The Fluoride Fiend™
Genus: Dentus Maximus Obedientialis
Habitat: Government labs, oral hygiene commercials, WHO subcommittees
Natural Enemy: Independent thought
Field Guide Basics:
Once just a regular deranged dentist, The Fluoride Fiend™ ascended through the ranks of the Global Tooth Authority™ after discovering that brain cells and plaque can be eliminated with the same chemical slurry. He now serves as Deputy Undersecretary for Neurological Smoothening™ at the Ministry of Cognitive Hygiene, where his job is to ensure your thoughts don’t stray.
Origin Story:
Born in a focus group. Raised in a Johnson & Johnson Petri dish. Baptised in fluoride, powdered mercury, and a whisper of arsenic. His first words were:
“The dosage makes the poison… unless it’s for children.”
Now he travels city to city, blending heavy metals into sparkle gel and whispering into the ears of dental hygienists:
“Tell them it prevents cavities. That’s all they need to know.”
Key Ingredients of the Compliance Paste™:
Fluoride – Lowers IQ gently over time
Lead – For emotional resilience (read: learned helplessness)
Arsenic – Keeps scepticism at bay
Cadmium – Smoothens jagged, rebellious thoughts
Mercury – Adds a subtle tang of historical irony
Ritual Use Instructions:
Squeeze the tube with appropriate reverence.
Apply directly to the tongue of the child.
Repeat mantras: “The experts said it’s safe.”
Watch IQ points flow down the drain.
Smile. You’ve been protected.
Narrative Shielding:
Critics of the Compliance Paste™ are promptly referred to as “science deniers,” “amalgam truthers,” or — in severe cases — “bathroom anarchists.”
The Fluoride Fiend™ insists:
“We tested it on rats. Then we lowered the safety margins. You’re welcome.”
He often cites the National Institute for the Preservation of Confused Smiles™, a wholly imaginary body funded by five toothpaste conglomerates and a dubious think tank in Davos.
Signature Quote:
“If they can’t think, they can’t resist. And they’ll thank us for the fresh breath.”
Known Effects:
Compliance
Trust in credentialed strangers
A religious belief in The Dental Science™
Mild drooling when presented with dissenting information
Motto:
