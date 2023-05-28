The Great Freeset

Share this postThe Great Freesetmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchThe Great FreesetTell Your Political Representatives That You Want Them to Fight Against the Who Treaty and to Fight for National and Individual SovereigntyMathew AldredMay 28, 2023∙ Paid12Share this postThe Great Freesetmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred