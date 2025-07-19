N.B. All of the following food prices come straight from my local Nova Scotia supermarket today — the one owned by George Weston, a billionaire who routinely complains about tight margins while ringing up record profits. The other two supermarkets in town? Sobeys, owned by the billionaire Sobey family, and Walmart, owned by the Walton dynasty, who could comfortably buy this province and still have change left for buying politicians and laws that maintain Feudalism 2.0.

Don’t tell me there's no correlation between these grocery prices and the making of billions. And please — don’t call me a commie for noticing (as some sad simps for billionaire elites inevitably do, and one doctor/landlord on $200,000/year+ once did here on my Substack). If your instinct is to defend billionaires while on an average salary here in Cumberland County, Nova Scotia—$34,537 CAD ($25,000 USD)—and you’re struggling to afford bacon, milk, or a single damn apple (you can forget fish or beef), you might want to check whose side you’re on. This isn’t about ideology. It’s about arithmetic. And it’s about appetite — yours, and theirs.

The Glorious People's Guide to Grocery Gratitude™

Welcome, Citizen! Are you feeling confused, frustrated, or perhaps mildly starving after your weekly food run? Fear not! The Department of Narrative Calibration (DNC) is here to help you reframe your expectations with this handy guide.

Remember: If you’re complaining, you’re not complying.

An Apple a Day Keeps the Doctor Away” — And at Just $2.11, It’s a Bargain!

Today, one apple costs $2.11, which makes it the cheapest private health insurance policy in Nova Scotia. Because let’s be honest, have you ever tried getting a family doctor in Nova Scotia? Show up at the ER? Bring a sleeping bag, a three-season tent, and a will (handy when they coerce you, as a poor person, into MAID). So in this context, an apple isn't overpriced; it's a survival hedge. A literal paywall against collapse. Some economists are now recommending daily apples as part of a “Privatized Preventative Wellness Plan,” especially for the uninsured, under-aged, or merely still breathing. If you’re really clever, cut that apple into quarters. That’s four days of complete health protection (disclaimer: not medical advice - see your friendly GP for medical advice, if you can get one, who may well offer you COVID jabs, statins, opioids, and if all else fails, MAID).

Potatoes Are a Privilege, Not a Right

Yes, one (1) potato now costs $2.36. But ask yourself — did you earn that potato today?

Gone are the days of reckless tuber abundance. This is the New Ethical Scarcity™, where every starch is sacred and every calorie taxed for your carbon sins.

Thanks to government incentives, farmers have transitioned from food production to compliance paperwork. The soil sleeps, the bureaucracy blooms.

Carrots — The People's Sweet

At only $4.99 per bag, Carrots are a foundational pillar of the WEF’s new Food Equity Index™, soon to be integrated with your carbon score. Pro tip: if your Social Nutrition Rating is low, simply declare your pronouns and denounce a farmer on social media to earn one bonus bag.

Butter Is White Gold, Comrade

At just $6.99/lb, butter is now a luxury good, like silver, or informed consent. Can’t afford it? No problem. Government-funded influencers now suggest simply manifesting a sense of richness through guided visualisation - becoming psychologically rich!

Close your eyes. Imagine the taste. Be nourished by the idea.

Breadlines Are Now Contactless!

The good news: your $4.99 loaf now includes a 5G-enabled crust and a QR code linking to inspirational quotes from Mark Carney. The bad news: the yeast union walked out over diversity quotas, so the texture may vary.

Eggflation Is a Sign of Progress

You may recall a simpler time when eggs were affordable. That was before small farmers were regulated into extinction and feed costs were jacked up by global carbon mandates. Now, for only $5.12, you too can purchase a dozen stress-laid, guilt-certified ovum units until the authorities declare an “avian flu risk” and order the culling of millions of birds — just to be safe. Not infected, mind you. Just near the infected. Or possibly exposed. Or vaguely upsetting to the virologists on payroll.

The hens didn’t ask for this. They just wanted to peck dirt and lay in peace. But in today’s compassionate, biosecure economy, every chicken is one PCR test away from being composted for your safety.

Bacon: For the 1% (of Arteries Still Functional)

At a democratic $9 per micro-ration, bacon has transcended food and become a symbol of Late Stage Capitalist Yearning.

Enjoy it like a fine cigar — slowly, shamefully, and indoors with the lights off. Snap a photo and post it with #BaconPrivilege to show you're aware of your culinary footprint.

Milk: The New Bitcoin

With 4L of milk priced at $7.27, dairy is now the fastest-growing investment class in Canada. Insiders recommend turning into cheese and stockpiling it next to your silver bars and iodine tablets. Some rural communities have even revived the ancient practice of bartering milk for medical supplies, ammunition, or anti-nausea meds for watching CBC.

But… Isn't This All Insane?

Shhh.

That’s a dangerous thought, Citizen. You wouldn’t want to be flagged for Economic Misinformation.

Remember:

You’re not poorer — you’re planet-positive.

You’re not hungry — you’re carbon-efficient.

You’re not being robbed — you’re being reimagined.

Just remember, as the liberal public intellectuals and technocratic optimism merchants will remind you, you are living in an age of unprecedented progress.

Food is expensive because the system works.

Butter is $7 because you’re saving the planet.

Bacon is $9 because freedom isn’t free — and neither is sodium.

Your discomfort is simply the price of being on the right side of history.

The real inflation was your expectations!

Now kindly download your weekly ration coupons, recite the affirmation, and smile for the compliance cameras:

“I am grateful for my potato. I am full of compliance.”

And be thankful, above all, that you're not scrambling for food in the rubble, ducking snipers and bombs during a Western-funded celebration of ethnic cleansing.

Because in this great democracy of ours, we don’t bomb you — we just charge you $2.36 for a potato and call it peace.

Share

Further reading: