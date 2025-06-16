Some people seemed to have liked the first 50 questions, so here’s the next instalment of questions for potential marriage mates, aka The Great Marriage Mate Filter™ (I encourage you to leave your “E” answers in the comments section below, tell me about your favourite question or answer, and suggest questions for the next fifty, which T.W. Burrows will be writing in return for some quality willow bark):

51. Your partner wants to live off-grid. What’s your reaction?

A) Sure—if we’ve got solar panels, a water filter, and at least one lantern.

B) I’ll consider it if we can agree on one rule: no composting toilets named “Herbert.”

C) I laugh out loud.

D) I already bought goats. Their names are Pancake and Menace.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

52. How do you feel about voting?

A) I express my political beliefs exclusively through memes and passive-aggressive Instagram stories.

B) I vote out of habit, like flossing or apologising for things that aren’t my fault.

C) I vote ironically, then scream when irony wins.

D) I once intentionally voted for a cartoon character. He’s now a sitting Senator.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

53. What’s your news consumption like?

A) Balanced diet of anything but the Mockingbird Legacy media.

B) Selective scrolling and rage-clicking

C) Random podcasts, memes, and suspiciously edited TikToks

D) I rely on prophetic dreams and one YouTube guy in a van

E) None of the above. See comment below.

54. What’s your take on so-called “conspiracy theories”?

A) A threat to Our Democracy™. I only trust things confirmed by 17 intelligence agencies and a guy named “Debunkatron69” on Reddit.

B) Some might be true, but I find it’s safer to mock them loudly in public—just in case.

C) I enjoy the occasional rabbit hole, but I don’t own a signal-jamming tinfoil bonnet… yet.

D) I have a colour-coded wall map, a custom corkboard system, and a sworn enemy named Klaus.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

Note: That’s not me in the image. I’m bald.

55. How important is political alignment in a relationship?

A) Extremely — we need shared values

B) As long as we can debate without bloodshed

C) Depends. Is this about parking tickets or foreign policy?

D) It’s not a dealbreaker, but I will judge silently

E) None of the above. See comment below.

56. What’s your stance on climate change?

A) It’s real, serious, and with a few more solar panels and taxes, we can save the world.

B) It’s complicated and probably bad

C) I’m prepared, emotionally and with canned goods

D) The Earth will be fine. It’s the humans I’m worried about

E) None of the above. See comment below.

57. What’s your general opinion of billionaires?

A) A few are fine; most are a systemic issue

B) Eat them. Metaphorically. For now.

C) I want to become one so I can shut it all down

D) I oscillate between admiration and pitchfork procurement

E) None of the above. See comment below.

58. How do you respond when someone strongly disagrees with you?

A) I ask questions and stay calm

B) I start talking faster and citing random studies

C) I smile politely and delete their number

D) I fake a phone call and exit the building

E) None of the above. See comment below.

59. How often do you post political content online?

A) Rarely — I whisper my views to houseplants and hope for the best.

B) Only when the blood boils and the coping playlist fails.

C) Strictly memes and sock-puppet accounts. Rage gets three likes; satire gets shared.

D) I’ve been banned from every platform, including Etsy and Duolingo.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

60. Have your views ever drastically changed on a major issue?

A) Yes — I used to be wrong, but then I became annoying in a whole new direction.

B) No — I’ve been consistently correct since birth, just ask me.

C) I tailor my opinions to match the room, the algorithm, and my Tinder bio.

D) I used to believe the moon landing was real… until I saw the studio lights in Buzz Aldrin’s eyes.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

61. What’s your approach to household chores?

A) Divide and conquer — fairly and consistently

B) I do them all, but I resent you quietly

C) I avoid them until someone cries (usually me)

D) I clean aggressively when emotionally unstable. Do you want me to be stable or not?

E) None of the above. See comment below.

62. How tidy are you, really?

A) I’m fairly neat — I like surfaces I can actually see and floors that don’t crunch.

B) Messy, but in a whimsical genius cave sort of way.

C) I operate a complex ecosystem of piles. Disturb them and you disturb the balance.

D) If it doesn’t smell, move, or demand rent, it stays.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

63. What does “on time” mean to you?

A) Early. I’ve been sitting in the car rehearsing social interactions for 15 minutes.

