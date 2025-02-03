Does he only eat apples?

Or does he always eat apples when he discusses economics on camera?

The Great Canadian Debt Implosion: A Tragicomedy in Five Acts

Act I: Blood on the Maple Leaf

It began innocently, like a faint tapping on the hull of a leaky Chinese-made Candian Tire canoe. A few billion here, a few billion there—until the canoe had so many holes that $410 billion felt like child’s play. You could’ve tossed a brand-new Skidoo to every moose in Newfoundland and still had spare change to fund a Maple Syrup Council. Yet our political class kept signing the checks like drunken heirs rolling dice at a Vegas table, convinced the house would never call in its debts.

Spoiler alert: the house always collects.

In the House of Commons, Pierre Poilievre lounged in his seat, devouring a crisp apple with methodical precision. “If the government bought $400 billion in apples,” he drawled, “the price of apples would explode. But apparently, borrowing that kind of cash is magically consequence-free.” He took another crunchy bite, the echo puncturing whatever shred of innocence remained in the chamber.

Act II: The Tariff Reign of Terror

South of the 49th parallel, Donald Trump rose from his golden recliner like a long-banished tyrant returning for one last glorious orgy of power. His decree? TARIFFS! ‘You get a tariff, they get a tariff, everyone gets a tariff, the greatest tariffs—no one does tariffs like me’. Lumber, dairy, steel, or your Aunt Mildred’s handmade maple fudge? All slammed with punitive taxes. Canada’s economy reeled like a battered prizefighter, but the government serenely soothed the masses: “Keep calm and trust Ottawa,” said the Finance Minister, smiling through clenched teeth.

Poilievre, perched beside a shuttered apple orchard, raised a brow for the cameras. “Tariffs, inflation, government meddling... and you can’t even afford this apple I’m gnawing on. Hope you like the taste of broken promises.”

Act III: The Rat Exodus

Foreign investors, eyeing Canada like a Tim Hortons set ablaze, bailed en masse. Bond sales cratered harder than a plane hit by a Black Hawk helicopter without a competent pilot, and the once-mighty Canadian dollar took a swan dive worthy of an Olympic meltdown after the gold medallist was found to have lied about the hormone levels and surgery. Suddenly, a trip to the grocery store felt like a hostage negotiation—offering up your wallet for a couple of wilted lettuce heads and a half-rotten turnip.

The Finance Minister, sweat pooling in his collar, swore there was a master plan—some cunning strategy scrawled in invisible ink that involved more committees and some wishful thinking.

Meanwhile, Poilievre wandered past the wreckage of an apple stall. “When you take a bite out of your economy over and over,” he mused, “eventually, the core is all that’s left. And guess what? You can’t pay off debts with a soggy apple core.” He flicked it away, watching it tumble into a typical pothole large enough to swallow hope itself.

Act IV: Rate Hikes and Ruin

The Bank of Canada, cornered like a wounded animal, did the only thing it knew how to do: print money, and crank interest rates through the roof. Overnight, mortgages inflated like carnival balloons. Businesses folded, property values imploded, and families clutched their eviction notices like tragic love letters from an unfaithful lover.

Government spokespeople kept chirping about the “strong fundamentals” as if repeating it might stave off the financial apocalypse. It was like a pilot calmly announcing “All is well!” while flames licked the cabin walls and more Black Hawks were seen flying out of the White House.

On live television, Poilievre displayed a mound of decomposing apples. “Ever notice how fast they rot when you ignore the warning signs?” he asked, brandishing one shrivelled specimen for effect. “That’s inflation. That’s what happens when you pretend money is an infinite resource. The government’s logic? ‘If it turns brown, just buy more.’ Genius.”

Act V: The New North, Cold and Broke

With the economy in freefall and bread costing an arm, a leg, and possibly your firstborn, the government—like every cornered regime in human history—fell back on rationing. Enter the Ministry of Scarcity, a bold new initiative ensuring that the suffering was “fairly distributed.” Their slogan? “Poverty is Progress.” Their campaign? A series of cheerful PSAs explaining why rotting apples were a sign of a “dynamic marketplace.”

“Waste isn’t a failure,” one ad chirped, featuring a perky diversity hire grinning over a mouldy McIntosh. “It’s proof that Canadians still have choices!”

The Ministry’s pièce de résistance was the rollout of Diversity Tokens, redeemable for powdered poutine and ancient remnants of Kraft Mac & Cheese. The midwitocrat bureaucrats became a new breed of aristocrats, strolling through their private produce aisles while the rest of the country scoured dumpsters for wilted spinach.

And in the glow of streetlamps that rarely worked, ordinary Canadians huddled in cockroach-filled, crumbling apartments (if they still had them) and whispered:

“At least we’re not America.”

It was the national lullaby, as meaningless as it was comforting. Some coped with black-market egg dealers and under-the-table moose meat. Others turned to barter—trading homemade sourdough starters for fractions of a litre of gas so they could get from their home to their job, before they were replaced by the Android Army. Meanwhile, foraging influencers flourished, teaching desperate city dwellers how to make “artisan dandelion stew” from neglected sidewalk cracks.

Somewhere in a drafty basement, a TikToker held up a single, slightly bruised apple and cooed, “Guys, I found this behind a Sobeys! Nature provides.”

Nearby, Poilievre, alone with the last unblemished apple in the land, took a measured bite. “The truth was never about apples,” he sighed, spit-shining the fruit. “It was about freedom, choices, and the slow decay when you sell your soul for a quick buck.” He let the core slip from his fingers, rolling away into the darkness where the illusions of prosperity once thrived.

In some dim corridor of Parliament, an unnamed former minister, looking like a melted plastic bobblehead on cocaine, muttered, “How could we have known?”—as if the day of reckoning had arrived like an unexpected blizzard in February, catching a nation of polite optimists woefully unprepared for the long, dark winter ahead.

And thus, the Great Canadian Debt Implosion reached its bleak finale: a symphony of shuttered orchards, rotting apples, and empty coffers.

