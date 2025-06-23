US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

A Freudian slip? Oh, absolutely.

Have you ever wondered how such a tiny country — barely 9.7 million people, the size of New Jersey — came to hold such enormous sway over the most powerful empire in history?

It’s not because of the Jewish vote. Jewish Americans make up little more than 2% of the electorate, and even among them, Zionism is by no means a universal article of faith. So what gives?

Well, for starters, there's a larger and louder bloc: millions of American evangelicals who’ve swallowed a bizarre, relatively recent prophetic interpretation of the Bible. According to their version, Israel must be restored and defended at all costs — not for the sake of Jews, mind you, but so Jesus can return, spark Armageddon, and rapture the faithful before the world burns. But prophecy isn’t the only protection racket in play. There’s also The Samson Option — Israel’s not-so-secret doctrine that if it ever faces annihilation, it will take its enemies (and possibly the rest of the world) down with it.

“If we go, everyone goes.”

You have to admire the chutzpah. Nuclear extortion, wrapped in historical trauma, sold as self-defence.

And how did they get those nukes? With help, of course, from a deep-state arrangement that no one in Washington ever seems keen to investigate.

So yes, it’s no surprise that Western diplomats now praise Israel before their own mothers, and U.S. officials refer to it — accidentally or not — as Earth’s real #1. Because to do otherwise might get you labelled antisemitic or just quietly replaced or worse. In short: A tiny nuclear power, immune to treaties, guarded by prophecy, and backed by a military-industrial priesthood.

What could possibly go wrong?

It was a mistake to create the modern State of Israel. Holocaust survivors deserved sanctuary and justice, but that could — and should — have included prioritised emigration to the United States, a country with abundant land and resources, if it truly lived up to its moniker as the home of the free.

Of course, that would have required confronting the entrenched antisemitism of the era — not just in Europe, but in America itself. It would have taken courage, compassion, and political leadership strong enough to match the moral urgency of the time. Instead, the world chose a different solution — one that displaced one people to compensate for the suffering of another, and set the stage for perpetual conflict under the guise of historical redemption.

It was also a mistake — a dangerous one — to allow Israel to develop nuclear weapons under a veil of secrecy, with no treaties, no inspections, and no accountability. The so-called “Samson Option” is not a defence policy; it’s a geopolitical suicide note with the rest of the world cc’d.

The United States, with key roles played by Britain, France, and others, created this crisis architecture. And now it falls to them to put things right, before the pillars come crashing down on us all. That doesn’t even mean a complete regime change (even though America has had vast experience in this area), but it does mean dictating to the Israelis what happens next, and not the other way around.

The current State of Israel was an arrogant act of social engineering. There was nothing natural about its construction. And there is no turning back the clock. But if America was central to the creation of this perilous arrangement, it must now take the lead in putting it right.

That does not mean launching World War III to cover up its sins.