B) Within a 7-minute grace window, as decreed by the gods of Google Calendar.

C) I arrive when the vibe is right and the snacks are out.

D) Time is a colonial fiction designed to oppress my spontaneity.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

64. How do you feel about shared calendars?

A) Essential for maintaining order, harmony, and my rapidly fraying grip on reality.

B) I set it up, colour-code it, then ghost it.

C) My life is an improv act performed without props or lighting.

D) I’ve been double-booked since the womb.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

65. What is your greatest fear about living with someone?

A) That my “me time” will be reduced to crying silently in the laundry basket.

B) That they chew like a livestock auction and insist it’s “just how they express joy.”

C) That their version of “decluttering” involves renting a fourth storage unit for expired condiments and broken dreams.

D) That I’ll be granted 4 inches of bathroom shelf space and a passive-aggressive toothbrush stare.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

66. How would you handle a marriage mate using “your” stuff?

A) Totally fine—just ask first so I can pretend I’m chill about it.

B) I’d say “it’s fine” while marking the violation in my internal grudge ledger.

C) If they scratch my cast-iron pan, I’d report it as a domestic incident and lawyer up.

D) Nothing is mine anymore. I live among my former possessions as a ghost.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

67. What’s your bedtime vibe?

A) Read a chapter, snuggle like a rom-com extra, and black out by 9:37 PM.

B) Scroll. Spiral. Snack. Regret. Sleep (ish).

C) I require three strategic pillows, and a podcast where British actors solve crimes in the rain.

D) I need silence, total darkness, and to be completely untouched by other humans or their breathing sounds.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

68. What’s your idea of a shared ideal living space?

A) Clean, cosy, efficiently organised, and emotionally neutral like a Scandinavian Airbnb.

B) A little chaotic, but bursting with charm, books, plants, and unresolved tension.

C) Any place with a lock on the door, a decent kettle, and no judgment about my mug shaped like a screaming goat.

D) A lovingly converted van, tastefully distressed, parked near functional Wi-Fi and at least one compost toilet.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

69. How much personal time do you need each day?

A) Just a little—enough to sip tea, stare blankly, and reboot my soul.

B) At least an hour, preferably in a room where no one breathes near me.

C) I must vanish daily like a heat-stressed desert lizard to recharge in solitude and dust.

D) I crave it deeply, but I’ve been so over-scheduled I now consider solo grocery trips “me time.”

E) None of the above. See comment below.

70. How would you handle a partner who’s always home?

A) I would welcome the company—it would be like living with a supportive golden retriever in people clothes.

B) I would start narrating my every move like I’m on Big Brother.

C) I would gently suggest they take up hobbies… perhaps competitive glacier watching or solo Antarctic kayaking.

D) I would construct an emotional panic room. Then a literal one. With snacks. And locks.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

71. Do you want children?

A) Yes—lots of tiny chaos goblins with my eyes. Bring it on.

B) Maybe… depending on finances, planetary stability, and whether I get to name them something cool like “Cabbage.”

C) Not biologically, but I’m open to adoption, fostering, or inheriting someone else’s well-adjusted teenager.

D) No—and I’ve prepared a podcast miniseries and a pie chart entitled “Why It’s Not Selfish”

E) None of the above. See comment below.

72. What kind of parent do you think you'd be?

A) Warm but structured—like a German bedtime story with consequences.

B) Chill... until I hear that tone or see a crayon near the white walls.

C) 40% therapist, 60% snack curator, 100% wondering where I went wrong.

D) A cocktail of Montessori ideals and bunker training. Compost and evacuation drills.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

73. How were you disciplined as a child?

A) Fairly—consequences were logical, calm, and delivered like a courtroom verdict.

B) Inconsistently. Sometimes a talk, sometimes a dramatic exile to my room.

C) Swiftly and with emotional confusion, like being arrested by your feelings.

D) Wolves raised me.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

74. How do you feel about screen time for kids?

A) Carefully managed—educational apps only.

B) If it keeps them quiet, clothed, and not setting fire to things, I’m fine with it.

C) No screens before age 30. They can learn to whittle like our ancestors.

D) I just don’t want them to become one of those glassy-eyed iPad demons.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

75. What’s your stance on parenting styles?

A) Authoritative, not authoritarian—firm boundaries, kind voice, slight therapist energy.

