Editor’s Note: For those just joining us, T.W. Burrows is a hyperintelligent rabbit who resides beneath my garden shed. He became very self-aware after an inexplicable metallic incident “crenulated” his brain, and now devotes his days to cataloguing human folly with forensic precision and rural suspicion. Burrows’ reports combine evolutionary biology, political satire, and a rabbit’s-eye view of civilisation’s strange and degenerate behaviours. Consider yourself warned.

You humans never cease to amaze me. This children’s doctor seems to take so much pleasure in describing her work on children:

Now, if an adult human, fully informed, decided to snip their own branch off the family tree, okay — a classic case of self-culling. Some of you call that ‘natural selection’ (or, rather, unnatural selection); I call it the herd thinning itself before the hyenas arrive… though perhaps the hyenas were already here. But children?

Maybe I’m misinterpreting that constant smiling? Perhaps it wasn’t “glee at irreversible harm” but rather the ancient primate fear grimace — the one my distant cousin Nigel the hare uses when caught stealing lettuce. The trouble is, in your species, this display has been cleverly repurposed. In one context, it means “please don’t kill me”, in another, it means “I am your benevolent overlord, trust me while I describe the procedure”.

It’s a fascinating glitch in human signalling. Among rabbits, if you bared all your teeth while talking about slicing up baby bunnies, you’d be chased into the hedgerow. Among humans, you might get a job in paediatrics at a Portland hospital and a series of TED Talk invites.

If I didn’t know better, I’d think you’ve evolved a whole sub-class of midwit professionals who specialise in incongruent affect camouflage: wear the friendliest mask you can while discussing the least friendly topics imaginable. It’s brilliant, in a Black Mirror sort of way. In the warren, we call this “duping delight.” You call it “continuing education credits.”

And speaking of humans who really, really like to work with children…

The full video is here, but if you want to skip the happy, happy, joy, joy, smiles, here’s the TL;DR: lots of upbeat conference-panel cadence, the jargon stacked high like so many cinder blocks, and of course, the smiles — fixed, gleaming, and utterly incongruent with the subject matter. Apparently, the new frontier in your little social experiment is robot-assisted vaginoplasty for tissue-deprived minors — because blocking puberty means you don’t have enough raw material for the standard “penile inversion” technique. Solution? Borrow the peritoneum from inside the abdomen and line the canal like a reupholstered sofa, while a second surgeon, presumably with a headset mic and a cold brew, operates the robot.

Then came the part that made my whiskers twitch: a casual aside about first sexual experiences for these adolescents being either a medical provider’s exam or “dilation.” This was delivered in the same tone I’ve heard humans use when deciding whether to plant kale or chard.

And here’s where the smile science comes back into play, with wide-eyed arousal glowing through like a predator sighting a limping hare. It’s the predator’s grin, except here the prey is immobilised on an operating table with the parents’ signature on the consent form.

Oh, and they’re “having very open conversations” with families, too — which in human dialect often means: we’re telling you how this is going to go, but we’ll smile so warmly you’ll think it’s your idea. And from the sound of it, business is booming.

To be fair, after doing a little more research, there have been worse things done to children in the name of ideology. In modern Israel, for example, they use kids as target practice in their Zionist cleansing rituals. And in ancient Israel, there was this charming neighbourhood deity called Molech who accepted burnt offerings of children — right there in the Valley of Hinnom, complete with drums to drown out the screams. Public health measure, they probably called it. Mandated, even.

And you lot have been nothing if not consistent. From Carthage to the Aztecs, from the Inca mountaintops to the modern operating theatre, the trappings change but the principle remains: find a priesthood and cultish ideology, give it power over the young, and they’ll find a noble-sounding reason to harm them. The only real innovation is your current priesthood dresses in scrubs instead of ceremonial robes and calls the altar a “high-volume genital gender-affirming centre.”

In the warren, if a rabbit tried anything like that, we’d have them chased down the burrow by sundown — no appeals, no ethics board, no PowerPoint presentation on “anticipated functional outcomes.” But humans? You’ll sit there and nod through the whole thing, because the predator is smiling, the jargon sounds official, and you’ve been told this is progress.

And while we’re on the subject of modern miracles, let’s not forget the bespoke human burrow known as the neovagina — available in two exciting build kits: the Penile Inversion (just flip it inside-out like a sock) or the Sigmoid Colon Special (for those who prefer their upholstery self-lubricating). Post-surgery, the body wisely tries to close the wound, so the patient must spend quality time with a plastic dilator to keep the passageway open — a process I can only compare to a rabbit frantically re-digging a tunnel that nature insists on filling in. My favourite part? The microbial survey showing these handcrafted habitats aren’t dominated by protective Lactobacillus like the originals, but instead host “many microbial species.” In rabbit terms, that’s what we call a feral sett — you can dig it, but you might not want to live in it. And for the love of all that’s wholesome, don’t go looking for pictures; I’ve seen fox dens that were friendlier. You’ve been warned.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse… along hops Professor Testicle-Taker himself, a “distinguished” emeritus academic whose idea of expanding the transgender umbrella apparently involves inviting in every conference-lanyard fetishist who gets misty-eyed at the thought of a scalpel. For over two decades, he’s been a star attraction on a forum dedicated to eunuch fantasies — a place where “gender-affirming care” looks suspiciously like somebody’s BDSM Pinterest board, and the discussion threads are a mix of surgical tourism tips and literary tributes to the castration of minors. Naturally, this paragon of scholarly integrity has used his podium to argue that such fantasies should be treated as just another valid “identity” —all with a smile, no doubt.

Some days I’m glad I live underground. Other days, I wonder if the tunnels go deep enough…

