such as those from Anthony Aguilar (and many others), are reaching a public that is no longer content with the official script. And no amount of AI-powered censorship, deboosting, or hashtag warfare can erase what has now been seen or heard.

It doesn’t matter any longer how ruthlessly the propagandists twist a man’s words or reduce the sacred complexity of war to curated soundbites. Their time is ending. On truly independent media, truth is finding its voice again in long silences, trembling confessions, and stories told whole—the devastating, human truth that allows the dignity of the voiceless to be restored, and the lies of empire to fall.

And I put my hand on his shoulder and I said to him…and we're looking in his eyes and I'm and I'm looking at him and I and the look on his face and I tell him that, you know, the world cares. That people in this world care about you and you're not alone and you won't be abandoned. And the items he had in his hand, he set them down, and he and I knelt so I could see him, so I could look at him. And he sets his items down and he was he seemed hopeful and his hands, his small hands, you know, this child is the age of my son. Puts his hands on my face and he kisses me and he says, "Thank you in English. Thank you."To me, that was a very touching moment cuz in that moment, I felt hope. I felt maybe we are going to make a difference. Maybe there is goodness here…And as the crowd rushes off and I'm looking, there are dead Palestinians and Amir is amongst them.

Incidentally, the Mossad-IDF cyber bots are going into overdrive on this one, for obvious reasons. Here’s their latest attempt to smear/distract attention away from their genocidal actions:

The IDF bots are counting on the fact that 99.9% of people on X will take this at face value and not verify its accuracy. This lady did, and found that the record was fake. And this is how Hasbara works in the age of AI memes and astroturf outrage:

Smear the dissenter. Launder it through troll networks. Hope it spreads before anyone checks.

Don’t fall for it. Vet the source. Trace the image. Ask: Who benefits?

Share

Further reading: