How will the history books record what happened over the past few years if everyone keeps using the phrase “During COVID”, as if the totalitarian horror was all inevitable and not the product of planning, engineering, and psyops? Will this linguistic framing eventually wash away all sin? Let’s call it The Great Covid Wash™:
“During COVID” is doing a kind of post-hoc propaganda laundering. It's a moral and historical absolution mechanism. A passive-voice time capsule where no agents exist, no accountability is needed, and the horrors fade into a blurry background hum of “public health necessity.”
If everyone keeps simply using the phrase “During COVID”, the history books will eventually just say:
“During COVID, people couldn’t go to school or work, many businesses closed, and millions received life-saving vaccines.”
They won’t say:
People were forced out of their jobs for declining a more-than-suspicious mRNA technology with indemnified manufacturers.
Children were developmentally stunted for political optics.
Scientists, doctors, and journalists were silenced through active coordination between governments, NGOs, and social media giants.
Safe treatments were banned because they threatened Pharma profits.
Lockdowns were imported from a surveillance state playbook, not epidemiological evidence.
Instead, it all becomes flattened:
“During COVID, life changed.”
And so will go the record, filed under “unfortunate but necessary” like so many other episodes of elite-engineered harm.
I say, we must refuse to let the word “COVID” operate like a moral washing machine for authoritarian overreach, medical coercion, economic demolition and global behavioural experiments.
We must shine a light on the machinery — the rinse cycle of narrative control — and expose their detergent: Fear. Obedience. Forgetfulness.
Here are some alternative phrases (please offer more in the comments below):
During the Great Scamdemic Reset
During the Global Lockstep Trial Run
During the Authoritarian Engineered Hygiene Panic
During the Plandemic Period
During Operation Stay Home and Obey
During the Age of Fake Safety Supremacy
During the Fake Emergency That Never Ended
During the Mass Formation Event
During the Narrative Purification Cycle
During the Epoch of Lies
During the Media-Mandated Panic
During the Algorithmically Approved Crisis
During the Age of The Science
During the Big pHarma Epoch
During the Age of the Sacred Jab
During the Injection Inquisition
During the Holy mRNA Crusade
During the Remote Work Reich
During the Technocratic Trial of Obedience
During the WEF Wet Dream Simulation
During the WHO's Beta Test of Global Governance
During the Compliance Olympics
During the Ritual of the Masked Masses
I think of it as the time the authoritarians first really showed their teeth in the West. But yes, I use 'During Covid', too. Though it's usually followed by the lockdowns were the first hint of totalitarianism. Followed by a lengthy screed.
Apparently, I can write (and speak) when I'm really angry. A dubious talent.
If they go through with the latest 'fictional' scenario regarding bird flu, it's going to be worse.
Why, why, are so many Canadians still of the belief that it was a true public health emergency?