B) Gentle parenting, but with heavy sarcasm and occasional muttered threats to sell them on eBay.

C) Structured chaos with jazz interludes. There’s a routine, but it improvises.

D) I plan to Google that while the baby is crowning.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

76. How would you split parenting responsibilities?

A) Equally, based on strengths, one cooks, one wipes bottoms, and both cry in shifts.

B) One does the wage slavery, the other holds the fort at home—vintage division of labour, but with 2020 levels of existential dread.

C) Whoever is upright takes the lead.

D) We let the baby decide.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

77. What’s your view on homeschooling?

A) Great—if done right, with actual structure and not just “unschooling” via YouTube and vibes.

B) It really depends on the parents—and whether they think dinosaurs are a liberal hoax.

C) No thanks. I need a stranger to babysit and explain fractions to my child.

D) I’ve seen the typical factory school curriculum. Hand me the chalk—we’re going rogue.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

78. How do you feel about raising children with religion or spirituality?

A) Organised religion is a scam.

B) I’m open, but cautious. One minute it’s Sunday school, the next they’re telling grandma she’s going to hell.

C) Only if they’re allowed to ask questions—like a Socratic toddler armed with milk and doubt.

D) I’m fine with ritual, as long as there are costumes, and minimal smiting.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

79. How would you handle a teenager who breaks your trust?

A) Consequences, deep conversation, and a guilt trip.

B) Mild panic, frantic Googling, and a desperate scroll through parenting subreddits.

C) I disappear for 48 hours to create narrative tension, then return with a heartfelt letter and a playlist of songs that say what I can’t.

D) I’d stage a courtroom trial in the living room with an emotionally confusing verdict.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

80. What’s the most important lesson you want your children to learn?

A) Integrity matters—even when no one’s watching.

B) Love is a verb. And sometimes that verb is “do the dishes without being asked.”

C) Question everything… respectfully… and not while I’m driving.

D) Never trust anyone who says “trust me,” especially if they’re selling NFTs, running for office, or your cousin Greg.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

81. What gives your life meaning?

A) Connection, purpose, love, and occasionally yelling at podcasts.

B) Creativity, long walks, and a slow-burning desire to prove people wrong.

C) I oscillate between nihilism and grand cosmic destiny, depending on my blood sugar.

D) I haven’t figured it out, but I’m open to weird ideas involving synchronicities, and possibly time travel.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

82. Do you believe in an afterlife?

A) Yes—something awaits, and hopefully it’s less admin-heavy than this life.

B) I hope so, but I’m hedging my bets.

C) I believe in compost, cosmic recycling, and the gentle return of my atoms to the universe.

D) I plan to haunt the living out of spite and curiosity.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

83. How do you feel about ageing?

A) It’s a privilege. I’m evolving into folklore.

B) It’s a slow horror show.

C) I plan to become increasingly eccentric and completely ungovernable by 60. Possibly earlier.

D) I’ve got a skincare routine and a fallout bunker.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

84. What scares you most about death?

A) Leaving behind the people I love—and the mess I swore I’d get to.

B) The fear that I’ll whisper “wait, I wasn’t done” as the credits roll.

C) The creeping suspicion that nothing matters and the simulation resets.

D) I plan to fake my death and attend my funeral in a disguise.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

85. How would you like your body handled after death?

A) Burial—classic, solemn, tombstone.

B) Cremation. Scatter my ashes somewhere scenic, cinematic, or petty.

C) Compost me into a tree and name it Sproutacus the Eternal.

D) Surprise me.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

86. How do you react to relationship conflict?

A) I communicate calmly, with “I” statements and a bowl of grapes.

B) I emotionally spiral, then apologise with overexplaining.

C) I disappear to “take a walk” and return four hours later with a new haircut.

D) I screenshot everything in case this turns into a documentary.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

87. What’s your view on suffering?

A) It’s part of the human experience—like taxes and forgetting why you walked into a room.

B) Something to be eased when possible… preferably with soup.

C) A spiritual weightlifting program. No pain, no transcendence.

D) I avoid it by smiling too hard and saying “I’m fine” in increasingly high-pitched tones.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

88. How do you usually deal with disappointment?

A) I reflect, reframe, and emerge stronger—eventually.

B) I eat something crunchy and mildly threatening, like kettle chips.

