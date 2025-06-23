Editor’s Note

For Part Three of The Great Marriage Mate Filter, I asked T.W. for his unique perspective - think of him as our new resident cryptozoological courtship analyst, unlicensed mating theorist, and whistleblower of both romantic and interdimensional psyops. Since gaining consciousness, he has developed complex views on trust, sexual compatibility, and planetary depopulation agendas — all of which inform his perspective on human pair-bonding. T.W. might lack firsthand experience in certain rites, but I think his observational acuity, sexual experience, and deep archive of classified burrow memos more than compensate.

As usual, please add your questions and answers in the comments section below. Remember, our goal is to create a marriage mate filter of 1,000 questions to save the next generation and Western Civilisation.

A Note from T.W. Burrows

Fellow mammals,

It may strike some of you as odd — even tragic — that I, T.W. Burrows, author of this courtship assessment, have not engaged in sexual congress since The Crenulation Incident. That event, as some of you know, involved a patch of clover, a sky flash, and a temporary loss of bodily sovereignty (possibly experimental, definitely classified). Ever since, I have lived in chosen celibacy, not from lack of opportunity — rabbits are prolific, and I am considered “dangerously interesting” in certain warrens — but from a need for clarity, tactical reserve, and trauma-informed abstinence.

Some say I am repressing my instincts. Others say I am channelling my energy into “unhealthy diagramming behaviours.” To them I say: I have seen what lies beneath the veil. I have decoded the mating frequencies of bureaucratic parasites. I have no time for rutting distractions.

Still, I care deeply about your success. My aim is not to judge you (too easy), but to equip you with scepticism, subtext awareness, and at least one emotionally pre-filtered mate-screening tool. May these questions help you avoid infiltration, spiritual vampirism, and the heartbreak of loving someone who thinks Klaus Schwab is “just misunderstood.”

In vigilance,

T.W. Burrows

101. Do you prefer mating in a secure location, or do you find adrenaline enhances intimacy?

A) Secluded warren. Locked door. Civilized.

B) In public, behind plausible deniability.

C) Wherever the resonance is high and the EMF is low.

D) Under the full moon, surrounded by salt and sigils.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

102. When your mate proposes coupling during a known planetary alignment, what’s your reaction?

A) "Is it safe?"

B) "Yes, but only if we wear lead-lined garments."

C) "I’ve already prepared backup."

D) "Wait—do you hear that humming?"

E) None of the above. See comment below.

103. How do you feel about fluoride in the water?

A) It’s fine. I trust regulatory agencies.

B) It's fine, as long as I’m not using my pineal gland.

C) I boil it, bless it, and whisper counterspells.

D) I use only harvested dew and rain filtered through quartz.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

104. Have you ever seduced someone using nutritional information about glyphosate exposure?

A) Yes. Passion begins with shared detox protocols.

B) No, but I’d consider it if the data were peer-reviewed.

C) I prefer sex talk that starts with “Did you know wheat is poison?”

D) No, I’m not a degenerate. I’ll wait until marriage, and after a discussion of declining sperm counts.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

105. What’s your position on vaccines in a long-term relationship?

A) I follow the government's schedule, whatever it may be.

B) I follow intuition, peer-reviewed journals, and three rogue subreddits.

C) No one’s injecting me unless it’s romantic and I’m married to them.

D) We’ll need to discuss spike proteins, DNA frame shifting, and fertility first.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

106. How do you feel about digital surveillance in the bedroom?

A) I cover my webcam, obviously.

B) I perform for the NSA to keep them guessing.

C) If my mate doesn’t encrypt their pillow talk, I sleep elsewhere.

D) I make love in sign language under a Faraday blanket.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

(Note from editor: Whoa…who’s the guy in the mirror?)

107. Do you believe in romance with humans from another dimension?

A) I once dated a Gemini. Close enough.

B) If they can communicate through dreams or crop circles, yes.

