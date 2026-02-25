20251201170732560 24 1068 Monsanto V 291KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Under the shed this week, we are studying labels.

Not the poetic kind. The federal kind. The kind that determines whether a molecule is a tool of civilisation or a litigable sin.

Bayer (Monsanto), the gentle custodian of our fields and follicles, has approached the Supreme Court with a modest request. It would like the Justices to confirm that when the Environmental Protection Agency blesses a label, that blessing is final, national, and immune to the emotional spasms of fifty separate juries. If the EPA says you do not need a cancer warning, then you do not need a cancer warning. End of story. No improvisation. No county courthouse heresy. No rogue panel of citizens deciding that perhaps “not likely carcinogenic” deserves a sterner font.

Thousands of lawsuits could dissolve into regulatory mist. The zeros on the balance sheet would cease their cheerful multiplication. Harmony would return to the agrochemical kingdom.

All we must do is trust.

Trust that regulatory approval is the same thing as eternal truth. Trust that scientific conclusions are carved into granite tablets rather than revised in footnotes. Trust that corporations, once relieved of the nuisance of state juries, will continue to probe their own products with the relentless curiosity of monks illuminating manuscripts by candlelight.

Trust, above all, that history has taught us nothing inconvenient.

After all, Bayer once marketed heroin as a cough remedy and as a thoughtful, non-addictive improvement on morphine. A small misunderstanding, really. A nineteenth-century hiccup. It also happened to be part of IG Farben, that charming industrial collective whose output included Zyklon B, later deployed in facilities that historians now refer to with a certain solemnity. Postwar rebranding is a beautiful thing. One dissolves, one re-emerges, and the past becomes a museum exhibit rather than a corporate culture.

Then there was Baycol, a cholesterol drug withdrawn after an unfortunate enthusiasm for dismantling human muscle tissue. And Essure, acquired rather than invented, because responsibility is often transferable like real estate. Settlements were paid. Lessons were learned. Share price adjusted. Civilisation marched on.

Which brings us to the great sacrament of federal preemption. The argument is elegant. If the EPA approved the label, and if companies cannot alter that label without federal permission, then surely state juries must sit down and lower their gavels. Otherwise, we risk chaos. Otherwise, we risk ordinary citizens deciding that “approved” and “adequately warned” are not synonyms.

The case against this serenity is ugly and historical.

DDT was respectable until birds began to forget how to hatch. Leaded gasoline was efficient until children’s blood told a different story. PCBs were useful until they proved more loyal to the food chain than to industry press releases. Asbestos was insulation until it was a slow-motion executioner. In each case, the shift did not occur because a regulator experienced a mystical revelation in solitude. It occurred because someone got sick, someone sued, documents were forced into daylight, headlines were printed, and the cost of denial exceeded the cost of reform.

Litigation is not a hymn to justice. It is a crowbar. It pries open filing cabinets that prefer to remain closed. It compels executives to answer questions they would rather delegate to PowerPoint. It turns “ongoing review” into sworn testimony.

Remove that crowbar and what remains? A single agency. A finite budget. A pipeline of studies, some funded by the very firms under review. And, as a charming garnish, a modest web of relationships. Sixteen key administration officials with ties to Bayer’s lobbying or legal network, according to one recent accounting. Dozens of lobbyists. Thirteen outside firms. Trade groups humming in unison. A revolving door spinning so briskly it could generate its own renewable energy credits.

Of course, all perfectly legal. Influence is not corruption. Proximity is not conspiracy. Access is not guilt.

So the choice presented to the Court is beautifully simple. Shall we permit juries to continue second-guessing the EPA’s scientific conclusions, with all the mess and drama that entails? Or shall we elevate the EPA’s label to a nationwide shield, serene and final, so that once the agency speaks, the conversation ends?

Under the shed, we are great admirers of final conversations. They are efficient. They reduce noise. They preserve capital. They also have a curious habit of aging badly.

But perhaps this time is different. Perhaps the molecule is pure, the science immaculate, the regulators incorruptible, and the lobbyists merely enthusiastic citizens exercising their First Amendment rights with exceptional billing rates.

In that case, by all means, extinguish the lawsuits. Trust the label. Trust the system. Trust the $cience. Trust the benevolence of incentives untethered from consequence.

The rabbit will remain here, in the dark, reading footnotes and counting doors.

