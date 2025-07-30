Welcome to the section of The Great Marriage Mate Filter inspired by the latest trend in spiritual decay: women leaving their so-called “perfect husbands” (go ahead, Google it) — then livestreaming the emotional wreckage between Pilates and Prozac (don’t worry, fellas — your turn’s coming; the male pathology has its own chapter in this collapse).

Apparently, a new ritual has emerged across social media. She tells the world he’s kind, loyal, devoted, a great father… and then explains, often tearfully, that she's “just not feeling it anymore.” Not because he cheated. Not because he’s violent. Not even because he leaves his socks on the floor, no, the “vibe” simply expired. Her chakras said no. Her therapist mumbled something about individuation. Whatever it was, she needed to feel something, so she chose to torch her family like a vision board soaked in essential oils.

Narcissism is rebranded as “radical self-discovery.” Children’s pain is reframed as “part of the journey.” And the man who did everything right? He’s either a symbol of toxic stability or a placeholder while she figures out which plant-based guru to date next.

The following questions are designed to help you identify and avoid partners who suffer from this affliction. Do they believe love is a feeling that vanishes like a TikTok trend? Do they think commitment is only sacred if it aligns with their latest manifestation mantra? Can they distinguish between inner emptiness and actual injustice?

And to the women reading this — especially those who’ve clawed their way out of real abuse, betrayal, or emotional ruin — what do you make of this new trend?

How does it feel to watch influencers casually discard good men and stable homes under the banner of “growth”? Does it look like healing to you? Or does it feel like a slap in the face to those who actually had to survive something?

N.B. If you're new here, the purpose of these questions is simple: to help salvage what’s left of Western civilisation — before the caliphate boys roll in and remind us what real patriarchy looks like (hint: it doesn’t come with safe words or wellness retreats); to quote from Part One:

With so many broken relationships, acrimonious divorces, and multi-generational dysfunction, I figured it was time to do my part to save what’s left of family life in Western Civilisation. What follows is The Great Marriage Mate Filter™ — a collection (in no particular order) of absolutely serious, and not at all outrageous questions to send to all potential life partners before you share a mortgage, DNA, or dinner with their parents…Think of it as emotional due diligence (and it might save someone a lot of alimony, too). Good luck.

And, as always, if you can think of some good questions, or you have some alternative ‘answers’, please submit them in the comments section below.

151. You say you want a divorce. Your reason?

A) He’s perfect, which makes me feel inadequate.

B) I’m bored and hoping to feel something—maybe via chaos.

C) I don’t know who I am, but I’m sure he’s the problem.

D) I need a fresh identity arc for TikTok.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

152. What’s your plan after leaving a great spouse?

A) Sleep around to “find myself.”

B) Ruin my kids’ emotional security for the vibes.

C) Marry someone else, get bored again, repeat.

D) Start a podcast about healing and growth.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

153. How do you define love?

A) A feeling that comes and goes, like my attention span.

B) An Instagrammable aesthetic.

C) A tool for validation and emotional leverage.

D) A sacred duty to be fulfilled even when it’s hard.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

154. What’s your reaction when your husband doesn’t change — even though you gave no specifics?

A) Blame patriarchy.

B) Sulk and journal it in my candlelit victim diary.

C) Interpret his confusion as gaslighting.

D) Re-watch “Eat Pray Love.”

E) None of the above. See comment below.

155. You’re “figuring yourself out.” What does that look like?

A) Destroying stability in search of dopamine.

B) Calling it a journey while drinking oat milk lattes.

C) Taking personality quizzes until I feel something.

D) Chanting affirmations while manifesting abandonment.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

156. What’s your vow-writing process?

A) Crying into a Pinterest board.

B) Staring blankly while wondering if he’s too nice.

C) Asking ChatGPT for affirmations that sound deep.

D) Giving up and just saying, “You deserve better.”

E) None of the above. See comment below.

157. What do you do when your “emotions go flat”?

A) Blame my husband.

B) Order supplements.

C) Cheat with someone who makes me “feel alive.”

D) Take selfies while crying to prove it’s real.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

158. How do you process guilt about destroying your family?

A) I don’t. I outsource it to my therapist.

B) I label it “growth.”

C) I tell myself, “the kids will understand one day.”

D) I light sage and pretend I’m breaking ancestral trauma.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

159. What’s your relationship with affection?

A) Conditional. I give it when I’m worshipped.

B) Foreign. I thought that was just sex?

C) Only experienced through fictional characters.

D) Muted by a decade of anti-anxiety meds and narcissism.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

160. How do you treat someone who does everything right?

A) Test them constantly.

B) Resent them for being stable.

C) Ice them out when they don’t mirror my chaos.

D) Fantasise about their replacement.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

161. Do your children feel safe in your presence?

A) Only if I’m not “on a journey.”

B) No, but I bought them crystals.

C) They know not to ask questions about daddy.

D) I told them love is complicated—like me.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

162. What’s your spiritual practice?

A) Weekly affirmations and ghosting people.

B) Rage rituals during Mercury retrograde.

C) Projecting trauma onto others, but mindfully.

D) Blaming my karma while ignoring my character.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

163. Your husband isn’t broken. Your response?

A) Break him just enough to justify leaving.

B) Assume he’s hiding something.

C) Get bored and seek a fixer-upper.

D) Leave anyway — perfection is suspicious.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

164. What does "figuring yourself out" mean at age 32?

A) I’m not sure, but I’m entitled to it.

B) It means reading Brene Brown on loop.

C) Justifying destruction with introspective hashtags.

D) Rebranding my confusion as depth.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

165. When do you believe affection should occur?

A) When I feel it — not a moment sooner.

B) When the mood hits, post-yoga and red wine.

C) Only after three therapy sessions and a lunar eclipse.

D) When someone else does something Instagram-worthy.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

166. What are your red flags for choosing a partner?

A) They’re too calm — probably hiding something.

B) They ask about my inner life. Ew.

C) They have values. That’s oppressive.

D) They remind me I made vows.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

167. Why did you marry him in the first place?

A) He was stable and boring — I thought I’d grow up.

B) He loved me, which was novel.

C) Everyone else was getting married.

D) He didn’t see the red flags I was waving.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

168. What kind of attention do you seek online?

A) Validation for moral sabotage.

B) Empathy for my midlife cosplay.

C) Praise for “vulnerability” while burning my life down.

D) An influencer deal before the divorce papers.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

169. Your therapist told you your feelings are valid. What do you say?

A) Finally — someone who sees me as the victim.

B) Yes queen! Let’s destroy a man together.

C) Let me post that on TikTok with sad piano music.

D) I don’t need therapy. I need permission.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

170. What’s your biggest fear in staying married?

A) Stability.

B) Accountability.

C) Loving someone without being the centre of it all.

D) Finding out the problem was me all along.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

