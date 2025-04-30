The Harmaceutical Goblin™

Genus: Hotezius Pharmacologus

Subspecies: Beltway Screecher, CNNus Panelcrasher, Substackicus Slopius

Behavioural Profile:

The Harmaceutical Goblin is a high-pitched, compliance-familiar, summoned whenever public trust dips below mandated thresholds. It thrives in decaying epistemic environments and responds instinctively to the scent of scepticism, especially among mothers, minorities, or listeners of Joe Rogan. It operates under the delusion that its rage-tweeting constitutes peer review.

Though biologically incapable of shame, it does experience surges of rage when confronted with actual data, especially if said data is published without Pfizer sponsorship.

Religious Doctrine:

The Harmaceutical Goblin™ is a high priest of the Church of Pathogenic Potential, where worship involves enhancing the deadliness of viruses in the name of preventing pandemics. This creature sees no contradiction in saying, “We made it more infectious to learn how to stop it being infectious.”

In this liturgy:

Labs are sanctuaries

Ferrets are sacrificial

Biosafety breaches are minor miracles

Transparency is heresy

Child Sacrament Protocol: “No Child Left Unjabbed”™

The Harmaceutical Goblin™ displays a manic fixation on jabbing low-risk children with high-risk biologics — even when the disease poses minimal danger to them. This ritual is not based on medical necessity but on narrative fidelity and herd conformity.

Often seen foaming at the microphone during “town hall” panels, he insists:

“Kids can die too!” (statistically, not really)

“This is how we protect grandma!” (Grandma was triple-dosed, still got it—but the jab finished her off)

“It’s safe and effective!” (for his next grant renewal)

He treats childhood as a regulatory testing ground, promoting:

Boosters for toddlers (before long-term data or any independent data)

Mandates for schoolchildren (despite zero transmission benefit)

Clinical trials in six-month-olds

Tactical Justifications:

"We need data!" = Let's experiment on your child.

"Equity in protection" = Injecting poor kids for rich adults’ peace of mind

"Safe and effective" = A phrase repeated like a holy mantra, not an outcome

Behind the Scenes:

Frequently consults with vaccine manufacturers while denying conflicts

Attacks vaccine-hesitant parents using pathologising language (“anti-science,” “conspiracist,” “far-right”)

Downplays all side effects as coincidental, anecdotal, or imaginary — unless they're a political liability, in which case, “we’re still studying it.”

Habitat:

Public health panels funded by pharma foundations

Twitter/X rampages during policy downturns

Morning show green rooms and FDA advisory boards

Calls & Quips:

“Anti-science!”

“That’s misinformation — I’ll be contacting LinkedIn.”

“I’m a real scientist. I own a lab coat and a puppet.”

“Why won’t they let me debate RFK Jr.?! Wait—don’t.”

“Big Pharma doesn’t make money off vaccines. They do it for you because they are such nice people”

“Trust the experts! Especially me. Especially now. Always.”

“How can we know what might happen unless we make it happen first?”

“Are you ready for The Next Pandemic™?”

Allied Species (see Archive):

The Narrative Purity Officer

The Simpatico Sadist

The Shameless Liar

The Narrative Necromancer

The Compliance Bard

The Kindly Banality

The Stupefied Normie

The Fact-Check Ferret

The Science Itself

The Jabberwock

The King of Davos

The Schwab-Penetrated Barbie Sockboy

Stalin’s Granny

Director Jacinda Schwab

The Malinformation Mangler

The Scary Poppins

The Giggling Sedative

The Weaponised Whimsy Gremlin

The Sanctimonios Satirivore

The Angry Stats Warlock

The Ironic Consent Manufacturer

The Space Pope

The Playful PsyOps Professor

The Narrative Sculptor

Known Weaknesses:

Open-ended questions

Parents of vaccine-injured children

Nobel laureates not on payroll

Joe Rogan

Sunshine

Notable Outbreaks:

2020–2022 Global Panic Cycle

2023–2024 Twitter Meltdowns Over The Joe Rogan Experience

The “Defame and Block” podcast circuit tour

Every time someone mentions "natural immunity"

Recommended Handling Protocol:

Do not engage directly. Mockery or calm Socratic questioning may cause a spiralling effect. Maintain distance—archive tweets for future use.

Share