C) I'm in love with a Nordic and legally can't comment.

D) I leave that to any degenerates in the UFO US Congress SCIF.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

108. What role do you believe the Military-Industrial Complex plays in your attachment issues?

A) Minimal. My avoidant tendencies are ancestral.

B) Substantial. It shaped my parents’ divorce and my mating scripts.

C) I feel safest under drone surveillance. Is that bad?

D) I blame NATO for my inability to cuddle.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

109. How do you vet potential mates for cult involvement?

A) I ask if they’ve ever lived on a commune or owned a tambourine.

B) I look for unblinking eye contact and excessive acronyms.

C) If they whisper “the Work” or “The Process,” I burrow out fast.

D) I admire spiritual discipline—especially if it involves robes and disclaimers.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

110. Would you consider intimacy during a mass awakening event (solar flash, alien disclosure, etc.)?

A) Not unless there’s a grounding wire involved.

B) Absolutely. It enhances transmission.

C) Only if we agree on what the Arcturians really want.

D) No, that’s degenerate End Times stuff.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

111. What’s your position on 5G in the bedroom?

A) It's just faster Twitch live streaming, what’s the issue?

B) I sleep under copper mesh and dream in analogue.

C) It affects my mating hormones. I felt it in my tailbone.

D) No, that’s degenerate. In any case, I make love in a Faraday cage.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

112. How do you know your partner isn’t a psyop?

A) Gut feeling. That, and they don’t blink enough.

B) Everyone’s a psyop until proven innocent.

C) I ran their voice through a spectrograph and a Bible Code filter.

D) I fell for one once. They still haunt my dreams and my metadata.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

113. What does “safe sex” mean to you?

A) Consent, communication, and a biohazard rating chart.

B) No EMF, no spike proteins, and definitely no emotional manipulation.

C) Protection, privacy, and post-coital data deletion.

D) Emotional safety first. And no mirrors—they’re portals.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

114. How do you feel about “soul contracts” for marriage?

A) Legit—ours was signed in a past life with blood and goat cheese.

B) Overrated. My last one auto-renewed, and I’m still paying for it.

C) Possibly real, but I'd still like a prenup.

D) I burned mine in a Saturn retrograde with chanting.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

115. Your partner begins to believe the Earth is hollow. What do you do?

A) Listen respectfully. Ask about travel logistics.

B) Panic—my cousin disappeared into a sinkhole cult.

C) Finally! Someone who understands my birth canal dreams.

D) Suggest a visit to Agartha and pack carrots.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

116. In the event of total societal collapse, how would you sustain intimacy?

A) Cuddling under salvaged wool, discussing escape tunnels.

B) Sensual foraging. Maybe root-based aphrodisiacs.

C) I construct elaborate rituals using signal flares and compost tea.

D) Physical touch is bartered. Love is rationed.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

117. Which red flag most excites your flight response?

A) “We don’t need a water filter. I trust the tap.”

B) “Bill Gates isn’t that bad.”

C) “Let’s watch Fauci’s MasterClass together.”

D) “Do you mind if my mother moves in? She’s a WHO liaison.”

E) None of the above. See comment below.

118. What’s your love language?

A) Acts of service (like hiding from drones together).

B) Quality time (inside an abandoned missile silo).

C) Words of affirmation (but whispered in case of bugs).

D) Gifting me potassium iodide tablets and an escape map.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

119. How do you approach contraception in a post-trust society?

A) Paper Condoms and Natural Law.

B) Herbal tinctures and data erasure.

C) Celibacy until the CDC collapses.

D) Withdrawal, prayers, and magnetic shielding.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

120. What conspiracy most defines your relationship standards?

A) MKULTRA: I want love, not behavioural programming and large doses of LSD.

B) Operation Mockingbird: I prefer partners who don’t parrot.

C) Project Blue Beam: I distrust overly romantic gestures during cloud cover.

D) HAARP: I blame weather manipulation for our moods.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

