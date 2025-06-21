How will the history books record what happened over the past few years if everyone keeps using the phrase “During COVID”, as if the totalitarian horror was all inevitable and not the product of planning, engineering, and psyops? Will this linguistic framing eventually wash away all sin? Let’s call it The Great Covid Wash™:

“During COVID” is doing a kind of post-hoc propaganda laundering. It's a moral and historical absolution mechanism. A passive-voice time capsule where no agents exist, no accountability is needed, and the horrors fade into a blurry background hum of “public health necessity.”

If everyone keeps simply using the phrase “During COVID”, the history books will eventually just say:

“During COVID, people couldn’t go to school or work, many businesses closed, and millions received life-saving vaccines.”

They won’t say:

People were forced out of their jobs for declining a more-than-suspicious mRNA technology with indemnified manufacturers.

Children were developmentally stunted for political optics.

Scientists, doctors, and journalists were silenced through active coordination between governments, NGOs, and social media giants.

Safe treatments were banned because they threatened Pharma profits.

Lockdowns were imported from a surveillance state playbook, not epidemiological evidence.

Instead, it all becomes flattened:

“During COVID, life changed.”

And so will go the record, filed under “unfortunate but necessary” like so many other episodes of elite-engineered harm.

I say, we must refuse to let the word “COVID” operate like a moral washing machine for authoritarian overreach, medical coercion, economic demolition and global behavioural experiments.

We must shine a light on the machinery — the rinse cycle of narrative control — and expose their detergent: Fear. Obedience. Forgetfulness.

Here are some alternative phrases (please offer more in the comments below):

During the Great Scamdemic Reset

During the Global Lockstep Trial Run

During the Authoritarian Engineered Hygiene Panic

During the Plandemic Period

During Operation Stay Home and Obey

During the Age of Fake Safety Supremacy

During the Fake Emergency That Never Ended

During the Mass Formation Event

During the Narrative Purification Cycle

During the Epoch of Lies

During the Media-Mandated Panic

During the Algorithmically Approved Crisis

During the Age of The Science

During the Big pHarma Epoch

During the Age of the Sacred Jab

During the Injection Inquisition

During the Holy mRNA Crusade

During the Remote Work Reich

During the Technocratic Trial of Obedience

During the WEF Wet Dream Simulation

During the WHO's Beta Test of Global Governance

During the Compliance Olympics

During the Ritual of the Masked Masses

