131. How do you feel about mandatory medical interventions?

A) The more, the merrier — boost me like a lab rat.

B) I’ll do whatever the pharmaceutical reps say on morning TV.

C) I make my whole personality about shaming the unboosted.

D) I keep a spreadsheet of my friends’ injection status — for safety.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

132. When your partner talks about conspiracies, what do you do?

A) Roll my eyes and call them ‘unhinged.’

B) Tell them my job would be at risk if I agreed.

C) Secretly Google it later, but never admit it.

D) Report them to Big Mommy in HR for ‘misinformation.’

E) None of the above — I listen and then ask more questions.

(Note: “Conspransy” - the encrypted conspiracy files).

133. If your house caught fire tonight, what would you save first?

A) My phone — how else will I virtue signal tomorrow?

B) My ‘I’m Vaccinated’ button collection.

C) My rescue cat’s anxiety medication.

D) My therapist’s number.

E) None of the above — my kids, my spouse, my dogs, and my seeds.

134. How do you think your ancestors would describe you?

A) “Strong and independent — just don’t ask her to start a fire.”

B) “Brave enough to speak truth — on Instagram, with comments off.”

C) “More worried about microaggressions than sexual predators with islands and a hotline to Tel Aviv.”

D) “Good at managing people who actually do things.”

E) None of the above — they’d say, “Finally, one we can trust with the farm.”

135. How do you handle jealousy?

A) Like an adult, with good communication.

B) I channel it into surveillance, poetry, and rigorous background checks.

C) I leave passive-aggressive notes in encrypted jars.

D) I blame the CIA and request cuddles.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

136. Your mate’s friends seem to be undermining your connection. What now?

A) I bring snacks to their gatherings — laced with truth bombs and mild paranoia.

B) I initiate a quiet split: either the friends go, or the relationship gets put on hold.

C) I map their tactics: sexual deflation, ideological grooming, and trust corrosion.

D) I suggest we both get new friends… after a full emotional exorcism.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

137. What’s your emergency plan for societal collapse?

A) Double mask and wait for the government supply drop.

B) Hide in my apartment with six months of toilet paper.

C) Report the preppers next door for hoarding.

D) Form a neighbourhood “Mutual Aid Group” that’s just me redistributing your stuff.

E) None of the above — I’ll be bartering eggs for ammo by dawn.

138. What is your dream job?

A) Homesteader and full-time parent, raising healthy children and suspicious livestock

B) Top dog in the HR department, enforcing soul-draining “wellness” policies with a plastic smile

C) PR guru for questionable billionaires and war profiteers

D) Influencer who sells snake oil to their followers

E) None of the above. See comment below.

139. What are your favourite hand gestures in conversation?

A) The Bird Beak — thumb and fingers insisting everyone stops speaking.

B) Jazz Hands — I prefer to flutter my fingers instead of clapping.

C) The Involuntary Finger Gun — I point and click at people when I make a “good point” (which I do constantly).

D) The Invisible Puppeteer — I mime pulling strings above people’s heads because, well, someone has to be in charge.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

140. Would you correct your partner’s ‘problematic’ language?

A) Loudly, in front of an audience — the bigger the better.

B) Whisper it in a cloyingly sweet voice that makes them wish you’d just slapped them instead.

C) Drop a link to an official HR training PDF and never speak to them again.

D) Just make a mental note to destroy them later, socially.

E) None of the above — I don’t speak the dialect of the Language Police.

141. Are you attracted to ‘bad boys’ /‘bad girls’?

A) Yes — I marry them and then complain that they mistreat me, and all men are evil.

B) Only if they’re tattooed vegans with emotional damage I can fix.

C) I say I hate them, but keep swiping right — it’s research.

D) No, I prefer helpless simps who I can push around until they snap.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

142. If you caught your partner speaking a dangerous truth at a dinner party, how would you react?

A) Calmly place a hand on their knee under the table and squeeze until they shut up.

B) Issue a “Let’s not go there!” while scanning the room for anyone offended.

C) Take over the monologue, rephrasing it in safe corporate-speak so nobody’s feelings get hurt.

D) Excuse yourself to the bathroom and post a passive-aggressive subtweet about them instead.

E) None of the above — I relish dangerous truths, pass the salt.

143. How many sexual partners is too many?

A) I don’t count; I’m polygamous and invested in FTX and affective altruism.

B) More than one.

C) Depends—were they farm-raised, wild-foraged, or part of an MKULTRA experiment?

D) None, until they’ve passed The Great Marriage Mate filter.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

144. Which wellness ritual would you impose on your household?

A) Daily group affirmations at dawn, or you’re a bigot.

B) Gratitude journals that you check for signs of moral impurity.

C) Vision boards featuring your future divorce settlement.

D) Crystals, sage, and a Himalayan salt lamp that monitors your carbon footprint.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

145. What is your go-to passive-aggressive move?

A) “Fine.” (Said in the tone that means death is coming.)

B) Weaponised silence, so thick you could slice it with a dull knife.

C) The ‘accidental’ group text about them, sent to them.

D) Logging out of the shared streaming account right before their show.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

146. What’s your stance on conspiracy theories?

A) I call everything I don’t understand a conspiracy — it keeps my world simple.

B) If the TV says it’s fake, it’s fake. Period.

C) I believe the biggest conspiracies — but only if the New York Times tells me about them first.

D) I run my own conspiracy podcast in my shed, but only to funnel tips to the CIA.

E) None of the above — I have eyes, ears, and a VPN.

147. What’s your sexual compatibility test based on?

A) Astrology, eye dilation, and mattress firmness.

B) EMF tolerance and mutual distrust of biotech.

C) The Montauk Frequency Matrix (Beta Version).

D) I just ask: “Do you like being touched, but hate global governance?”

E) None of the above. See comment below.

148. If your partner forgot your pronouns at a party, what would you do?

A) Cry in the bathroom and text your group chat for moral support.

B) Correct them publicly, so everyone knows who’s in charge.

C) Demand they sleep on the couch for a month.

D) File a formal complaint with your inner HR manager.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

149. What’s your stance on houseplants?

A) I rescue them from neglect and trauma-bond with them.

B) I treat them as surrogate children — until they die.

C) I keep succulents, because they thrive on my emotional unavailability.

D) I have an entire jungle but scream about food deserts on X.

E) None of the above — I grow things I can eat.

150. You’ve just found out your partner eats meat. What happens next?

A) I stage an intervention with cute animal videos.

B) I guilt-trip them during every meal until they go vegan.

C) I secretly start dating my yoga instructor instead.

D) I blog about it as emotional abuse.

E) None of the above. See comment below.

