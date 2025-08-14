Note from the Editor:

T.W. and Jatinder have graciously allowed me to share excerpts from their correspondence (not all of it — that would be… unwise) on the state of Canada’s roads. Consider this a public service announcement from the Burrows family to yours: stay safe, which, in practice, means avoiding the streets. Of course, the trails are illegal, so it’s a Hobson’s choice: asphalt roulette or $25,000 for the privilege of communing with the trees and the arsonists.

Incidentally, Jatinder — along with a few other cousins — has also experienced the same strange UFO “crenulation” incident that T.W. went through not long ago. At some point, I’ll have to look into the NHI’s curious and possibly nefarious interest in lagomorphs.

From: Jatinder “Jackrabbit” Burrows

Brampton, Ontario

To: T.W. Burrows

Underground Bureau of Inquiry, Nova Scotia

Dear Thumper,

This morning I took my usual hop along the forest line just outside Brampton. Not in the forest — heaven forbid — that’s a $25,000 fine. The city says it’s for “fire prevention,” but judging by the number of suspicious starter fires smouldering every few hundred yards, someone forgot to tell the arsonists. Anyway, I was keeping a safe, law-abiding distance from the hard shoulder when a Peterbilt hauling a double trailer drifted so far over that its mirror missed my right ear (don’t ask) by what I’d generously call a “legal definition of a whisker.” One more step toward the asphalt and I’d have been a chalk outline with a safety vest.

From my vantage point, I could see its steering alignment wobbling like a drunk shopping cart, and I thought of you immediately and your advice: “Every vehicle is a Schrödinger’s Driver until proven otherwise.”

Now, full disclosure: I’m not just in Brampton, I’m of Brampton. My mum’s side has been here for generations—at least since the late 2010s, and yes, I’ve got more cousins than the Ontario Ministry of Transportation has traffic cones. Some of them drive trucks. Some of them own truck companies. Some of them own the companies that train the people to drive the trucks that they own. And some… let’s just say they know a guy who knows a guy who can “smooth the process” at the road test centre.

CBC — bless their pasteurised little hearts — recently discovered that bribery in licensing is a thing. “Bribes for road tests,” they gasp, like this was a shocking plot twist. Meanwhile, my Uncle Jagdeep has been telling that story at family weddings since 2016.

You know me — I’m not here to run down the homeland. But the numbers aren’t pretty: Punjab’s road fatality rate is over three times Canada’s.*

Now, factor in that Ottawa’s “Express Entry” and “Temporary Foreign Worker” programs are actively recruiting drivers from Punjab, and that Brampton is already 50% truck depot by volume… and you’ve got a system where a person can go from “has never seen black ice” to “driving 40 tonnes in February” in record time.

Don’t get me wrong: I’m not saying all Punjabi drivers are bad. I’m saying that when a license to pilot a 40-tonne vehicle can be acquired the same way you’d slip the maître d’ a twenty for a better table, the little plastic card tells you nothing about skill level. You might get a pro who could thread a rig through a snowstorm with one eye closed. Or you might get someone whose total winter driving experience is watching a Bollywood car chase “set in Switzerland”. That’s not a “Punjabi problem” — that’s a system problem. A system that’s decided “labour shortages” matter more than, say, how far forty tonnes of chrome and diesel will slide once physics takes over.

I’ve started treating every truck as Schrödinger’s Driver — possibly a pro, possibly a total novice — until observation collapses the wave function, hopefully not anywhere near me or any other living thing.

Stay safe out there,

Jackrabbit

P.S. Remember when Cousin Baljit tried to explain human driving to me using toy cars in the No Frills parking lot? I think that was the origin story of my distrust of all wheeled objects.

P.P.S. And don’t forget Great-Uncle Pritam, who once tried to cross the road behind a combine harvester, tripped on a dropped carrot, and still swears the whole thing was “part of the plan.”

P.P.P.S. By the way, I overheard two humans at the test centre debating whether a “burrow entry” counts as prior driving experience — so if a rabbit ever shows up for the Brampton road test, I’m blaming you.

From: T.W. Burrows

Somewhere under a shed, Nova Scotia

To: Jatinder “Jackrabbit” Burrows

Brampton, Ontario

Dear Jackrabbit,

You’ve reminded me why I rarely leave the burrow (unless Mathew sends me out on a mission — you know I can’t resist fresh white willow bark), and why, when I do, I stick to rural lanes where the scariest thing on the road is a slightly tipsy raccoon. Though, as you point out, even the rural lanes are starting to feel like a financial hazard these days.

Your 3× fatality figure is enough to send a mole scurrying back underground — especially when you remember how bad Canadian driving was before the great migration. You’re right: it’s not about where the drivers are from, it’s about a “progressive” system that thinks filling labour shortages is more important than ensuring forty tonnes of chrome and diesel can be stopped before it turns a Prius into modern art or a rabbit into an unscheduled addition to the asphalt.

Ottawa’s category-based immigration draws, LMIA work permits, and “occupations in demand” lists all sound fine until they meet reality — which, in this case, is black ice, crosswinds, corruption, and the occasional moose. Here in Nova Scotia, our equivalent is letting city councillors pilot fishing trawlers without ever having been to sea. (On second thought, maybe that isn’t such a bad idea…)

You’re right: every truck is a question mark until proven otherwise. My advice? Keep your distance, keep your will current, and give a wide berth to anything larger than a hatchback unless you’ve personally seen the driver complete a three-point turn without collateral damage. Until then, treat every vehicle as a rolling mystery box — contents unknown, skill level unverified.

Yours in defensive living,

Thumper.

P.S. We’ve got our own special road hazard here: a local delivery driver who treats a stop sign like a polite suggestion from the universe.

P.P.S. If you send me your ID, I’ll laminate it — purely for the coroner’s convenience.

Caught Between a Fine and a Squishy Place (Selfie, Jatinder “Jackrabbit” Burrows, 2025)

*Editor’s note: Jackrabbit is correct on the stats:

