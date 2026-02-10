Interesting:

The reaction to the Epstein material has been as revealing as the material itself.

Consider the optics: the National Post—routinely described as Canada’s newspaper for Conservatives—runs a “special” commentary by Brendan O’Neill, chief political writer at Spiked, to reassure readers that the release of millions of Epstein-related documents is a “dud,” and that only the “lunatic right” and the “woke left” could find anything worth investigating.

This isn’t an accident of taste or an editorial lapse. It’s a pattern.

The National Post is not conservative in the grassroots or insurgent sense many readers mean when they say “conservative.” It is institutionally conservative: pro-establishment, pro-Atlantic consensus, pro-NATO, and protective of financial and intelligence stability. Those instincts align perfectly with skepticism aimed downward—at activists, bureaucratic overreach, and cultural excess—but they harden into hostility when scrutiny moves upward, toward elite networks, donor classes, or intelligence-adjacent power.

That’s where O’Neill comes in.

His background in the old Revolutionary Communist Party milieu—he wrote for a tiny Trotskyist group and its magazine Living Marxism—matters less than what that ecosystem became. The LM → Spiked lineage refined a distinctive rhetorical style: contrarianism with sharp elbows, absolutist free-speech language (selectively applied), and a reflexive contempt for anything it can brand “conspiracy thinking.” In practice, this doesn’t function as a challenge to power so much as a defense of it—by reframing elite scandal as mass hysteria, moral panic, or irrational obsession.

The headline does the work before the argument even begins. By yoking Epstein inquiry to both the “lunatic right” and the “woke left,” the piece performs a classic containment manoeuvre. Independent researchers, journalists working from primary documents, victims’ advocates, and intelligence historians are all flattened into a single caricature: unserious extremists. Once that move is made, engagement with the actual structure of the archive—its metadata, omissions, patterns, and silences—becomes optional. The conclusion (“there’s nothing here”) is declared, not demonstrated. Personally, I expect it will take time to sift three million-plus files with any seriousness.

This is not skepticism. It is instruction.

The antisemitism insinuation plays a parallel role—at this point less shocking than tedious, a thought-terminating cliché deployed on autopilot. By pre-emptively associating inquiry with bigotry, the article raises the reputational cost of curiosity. Readers are nudged away not by counter-evidence but by social risk: serious people don’t touch this. The archive can be dismissed as a “dud” without grappling with why so much remains sealed, redacted, or structurally opaque.

The “Special to NP” label matters. This isn’t an in-house columnist sounding off. It’s an imported voice, selected precisely because it can deliver a message many editors want delivered without appearing to deliver it themselves. The assignment is simple: signal to conservative readers that Epstein is a topic best avoided—not because it lacks evidentiary value, but because it threatens the wrong strata of legitimacy.

There’s an irony lurking beneath it all. A paper founded—at least rhetorically—to resist media monoculture now reaches outside its own ideological stable to enforce that monoculture when inquiry turns uncomfortable. And the discomfort is the tell: the question isn’t “why are people looking,” but “who might be implicated if they keep looking.” What appears as ideological incoherence—why a supposedly conservative outlet platforms a former revolutionary communist—resolves into coherence once you see the function. This isn’t left versus right. It’s upstream power versus downstream dissent.

When scrutiny threatens institutions rather than opponents, the filters engage.

And Brendan O’Neill is very good at operating the filter.

Nor is this the first anti–Epstein Files psyop I’ve watched roll out over the past few weeks. Personally, I think this is a great thing. Let’s call it The Great Epstein Files Test: a stress test for public figures and “public intellectuals” who built careers selling so-called “skepticism, courage, and taboo-breaking”—until the taboo points in the wrong direction. It rhymes uncomfortably with The Great Covid Test: the one that revealed, in real time, how many credentialed voices fold when institutional incentives, fear campaigns, and social penalties arrive. What’s striking now is the overlap. Many of the people who failed the first test are failing this one too—because the real dividing line was never ideology. It was whether their skepticism was authentic, or merely licensed.

For more writing like this—especially on the Epstein Files—subscribe to me here: T.W. Burrows on Substack. No ideological capture. Just digging.

Share