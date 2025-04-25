The Fluoride Fiend™

Genus: Dentus Maximus Obedientialis

Habitat: Government labs, oral hygiene commercials, WHO subcommittees

Natural Enemy: Independent thought

Field Guide Basics:

Once just a regular deranged dentist, The Fluoride Fiend™ ascended through the ranks of the Global Tooth Authority™ after discovering that brain cells and plaque can be eliminated with the same chemical slurry. He now serves as Deputy Undersecretary for Neurological Smoothening™ at the Ministry of Cognitive Hygiene, where his job is to ensure your thoughts don’t stray.

Origin Story:

Born in a focus group. Raised in a Johnson & Johnson Petri dish. Baptised in fluoride, powdered mercury, and a whisper of arsenic. His first words were:

“The dosage makes the poison… unless it’s for children.”

Now he travels city to city, blending heavy metals into sparkle gel and whispering into the ears of dental hygienists:

“Tell them it prevents cavities. That’s all they need to know.”

Key Ingredients of the Compliance Paste™:

Fluoride – Lowers IQ gently over time

Lead – For emotional resilience (read: learned helplessness)

Arsenic – Keeps scepticism at bay

Cadmium – Smoothens jagged, rebellious thoughts

Mercury – Adds a subtle tang of historical irony

Ritual Use Instructions:

Squeeze the tube with appropriate reverence. Apply directly to the tongue of the child. Repeat mantras: “The experts said it’s safe.” Watch IQ points flow down the drain. Smile. You’ve been protected.

Narrative Shielding:

Critics of the Compliance Paste™ are promptly referred to as “science deniers,” “amalgam truthers,” or — in severe cases — “bathroom anarchists.”

The Fluoride Fiend™ insists:

“We tested it on rats. Then we lowered the safety margins. You’re welcome.”

He often cites the National Institute for the Preservation of Confused Smiles™, a wholly imaginary body funded by five toothpaste conglomerates and a dubious think tank in Davos.

Signature Quote :

“If they can’t think, they can’t resist. And they’ll thank us for the fresh breath.”

Known Effects:

Compliance

Trust in credentialed strangers

A religious belief in The Dental Science™

Mild drooling when presented with dissenting information

Motto:

“If they can't think, they can't resist. And they’ll thank us for the fresh breath.”

Share

Further reading: