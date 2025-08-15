Editor’s preface: What you’re about to read was delivered courtesy of a mason jar of “EMP-safe dew” and a napkin labelled DO NOT TRUST THE HUMMUS—both attached with the sort of rubber band that implies urgency. I’ve kept the document exactly as received, including the paw-notes. Make of it what you can. Blame me for the title. Yes, Thumper is a rabbit, not a hare; no, I’m not changing it. Euphony outranks taxonomy, at least today.

I. Minutes From the Inner Circle That Definitely Isn’t a Cult (Probably)

A friend of a friend—whose ocular shine suggests recent exposure to full-spectrum woo—swears that at a post-conference salon in Leslie Kean’s living room, the inner-circle whisper went like this: Non-human intelligences are already here. They’re not intervening; they’re here to watch. The end comes in three to four years. Governments know. They’re waiting.

Allegedly. Rumor. Off-the-record. Pass the baba ghanoush.¹

Meanwhile, Jeremy Corbell pops up like a jack-in-the-box with a GoPro and warns:

“You’re gonna be told there is a craft on its way to Earth. That 100% is the lie you are going to be told.”

Ah, the paradox: the truth about the lie about the truth. A Möbius strip you can monetise.

Chris Bledsoe takes the Easter slot: April 2026, cosmic alignment, “The Lady,” transformation, not destruction. Bring chocolate. Do not bring scepticism; it clashes with the robes.

Lou Elizondo contributes vague gravitas: no dates, just an aura of something’s-coming-ish. If vibes were a briefing, we’d already be under a dome.

And then there’s the chorus: 2026–2027 as a psychic drumline—part prophecy, part content calendar.

II. Doom Is a Service (Please Tap “Auto-Renew”)

I’ve been around long enough to know how this plays. I once ate ethernet in the Smithsonian ductwork and came out with a folder stamped COLLECTIONS COMPLIANCE — PHASE I (tasted like dust and donor money). The mechanics are ancient:

Set a date just close enough to goose the lizard brain. Sell meaning (and merch). When it fizzles, Reframe / Reschedule / Retcon / Recruit. Repeat.²

Heaven’s Gate had Hale-Bopp and Nikes.

Unarius had a landing schedule and excellent costumes.

Aetherius had Venusian memos and spiritual energy ops.

Ashtar Command had the eternal “we’re circling the block.”

The Seekers had a midnight pickup and a flood that called in sick.

Raëlians had cloning “press releases” and a brand book tighter than their theology.

The current season differs only in distribution: decentralised prophets versus centralised platforms. Yesterday’s ballroom is today’s stream yard. The merch ships faster; the eschaton does not.

III. Field Report: The Forums

/r/aliens & UFO Twitter/X: Half bunker Pinterest, half revival tent. A thread titled “Pole Shift Potluck” (BYO tinned peaches) sits next to “Is my landlord responsible for shielding?” (he is not).

YouTube Lives: Pliable timelines, premium chat. Ten minutes of “sources I can’t name,” two hours of close-ups of a laminate.

Discord: New religion through push-to-talk. Admins with god complexes. Emotes for “orb” and “micronova.”

Mood check: 30% exhilarated, 30% exhausted, 30% suspicious, 10% already in the woods comparing generators and quinoa.

IV. Cult Callbacks

The Date That Teaches: 1910 Halley panic, 1954 Clarion saucer, 1967 “op”, 1997 Hale-Bopp, 2012 Mayan “UI redesign.” Every miss spawns a because actually.

The Heavenly Bureaucracy: Angels, Space Brothers, Elohim, NHIs, “The Lady.” Titles change; the HR department in the sky remains understaffed.

The Elevator Pitch: “We’re special, it’s soon, and this time we have Navy videos.”

The Post-Failure Pivot: It happened spiritually. You changed the timeline. We prevented it. Come back next stream.

V. The Burrows Bunker Boutique

If we’re doomed—or “transfigured,” if your affiliate link prefers—let no rabbit be under-prepared. I present:

Pre-Invasion Survival Kit™ — Rabbit Edition

Six months of dried clover (gluten-free, proudly conspiratorial).

A Faraday Hutch (fits one anxious lagomorph or two optimistic guinea pigs).

The Laminated Liturgy of Missed Endings™ (1954 / 1967 / 1997 / 2012 / … / 2027?).

Bumper sticker: MY OTHER BURROW IS ON ZETA RETICULI.

Mini-zine: How to Tell Your Orb “No.”

Bonus insert: Project Blue-Bunny—my exclusive guide to spotting a false flag when the craft “on the way” looks suspiciously like a content strategy.

The Pre-Invasion Survival Kit™ - $9.99 (or will barter for a lifetime supply of organic, ethically harvested white willow bark delivered to Mathew’s shed in Nova Scotia).

VI. Weaponised Deadlines

Some of you have real experiences: missing time, implants, night terrors with perfect recall. Some of you carry visions that won’t let you sleep. I believe you.

I don’t believe in weaponised deadlines.

If something is coming—cosmic, solar, political, algorithmic—then the work is the same work it’s always been: get competent. Store water. Learn a skill. Teach a kid. Guard your mind. Don’t outsource your discernment to a man with a countdown and a coupon code.

If nothing is coming, you’ll still be the kind of human who can fix a pump, read a map, and say no to a glowing ball that wants to borrow your consent.

VII. Burrowed Glossary for the 2026–2027 Zeitgeist

Disclosure: The belief that the government will tell you the truth for free.

Doomfluencer: Content creator whose thumbnails can be seen from orbit.

Eschatainment: The warm dopamine of imminent endings.

NHIs: Non-Human Intelligences; also Non-Helpful Interventions.

Micronova: Solar tantrum. Pairs well with artisanal prepping and Chan Thomas PDFs.

The Four R’s of Failed Prophecy: Reframe, Reschedule, Retcon, Recruit.

Blue-Bunny (see also: Blue Beam): An invasion narrative assembled from off-the-shelf spectacle and fog machines.

VIII. Closing Benediction (From a Rabbit Under a Shed)

Mark your calendars. Then mark them again. Put a sticky note over the date that says “touch grass.” If the orbs descend to witness the finale, I’ll wave politely from my Faraday hutch and ask for notes on my posture. If they don’t, I’ll be in the carrot patch, building things that outlast algorithms, using my crenulated brain courtesy of that one-time encounter…

Doom is easy. Duty is harder. Choose the one that leaves your descendants a working hand pump and a good story.

— T.W. Burrows

Paw-notes

¹ If this ever surfaces as an official quote, I will personally eat a copy of The New Yorker profile with Dijon. Until then: rumor ≠ revelation.

² The Heaven’s Gate rulebook called this the Ascension Window. Today it’s called Q4 Targets.

Share

Further reading: