Build Back Better

Build Back Better

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
whiskeys's avatar
whiskeys
18h

I think of it as the time the authoritarians first really showed their teeth in the West. But yes, I use 'During Covid', too. Though it's usually followed by the lockdowns were the first hint of totalitarianism. Followed by a lengthy screed.

Apparently, I can write (and speak) when I'm really angry. A dubious talent.

If they go through with the latest 'fictional' scenario regarding bird flu, it's going to be worse.

Why, why, are so many Canadians still of the belief that it was a true public health emergency?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mathew Aldred
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture