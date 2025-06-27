Editor’s Note:

The following is the second instalment of The Great Marriage Mate Filter, or as T.W. calls it The Burrow Compatibility Assessment™.

For the uninitiated: T.W. is a rabbit, albeit a sentient one, awakened (some say damaged) by an encounter with a strange metallic object in a clover patch — an event now referred to in classified documents as The Crenulation Incident.

Since then, T.W. has devoted some of his life to dissecting human mating rituals, mapping emotional psyops, and exposing romantic infiltration vectors linked to the Military-Industrial Complex, Big Pharma, and the mating behaviours of emotionally unavailable globalists.

This is the fourth instalment in our overall series. It is not HHS-approved (it doesn’t come with a wearable). It may cause arousal, allergic scepticism, or sudden breakups in mid-conspiracy. Use at your own risk.

A Note from T.W. Burrows

Dearest readers and romantics-on-the-brink,

Let me begin by clarifying, once again, that while I have studied mating behaviours across multiple species and dimensions, I have remained voluntarily celibate since The Crenulation Incident. This is not due to a lack of opportunity. I am, by most woodland standards, a catch—equal parts trauma-literate and molar-forward. But after that incident — the sudden light, the loss of fur, the whisper from the inside of the clover — I knew I could no longer engage in casual reproduction while the mating rituals of your species remained compromised by ideological bioweapons and neurological fraud. Still, I observe, I annotate, and I issue warnings because I care.

This next set of questions continues my ongoing effort to help you filter out infiltrators, honeypot agents, blue-pilled gropers, and those who believe Gates is a philanthropist instead of a long-game population strategist with odd hands.

May you find a mate with a compatible trauma index.

In fur and fury,

T.W. Burrows

121. Would you mate with someone who keeps bees... unironically?

A) Yes—honey is currency after the collapse.

B) Only if they dress like a beekeeper during intimate moments.

C) No. Bees are agents of global pollen surveillance.

D) I already do. We met on Buzzr.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

122. What red flags appear in a mate’s friend group?

A) All their advice starts with “Girl, if he really loved you…”

B) They treat your relationship like a reality show they’re directing.

C) They talk feminism, and behave like data-harvesting operatives for Pfizer-Palantir.

D) They’ve never once been in a stable relationship, but claim psychic insight into yours.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

123. Would you trust a mate who didn’t question the moon landing?

A) No. That's basic.

B) I’d worry about their other blind spots like 9/11.

C) I’d stage reenactments until they saw the wires.

D) Only if they admit Kubrick directed their last breakup.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

124. What’s the most romantic survival item?

A) A hand-pumped water filter with a shared mouthpiece.

B) A magnesium firestarter.

C) Canned beans.

D) A spoon. For feeding each other in the fallout.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

125. How do you respond to ‘vaccine status’ as a dating question?

A) Politely and with an escape plan.

B) I answer with a haiku and antibody test results.

C) I pretend to sneeze, then run.

D) I provide a full immunological timeline and trauma index.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

126. Would you trust someone who works for a USAID funded global NGO?

A) No. Not even the janitor.

B) Only if they admit it's a front and show me their real project.

C) I would set them up with James O’Keefe.

D) Yes, but I check their teeth for RFID chips.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

127. You discover your mate’s favourite food is Monsanto based. What do you do?

A) Cry. Then detox them.

B) Slap it out of their hand while quoting Seneff.

C) Slowly wean them onto Monsanto free grass fed beef.

D) Love them anyway, but check their CBC, CMP, ESR, CRP, hCR etc.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

128. What’s your response to the phrase “trust The Science”?

A) Blind obedience. My love language is credentialism.

B) Cold shiver. I lost a mate to TED Talks and virology cosplay.

C) Suspicion. I ask if they mean real science or the cult version.

D) I only trust science if it comes from a retired Soviet physicist.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

129. How would you describe your pheromonal aura?

A) Subtle, earthy, compost-adjacent.

B) Intoxicating to truthers.

C) Medicinal with a top note of garlic and mistrust.

D) None. I cleanse it daily with sage and EMF tape.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

130. Your mate confesses they once worked for Pfizer and invented the mRNA vaccine. What now?

A) We talk. I believe in growth.

B) I file for spiritual annulment and buy more charcoal.

C) I seduce them to extract internal memos.

D) I forgive them after they drink a quart of colloidal silver and apologise to my pancreas.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