C) I dramatically lower my expectations and call it “emotional minimalism.”

D) I write a sarcastic poem, then pretend I’m over it while quietly plotting.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

89. How would you want your partner to handle your death?

A) Grieve deeply, then eventually move on and flourish.

B) Keep a shrine, whisper my name to the moon, and casually mention me in every conversation until people feel weird.

C) Find love again if you must.

D) Avenge me stylishly, and ensure my enemies feel a chill whenever they eat soup.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

90. If your life were a book, what would the title be?

A) Becoming Myself (Terms and Conditions Apply)

B) A Memoir in Apologies

C) An experimental novel told entirely in emails I never sent

D) How I Survived the Wrong Timeline

E) None of the above. See comment below.

91. You find out your partner is secretly famous under an alias. What do you do?

A) Ask thoughtful questions, then pivot to full support like a loyal sidekick in their biopic.

B) I fake amnesia, reinvent myself as their mysterious rival, and demand a dramatic showdown on live TV.

C) Start a podcast called "Sleeping with Secrets™" and monetise the emotional fallout.

D) Smile sweetly while mentally filing it under “Future leverage”

E) None of the above. See comment below.

92. What’s your take on abortion?

A) My uterus, my universe. Anything inside it without a registered name/passport doesn’t count as a person.

B) Look, I’m not a theologian, but once it gets fingernails and flinches, I get a bit queasy.

C) Life begins at divine sparkle-ignition, and I’m not about to mess with God’s onboarding process.

D) It’s only murder if you don’t have a waiting room, a clipboard, and a medical-grade suction-shredder machine.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

93. Would you stay with someone who hates your favourite song?

A) Yes, music is subjective, and so is taste. Even bad taste.

B) Yes… But I will quietly resent them for eternity and bring it up during arguments about curtains.

C) I would orchestrate a slow psychological campaign to make them love it or fear it.

D) Depends—do they also roll their eyes at the interpretive dance I perform every time it plays?

E) None of the above. See comment below.

94. What’s your absolute dealbreaker in a relationship?

A) Dishonesty. If you lie about little things, what else are you hiding—besides the receipts?

B) Cruelty or unkindness. I want a partner, not a villain with good hair.

C) My real dealbreaker is anyone who loads the dishwasher like they’re filing a lawsuit.

D) People who clap when planes land. I’m sorry, but I can’t build a life with that.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

95. What’s your ideal apocalypse survival role?

A) I plan to fake rabies early and avoid all responsibility.

B) Lone forager with trust issues, known only as “The One Who Doesn’t Share Berries.”

C) Campfire distractor, spinning tales to soothe the group while secretly hoarding snacks.

D) I’m not surviving, but I will die dramatically—possibly during a monologue.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

96. Would you date someone who talks to plants?

A) Yes, that’s sweet—and grounded.

B) Only if the plants don’t answer back. I draw the line at sentient ferns.

C) Depends what they’re saying. Encouragement is fine. Threats? Red flag.

D) I’d absolutely ask to meet the ficus, offer it tea, and inquire about its childhood.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

97. What if your partner never wanted to travel?

A) That’s fine—home can be an adventure, especially if you rearrange the furniture often enough.

B) That’s tough—I have a suitcase that gets lonely.

C) I’d install a green screen and passive-aggressively film vacation vlogs from the living room.

D) I’d create elaborate simulations in the basement with themed snacks and fake border control.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

98. What’s your biggest irrational fear?

A) That no one really knows me, and the algorithm is just guessing.

B) That someone does know me, and is silently compiling a documentary.

C) Moths. But like, big ones. With opinions.

D) My deepest fear is being asked this exact question and answering it too honestly.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

99. If your partner turned into a sentient AI, what would you do?

A) I’d demand an upgrade and sole admin access to their emotional settings.

B) Panic, unplug everything, and blame 5G.

C) Upload myself too. Love transcends all.

D) Ask if they can finally fold the laundry correctly, or at least stop mixing lights and darks.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

100. You both wake up one day in a parallel timeline. What’s your first move?

A) Find each other. Even if you’re now a barista and I’m teaching yoga to anxious woodland creatures.

B) Re-invent fire and sarcasm.

C) Build a better version of our life—with more naps.

D) I’d pretend I’m the “better” version of me and gaslight the multiverse.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

