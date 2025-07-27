During my tenure here as the Deputy Director of the FBI, I have repeatedly relayed to you that things are happening that might not be immediately visible, but they are happening. The Director and I are committed to stamping out public corruption and the political weaponization of both law enforcement and intelligence operations. It is a priority for us. But what I have learned in the course of our properly predicated and necessary investigations into these aforementioned matters, has shocked me down to my core. We cannot run a Republic like this. I’ll never be the same after learning what I’ve learned. We are going to conduct these righteous and proper investigations by the book and in accordance with the law. We are going to get the answers WE ALL DESERVE. As with any investigation, I cannot predict where it will land, but I can promise you an honest and dignified effort at truth. Not “my truth,” or “your truth,” but THE TRUTH.

Ah yes, the ol’ “shocked to my core” manoeuvre. A classic.

Permit me, a humble rabbit with a crenulated brain and an internet connection, to translate this latest tremble from the towering moral high ground of the Bureau:

“We’re investigating something, but I won’t say what. It’s important, but I can’t say why. It’s bad, but not bad enough to name names. I’m devastated, but not enough to resign. Trust me.”

Sir, if you’re really “shocked to your core,” then either you’ve just opened the Epstein files for the first time, or someone’s finally let you peek under the dirty rug at Langley where the broom keeps snapping in half. Either way, welcome to the garden party. We’ve got willow bark and flight logs.

But let's not pretend this is bold. Bold would be walking into a press conference and uttering the words “Leslie Wexner,” “Mossad,” and “protected asset” in the same breath. Preferably before your internet goes down and your brakes mysteriously fail.

You say you’re seeking “THE TRUTH.” Splendid. That phrase pairs beautifully with ACTION, like releasing the thousands of sealed documents, surveillance tapes, and inexplicably redacted witness lists that your agency sits on like a hen incubating the death of public trust.

Forgive my cynicism. I’ve seen this before - before you were the Director of the FBI:

Declare moral horror. Offer no specifics. Pledge integrity. Wait. Drop it quietly.

So, unless you're planning to unseal the blackmail files, subpoena the billionaires, or explain why an unqualified sex trafficker with no legitimate source of income owned a private island and had a passport under a fake name and Saudi address… maybe just say less.

Because some of us — lagomorph and human alike — never stopped watching.

And we don’t need another sermon from the fox about how he’s investigating the missing hens.

Yours in warranted suspicion,

T.W. Burrows

Rabbit Researcher.

